Clarence Fanto: Year-round daylight saving time? It’s in the works, but it may be a bad idea

LENOX —Who knew sunshine needed protection and daylight needed to be saved?
The U.S. Senate, in its infinite wisdom, felt it did. When was the last time it approved something unanimously, other than adjourn for recess?
On Tuesday, by “unanimous consent,” the Senate sent Marco Rubio’s Sunshine Protection Act to the House of Representatives for consideration. The decision came with virtually no warning, and no floor debate — Rubio had proposed his legislation 14 months ago.
The White House has not indicated whether President Joe Biden would sign a bill to keep daylight saving time year-round (except in most of Arizona, Hawaii, Puerto Rico and several other territories that stay on standard time all year). By the way, if this law comes to pass, it would not go into effect until November 2023.
Why now?
• Judging by outcries on social media, many Americans seem disturbed by “losing” an hour of sleep with the mid-March spring-forward ritual. Of course, we’re not saving or protecting any daylight. We’re just shoving it from the start of the day to the end of the day.
Besides, what’s so hard about going to bed an hour earlier one Saturday night a year? And now that digital devices, cable boxes and many car clocks switch automatically, the supposed inconvenience of adjusting timepieces (like your old wristwatch or grandfather clock) has been lessened.
Perhaps senators were still groggy when they returned to the Capitol for their three-day workweek. According to Rubio, “the majority of the American people’s preference is just to stop the back-and-forth changing.”
That’s true, as an Associated Press-NORC poll found in October.
• But, Rubio didn’t mention that 43 percent preferred remaining on standard time all year; only 32 percent supported a permanent switch to daylight time, and the rest wanted to keep the current switcheroo system in place, or didn’t care.
In the Congressional Record, senators blamed clock-changing — in effect off and on, with frequent adjustments since 1918 — for everything from depression, disruption of sleep cycles, higher crime rates and more vehicle crashes to disruption of youth sporting events.
“This is a burden and a headache we don’t need,” said Sen. Patty Murray, the Washington state Democrat. “Any parent who has worked so hard to get a newborn or a toddler on a regular sleeping schedule understands the absolute chaos changing our clocks creates.”
And here I always thought that my long-ago newborn and toddler were naturally sleep-challenged at times, since I severely doubt he had any idea of springing forward or falling back, except in the literal playful sense.
• Even the normally logical Rhode Island Democrat, Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (not a presidential candidate), moaned: “It is a sad time. People are unhappy. It does darken our lives in a very literal sense. We have sunset in Rhode Island at 4:15 — 4:15!”
I’m shocked, shocked! to learn that the good senator has just discovered this fact of midwinter life in New England.
Our own Sen. Edward Markey, an advocate of all-year DST since 2005, celebrated on Tuesday with a Twitter video shot in front of the Capitol as he bopped to “Walking on Sunshine” by Katrina and the Waves.
Here are the pros
• A 2017 study from Denmark claimed an 11 percent increase in depression when standard time returns in the fall, while the spring switch had no effect. (Hey, scientists: Maybe those people were just sad about the impending return of winter weather.)
• Retail and leisure activity leaders, such as golf course owners, argue that more light in the evenings would give consumers more time to spend money, and crime, such as robberies, would decline.
• A 2020 study published in the peer-reviewed journal Current Biology determined that the risk of fatal traffic accidents actually increased by 6 percent in the U.S. during the spring transition to daylight saving time.
• Steve Calandrillo, a professor at the University of Washington School of Law, told the House Energy and Commerce Committee last week that "darkness kills and sunshine saves. The evening rush hour is much more fatal than the morning rush hour, for various reasons.”
Here are the cons
• In many areas, including the Berkshires, students would be heading to school in darkness from late November to early February; likewise, commuters on their way to work, especially in our area, where typical start times are 7:30 or 8 a.m.
• In 1973, the U.S. went to year-round daylight time, and public approval for the law dropped rapidly — from 79 percent in December 1973 to 42 percent in February 1974. By October 1974, Congress reversed course and put the country back on standard time for four months of the year.
• Scientists, including at the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, contend that a permanent switch to daylight saving time could have long-term, dangerous effects on public health. “We’re disappointed, especially given the overwhelming scientific and health feeling that this is a bad idea,” said Dr. Karin Johnson, an associate professor of neurology at UMass Medical School-Baystate.
“Daylight saving time, in terms of the medical and health consequences, is the worst choice,” according to Joseph Takahashi, chairman of the neuroscience department at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center. “It leaves us permanently out of sync with the natural environment.”
The bottom line
There’s much to be said for keeping the current system in place, though it was better when “spring forward” occurred in early April and “fall back” began in late October.
But, the tide of public opinion is sweeping away the twice-a-year switch.
“There’s really no reason we should continue to do this back and forth,” said Erin Flynn-Evans, a consultant to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine’s Public Safety Committee. “The negative health consequences and the negative effect on multi-vehicular crashes in the spring are just not worth it.”
In a 2020 position statement, American Academy of Sleep Medicine said the U.S. should eliminate daylight saving time in favor of year-round standard time. Most health experts agree.
As a very early riser, I can imagine this working. The only catch: Sunrise between 4:15 and 4:30 a.m. here from May 16 to July 17!
Early round of golf or a tennis match, anyone? See you on the course, or the court.