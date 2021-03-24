As spring eases in with cool mornings and warm afternoons, the natural world begins to awaken from her slumbers. The hills are visibly maroon with a smear of tiny buds. Lawns, brown and flat from February’s icy cover, have the merest hint of green. Sharp daffodil shoots dot the beds and edges of the lawn.
Uneven V’s of geese skein high up in the blue skies as they wing their way north. Redwings and grackles join the morning chorus of cardinals, blue jays, chickadees, titmice and nuthatches. Today a song sparrow interjects his delightful melody. All males sport the vivid colors of their new feathers, the better to attract a mate.
Our flock of turkeys jauntily trots in to dine morning, noon and night, rushing from the back feeders to the side feeders, pecking away and then disappearing up the hill and over the stone walls. Today as I look out the window of the library, I notice that the turkeys have moved away from the feeders and are pecking their way across the flower beds at the lower level and then moving up the small rise behind the house.
This hillside used to be a tangle of trees. After years of calling New York State Electric and Gas Corporation, their tree trimmers finally came a couple of years ago and took down the tall pine trees that had wrapped themselves around the electric wires, giving us a bit of a view into the woods.
Last year we had more trees and many saplings and scrabbly underbrush cleared away allowing us to see much further up the hillside all the way back to the old stone walls. Perhaps in the future, we thought, we would extend the gardens up the hill and into the woods. So last summer and fall, I picked up dropped limbs and broken twigs, rocks and stones. Danny scattered grass seed in the many patchy areas, for few plants grow underneath pine trees because years of needle drop form a thick carpet of mulch.
Danny walks behind me as I sit at my computer and says, “Look at what those turkeys are doing!” Three of them are hunkering down on the hillside, shifting their bodies back and forth and then plunking down as if squatting on eggs. We watch and soon there are thirteen turkeys squatting, lying, twisting and turning, each creating a small dust cloud. These bold birds, like toddlers making mud pies, are reveling in the dirt, turning the area into the Turkey Hill Spa, a Canyon Ranch for birds.
Occasionally I’ve come across smaller birds such as cardinals or sparrows along the road flicking dirt and dust over their bodies as if taking a bath, but never have I seen so many large birds partake of this pleasure together. Some ornithologists have suggested that birds roll/bathe/wash in the dust to rid their feathers of mites, lice and other parasites. Other scientists believe that this behavior could be a way of caring for their feathers, especially after the long winter. A spring cleaning of newly molted feathers, preparing for the jubilant rites of spring!
Preening, which all birds do, is an ingenious method of keeping feathers prepared for flight, cleanliness, warmth and protection. Specialized glands secrete an oil that the bird beads onto the end of its beak and then rubs each feather with oil. This may take care of any parasites or dandruff, but more importantly preening keeps the feathers flexible, not allowing them to become brittle and useless. Dust bathing, a form of preening, is quite common among gallinaceous birds which I would know if I ever kept chickens, quail or pheasants.
One turkey near the side of the hill, scrabbles back and forth with its feet, clearing out a “wallow,” a depression in the now exposed dirt. Then the bird rocks back and forth to deepen the depression or crater, hunkers down and begins flicking it feathers in the surrounding dirt, rolling this way and that. It rolls onto its back, throws out one pink foot, grabs some dirt and tosses some on its belly, all the while rolling the back of its head and shoulders in the dust. Now and then, the bird’s beak pecks into the dirt, either picking up granules of dirt or finding tidbits of grass seed scattered before the snows came.
Another nearby hops up onto its feet and shakes itself in the same way a dog does after coming out of the water. This turkey disappears into a cloud as he shakes off the oil-soaked dust, then reappears preening its wings and scratching the top of his head. And then, just as we do with shampoo—wash, rinse, repeat—the bird starts the entire process again. All of a sudden two toms hop onto their feet, shake off the dust, begin preening…then drop their wings and spread their tails and face one another as if saying “Look at me now, I’m clean and I’m ready.” One is not pleased with how his feathers look and feel, and immediately shifts and ruffles back into the depression and covers itself with more bits of dirt. Other birds, in constant dust bathing mode, totally ignore Mr. Braggadocio and continue wallowing in the dust, making small satisfied noises to one another, as if turkeys could purr.
How odd it is to see, at any given moment, ten or twelve of these large game birds enjoying the benefits of dirt and dust. Hmm…maybe there is something to taking a mud bath.
After about 15 minutes of “A Day at Turkey Hill Spa,” one by one the turkeys pop up, shake more than a tail feather, wait for the cloud of dust to resettle and then wander off toward the stone wall. In the glorious spring sunshine, the feathers gleam and glisten, a myriad of shiny brown, sepia, sienna, russet, tawny, gray-black colors. And no mistaking those boastful males with heads all red and powdery blue.