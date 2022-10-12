LENOX — Election season in Massachusetts is well underway, with mail voting in progress and early in-person balloting at your local polling place set to begin a week from Saturday.

One of the ballot questions already has generated too much heat and not enough light.

Question 4 asks voters whether to keep or repeal a law already passed by state legislators last May that would give undocumented motorists the right to apply for a learner’s permit and a standard driver’s license (not a federal REAL ID), starting next summer. The lawmakers upheld that law in June, overriding Gov. Charlie Baker’s veto.

The question has become needlessly emotional and divisive, tangled up in the national obsession over border security and the influx of immigrants seeking asylum from terrorism and horrific crime in their home countries.

But a “yes” vote on that ballot question — keeping the law in place — should be the proverbial “no-brainer” and here are five reasons why.

• As many as 250,000 undocumented residents across our state may be driving illegally, without licenses or insurance. Of course, they’re taking a huge risk, but they may have children in school or in day care. Many need transportation to fill jobs that help ease the still-intense hiring shortage. And legitimate businesses require them to pay taxes.

• If you have the misfortune of being involved in an accident, you have no recourse if the other motorist is at fault but lacks legal immigration status and thus is unlicensed and uninsured. So, innocent drivers and their insurance companies are on the hook for damages, taking into account deductibles and increases in premiums. Upholding the state law by voting “yes” on Question 4 would be a major step toward eliminating such risks.

• The law requires applicants to provide two documents that prove their identity. Examples include a currently valid foreign passport, birth certificate or marriage certificate, or a valid unexpired driver’s license from any U.S. state or territory. A photo ID and date of birth is required. Also needed to secure a license is a successful road test and proof of insurance. Fifteen states and the District of Columbia already have passed similar laws.

• Many people who currently drive illegally would become law-abiding motorists required to buy car insurance in order to be licensed. As a side benefit, the state would receive more revenue from license and registration fees.

• The law requires voting registrars and secretary of state to establish regulations ensuring undocumented immigrants who get a driver’s license will not be automatically registered to vote. There are serious penalties if a noncitizen tries to vote. An estimated 340,000 legal permanent residents in the state — holders of green cards — can’t vote, even though they’re eligible for a driver’s license.

In this state, by the way, undocumented immigrants can attend public schools, qualify for free school meals, benefit from some housing assistance programs, and receive public health services such as vaccinations.

But they can’t vote, claim unemployment benefits, or participate in most federal programs such as Medicaid or food stamps.

As you would expect, backers of immigrants’ rights support Question 4, as do insurance companies. But law enforcement groups are also in favor, notably the Massachusetts Major City Chiefs of Police, who contend that officers feel safer knowing the identity of drivers they may be dealing with.

Opponents argue that the right to obtain a driver’s license, which they term a privilege, rewards immigrants residing unlawfully in the country, and would be another incentive for more illegal border crossings.

“This is going to dilute Massachusetts driver’s licenses ... we don’t know who these people are,” said James McMahon, the Republican candidate for state attorney general. “The law is shielding people who are not even citizens.This is just plain illegal and against the constitution. Most of the people that want to vote no on [Question 4] are saying ‘No, this is not a state issue. This is a federal issue.’ ”

Supporters of the law, including labor unions, point out that the economy needs immigrant workers to fill openings and, most importantly, how can anyone argue against making licensed drivers and everyone else on the road or sidewalks safer? A similar California law apparently reduced hit-and-run incidents, a 2017 Harvard University study found.

Remember that immigrants lacking legal status are not criminals — it’s a civil violation. It’s worth noting that a 2020 study found that undocumented immigrants are far less likely to commit a violent crime than U.S.-born citizens and legal immigrants.

In case voters find the language of Question 4 baffling, supporters came up with a simple slogan — “Yes on 4 for Safer Roads.”

As always, elections, including ballot questions, ought to be determined by facts, not distortions and misinformation. For Question 4, the facts are clear and the benefits of a yes vote are obvious and highly significant. That should be all the matters.