“September’s Baccalaureate
A combination is
Of Crickets– Crows– and Retrospects
And a dissembling Breeze.”
— “September’s Baccalaureate” by Emily Dickinson
After a week of low clouds and fog, the September sun finally peeks above the horizon illuminating the still brilliantly green forest and lawn. There’s not a wisp of a cloud in the blue, blue sky as I step out onto the front porch. Down the side lawn near the holly tree, a shaft of sunlight beacons through the jumble of trees creating a circle of golden light. The glowing, growing spotlight looks magical as if at any moment a sacred white deer will step from behind a tree trunk and take center stage.
I wait for a moment and listen. There’s almost no sound save the susurration of crickets and other insects in the band. No deer, though plenty have been through the yard in the dark of night, in the light of day, at dawn or at dusk, munching on the apple tree, hydrangea, forsythia, hostas, cone flowers, turtleheads and even the deer-proof shadbush. Whatever! Our quartet of deer — a mama, two fawns, one a little larger than the other, and a small male with maybe three-inch velvet antler spikes — is ever so bold and brazen, leaving only when one of us approaches and gets within 10 feet. Shouting does no good, and if a car drives by and honks, they just wiggle their ears and stare. Sigh!
Fraaahnk! fraaahnk! As I pass our small, cattail-surrounded pond, a great blue heron emits that ugly sounding call as it rises and gracefully flies up and away over the trees. Nice to see this infrequent visitor, for gone are our summer birds. Gone are the swallows of summer. Gone are the constantly-calling cuckoos. Gone are the sweet melodic veeries and wood thrushes, the colorful orioles and tanagers.
Migrating birds are few and far between. Warblers and vireos may be resting after their night flight, but they are so silent I barely catch a glimpse when I peer into a tree where the leaves move. A distant wood peewee calls. A blot of crows noisy with caw, cawing fly into the top of a towering pine. Is there a sleeping owl or hawk disturbed at rest? Nothing flies out from behind the pine green curtain. Some crows get bored and head elsewhere. A pair of flickers lands in a leafless tree and keew-keews as they immediately take off again flashing that rear white stripe.
When I reach the big pond where the sun is glinting o’er the waters, the air above the turning maple is aflutter with insects prominent in the sunlight. Birds fly up, snag a bug and then it’s back to the tree. Cedar waxwings! A congregation of about 40 insecting as if they forgot to eat dinner last night and woke up starving. Up and back. Over and back. Out over the pond and back. Their air traffic controller must be going crazy! Landing in the tree the waxwings disappear until out they fly again.
If avians are away elsewhere, just look around…there’s lots in nature to observe and study, especially now that the season is changing. Leaves of trees with feet in the damp such as in swamps and marshes, are turning red and gold, the upland forest soon to follow. Plants are beginning to wither, seeds borne away by autumn breezes. Along the road, the goldenrod is no longer gold; the beautiful blue chicory has shriveled.
Autumn blooms fill in for the waning summer wildflowers: white wood asters, pale calico asters, sharp purple New England asters. The small stand of silver-rod is still blooming — tall, pale floret-covered spikes — the only one of the family, Solidago (goldenrods), that has white blossoms and is found in our area.
In the woods of Hand Hollow, the paths are muddy and slippery thanks to the inordinate amount of August rains. The path is full of puddles and mud in and around the exposed tree roots and rocks, but I persevere. The woods are lovely, dappled in this morning light, the forest floor now a carpet of browning and curling leaves.
Everywhere I look there are fungi, many different kinds of fungi. How they like rain followed by warmth, just as our perfect days of September have been. Is the weeping widow related to the blushing bride? The old man of the woods is a dapper looking bolete, large, tallish with grey stubble. The small scarlet pouch could indeed be a carrying case for woodland fairies and little leprechauns.
A colorful slime mold looks like a spill of cadmium yellow paint over pine needles. The chicken fat mushroom, also known as the white pine bolete, is everywhere beneath the pine trees. Singular, beautiful, eastern North American destroying angels crop up in various places near oak trees. Lovely to look at, scary to name, deadly to eat!
Scanning the water, I see a small gaggle of geese. A solitary sandpiper plik-pliks as it flicks its wings flying across the pond. Chirp, chirp, chirp, chirp, CHIRP! An osprey soars overhead, wheeling just above me to flaunt his angled wings, w-like, as he heads towards the dead tree in the cove that he likes in the springtime.
On my return, a trio of red-shouldered hawks shriek to one another. Broadwings are long gone. Maybe the red-shouldereds will remain throughout the winter, as they did last year. Leaves fluttering to the ground catch my eye, but rarely is it a bird. Finally as I near the house, a few small birds hop out onto the road. A pair of juncos and a white-throated sparrow.
A sure sign that our glorious summer is “graduating” into autumnal beauty!