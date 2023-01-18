Ahead of the next winter storm: An expert offers a seven-point cleanup strategy

LENOX — What’s the secret to successful snow and ice removal on area roads?

Intrigued by the controversy over Pittsfield’s widely criticized cleanup after the surprise Christmas Eve snow and ice storm, I sat down with Lenox DPW Superintendent Bill Gop this week. I asked about the formula used in smaller towns that typically get higher marks from motorists for their efforts.

Unfortunately, Pittsfield has a reputation for snow and ice removal that lags well behind communities like Lenox, Lanesborough and Williamstown, among others, as I observed during a drive two days after the Dec. 24 storm. The aftermath included at least 70 accidents in the city over the holiday weekend, certainly not minor for drivers whose vehicles sustained damage requiring costly repairs at backed-up body shops.

Predictably, a political firestorm erupted, with a report by Pittsfield’s Commissioner of Public Utilities Ricardo Morales due at next Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

Here are seven takeaways from my conversation with the Lenox DPW chief:

• The aftermath of that storm posed the greatest winter-weather challenge of his six-year tenure, Gop said, partly because it was not anticipated. Crews, led by foreman Jeff Carpenter, encountered rapidly changing conditions from rain to sleet and wet snow with a sharp, swift temperature drop and whiteouts as darkness fell. But the response by the entire department was immediate. “If we had waited an hour or any amount of time in that storm, we would have been in the same boat as Pittsfield,” Gop emphasized.

• Application of ice-melting magnesium chloride is not routine in Lenox, although every truck is equipped for it; the compound is reserved for extremely low temperatures, when the use of salt is ineffective. In hindsight, it should have been used for the Dec. 24 storm, Gop acknowledged, adding that Massachusetts DOT snowplows apply the mix consistently for de-icing state highways.

• Close monitoring of weather forecasts at the Lenox DPW offices and by department leaders and staffers is crucial. Erring on the side of caution is a policy in Lenox. “If we’re not sure whether to go out, we go out,” Gop said. “It’s a gamble, a hit-or-miss, sometimes I see all this unused salt on the roads the next day. But for the most part, we’re glad to have gone out. The team has a lot of pride. It bothers them if school has to be canceled because it’s borderline, if there was something they could have done differently.”

• Advance preparation, with proper equipment and materials ready for action, sets the stage for a thorough storm cleanup. “Plan for the worst and hope for the best,” said Gop, just like for any emergency, with the knowledge that the taxpayers support the expense. “If we had to worry about that, it would make our job very tough, and then we’d have to guess, and we’re not always going to guess right,” he said. “But safety is always our first concern.”

• A fast response by the town’s 12-member team, typically starting at 3 a.m. for a four-hour sweep of the 52 miles of paved streets in Lenox, as well as five dirt roads, enables commuters to school and work to navigate their routes safely, especially school buses.

• Support from townspeople for spending what’s needed to acquire, maintain and repair top-notch snow-fighting equipment is crucial. The town has three plow trucks for main roads and a fleet of smaller trucks, including pickups, for side streets. While a three- or four-inch snow prediction gets all staff in motion, even an inch or two, especially if there’s ice involved, brings out the team.

• Keeping roads in the best possible shape, repaired and repaved, is a big plus for a storm cleanup. Well-paved streets make snow and ice removal much more effective. And random phone calls from the public thanking the crew members for their efforts are great for morale, Gop pointed out.

Climate change is a major factor in the series of extreme weather events, Gop said. Fierce windstorms, torrential rain and winter icing are now more frequent than heavy snow, which is easier to tackle. Rain turning to sleet and wet snow requires continuous salting to avoid ice buildups.

He crashed his new car on the weekend that saw 69 collisions in Pittsfield. Christopher Brophy wants answers “I want to know what’s going to happen,” Christopher Brophy said. “I read that the city doesn’t have the right equipment. That’s unacceptable. It’s unconscionable. What the heck am I paying my taxes for? The more I think about it, the more infuriated I get.”

“Every town has its own challenges,” Gop acknowledged, citing support from residents for equipment, supplies and manpower — people power, of course. But in return for approving the cost of a new truck, for example, townspeople won’t entertain excuses for below-par results.

When it comes to Pittsfield’s challenges, it seems futile to play the blame game. Instead, look for solutions — better equipment, rapid and effective deployment of staff.

And, as needed, the financial support from residents to enhance the chances of better results cleaning up, after the next storm arrives.