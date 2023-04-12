Clarence Fanto: A would-be schools superintendent learned a hard lesson — language can be a minefield

LENOX — “Ladies and Gentlemen,” I hope you’re all OK with this opening sentence.
To my surprise, that greeting/salutation — once commonly used as a show of respect — is now seen by some, perhaps many women, as just the opposite. So, I should have started this column with the presumably inoffensive “Folks,” “People” or, “Yo!”
The Oxford Dictionary tells us that “lady” is “a polite or old-fashioned form of reference,” or a woman of superior social position, especially one of noble birth (as in “Lady Mary” of “Downton Abbey”). In some European countries, “lady” is equivalent to a salutation for a wife. Also, I’m reminded that “ladies of the night” is a reference to sex workers.
Let me share a learning experience involving the School Committee in the Hampshire County city of Easthampton. On March 23, the committee voted 4-3 to offer Vito Perrone the position of superintendent — subject, of course, to successful contract negotiations. In an odd twist, when he did not answer the phone after 11 p.m. that night to learn of the job offer, Easthampton Mayor Nicole LaChapelle, a School Committee member, asked police to do a “wellness check” on Perrone at his Westhampton home.
Currently, the interim superintendent in West Springfield, he had been principal at Easthampton High School for six years before spending seven years in West Springfield, first as a principal and then as assistant superintendent.
Despite those credentials, he made what turned out to be an unforced error, in sports lingo. After the initial offer, Perrone emailed School Committee Chair Cynthia Kwiecinski, copying her executive assistant, Suzanne Colby, with some suggested contract sweeteners. He addressed both as “Ladies.”
Within a few days, the job offer was withdrawn during a closed-door session of the School Committee, as reported by the Daily Hampshire Gazette and the Boston Globe.
Perrone says he was told that he had insulted Kwiecinski, who considered “ladies” a micro-aggression. “I’ve been an educator for 29 years,” he stated, “I have never intentionally disrespected anyone with whom I’ve been working — students, families or teachers. The statements shared from the community in support of me corroborate that.”
Kwiecinski said there were other factors involved in the decision to take the contract off the table. Perrone had asked for 30 vacation days and 40 sick days for year one, and upward salary adjustments exceeding 3 percent for the second and third years of the agreement, which carried a starting salary of $151,000. Kwiecinski called his requests “unreasonable.”
“The general feeling was that there were too many concerns before we had even begun negotiating the rest of the contract and alarm bells were going off,” she told the Gazette.
But many residents challenged the School Committee’s change of direction. An online petition to recall the entire School Committee gained more than 1,000 signatures. Perrone had been selected as the highest-ranking candidate by the faculty, students and administrators who met all three candidates, according to School Committee member Laurie Garcia, who had voted for him.
The committee’s meeting this past Monday night was attended virtually by nearly 1,000 people. After heated discussion, the committee offered the job to another candidate, Erica Faginski-Stark, in a 5-1 vote. She is director of curriculum and instruction at the Ludlow Public Schools.
As the Gazette put it, the “dramatic saga garnered national and international attention.”
Sadly, after Perrone went to the news media with his side of the story, school officials endured a firestorm of online harassment, personal attacks and even actual threats against two School Committee members, Masslive.com reported. Predictably, Fox News highlighted the controversy.
After Monday night’s vote offering the post to Faginski-Stark, Perrone — who had hired an attorney — stated that he was “disheartened, saddened and disappointed” with their decision.
“Additionally, I steadfastly question the legitimacy of the process,” he added. “I am considering all of my options going forward, but I must say where there could have been learning and growth now there is just discord, and that is a direct consequence of the manner in which the offer was rescinded, the flawed rationale behind it, and the disingenuous letter communicating it.”
The bottom line, in my view: Probably unintentionally, he was inappropriate and unprofessional in his casual email greeting — seen as “benevolent sexism” by some — and his signature, simply “Vito.” After all, he was responding to a formal contract offer, not an invitation to a get-acquainted barbecue. But the public response on antisocial media is highly disturbing.
“I don’t want anyone being threatened or hurt,” Perrone said. “I’m sorry that me going public has resulted in this. It’s not right that people feel afraid. That’s nothing I want to continue.”
It seems that whether we agree or not, we must all watch our language nowadays. Next time I email male executives at The Eagle, I’d better not open with one of my standard greetings, “Gents.”