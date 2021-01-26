Toward the end of a day making multiple store stops, Danny and I watch a bald eagle majestically soaring overhead in Nassau, N.Y.
“Let’s,” I say, “head over to where the eagles nest on the Hudson River.” It’s fairly late in the day, but will still be light enough on this gloomy, gray day to bird for a least a couple of hours. Instead of taking the fastest route, we meander by fields and farms and along the back roads to Route 9J, the road that parallels the river. On this chilly day, few birds are about. A couple of starlings in a barnyard. A passel of pigeons on a silo top.
Slowly we cruise south on 9J and turn off toward the entrance of the Papscanee Island Nature Reserve, a narrow strip of a park right along the river, good for birding at any time of the year. The road immediately passes along a thin woodland, watery when the tide is high. In this cold, no little birds are hopping about. As we move into a clearer area by wide open fields, I cry, “Stop!” And Danny does. A large hawk is hovering in the air as if nailed to the sky. A rough-legged hawk!! This is a bird of the far, far north that deigns to visit us in the dead of winter.
We pull into the farm road and see a second one. What a wonderful sight! Two swooping and gliding black and white hawks flashing their tell-tale dark wrists, belly bands and prominent stripes on the tail. Danny does get a picture, but in a minute or three, they’ve disappeared. Scanning the tree tops, we fail to find either one perched. Off they must have flown to another field.
Continuing south along the river road, the open water now at low tide is outlined by lumpy, icy shores. A few mallards and a pair of Canada geese paddle about. A drive through Schodack Landing State Park yields nary a bird.
At Castleton where we have a clear view the river, I pick out two large silhouetted birds, definitely the size and shape of eagles. A third bird glides across the river, his white head and tail apparent, and lands near them. So far we have 4 eagles today. These birds are not far from a huge eagle’s nest, maybe 7 to 8 feet deep and an equal length wide, that has been active for many, many years. Today we can observe this aerie quite clearly across the river without that summer screen of leaves.
Finally we reach our destination, Rail Lane, a little south of Schodack Landing. Note: Rail Lane is known for some reason as Perry Way on Google Maps. Danny parks and out we hop. I look across Schodack Creek, a branch of the Hudson River and see an adult eagle regally sitting on the sturdy, stick-built nest. We move a bit closer (but do not cross the RR tracks) and start scanning the nest tree and the surrounding area.
“There’s one,” I say, “and another … and another.” Even though we are looking west and the light is not particularly good, we can tell whether the bird is an immature or an adult thanks to that prominent white head. I move the binoculars down to the river and a little north where a large cove is framed backed by a swath of phragmites. The irregular ice is dotted, literally dotted with eagles, more immature ones than whiteheads. I reach nine … and then scan the surrounding trees on both sides and add six more for a day total of 22!
One swoops down from the hill behind us, glides in front of us and lands in a leafless tree a little south. Whoa! there are more down river! Here the count comes to nine more. Twenty seven eagles visible from just this one spot. Absolutely amazing!!!!
The bald eagle, Haliaeetus leucocephalis, is appropriately named from the Greek: “halos” for sea, “aetus” for eagle; “leuco” for white and “cephalis” for head. Curiously the Old English word “balde” means white. They mature and get that pure white head and tail at about age five.
Eagles are large, magnificent birds declared by many cultures— Roman, Greek, Chinese, Egyptian, Native American—as the ‘King of Birds,’ symbolizing divinity, power, authority. Not only is this bird the symbol of the USA, many other countries incorporate the eagle into their armorial and heraldic bearings: Russia, Germany, France, Austria, Egypt, and the Holy Roman Empire. The Roman legions carried the aquila (eagle) as their standard.
At the beginning of the 19th century, bald eagles were widespread. J.P. Giraud, Jr in Birds of Long Island (1844) lists this bird as not only abundant on Long Island, but also abundant up and down the coast, inland near lakes and rivers and he claims the bird even more populous in the “fur countries.” Yet by 1904, Ralph Hoffmann in A Guide to the Birds of New England and Eastern New York, lists the bald eagle as a rare migrant.
By the end of the 19th century, the population was decimated by habitat loss, deliberate shooting and poisoning, and pesticides. In 1963, only 400 nests existed throughout the lower 48. Now there are thousands and thousands of nests. For a few years now, a pair of these regal birds has nested high above Lake Onota. These avians certainly have become fairly common in our territory, gracing our May Birdathon list and the December Christmas Count annually. Thank you Rachel Carson!
In the literature the eagle is describes as majestic, royal, extraordinary, yet many are quick to point out that this fish eater is often content with snatching fish from gulls and ospreys (kleptoparasitism), is a bit off an arrant coward (if a human approaches the nest, the adults fly away), has a harsh, puny, weak and insignificant chirp or whine of a call. Clever opportunist or majestically authoritarian? Take your pick.
About ten years ago we came upon a dalliance of eagles on this wintering ground finding a total of 13. Perhaps if I were Roman and believed in omens, this massive gathering, this new congress, of glorious eagles (with a rare pair of rough legs to boot) would foretell a major sweeping change for America with the election of Biden. How absolutely wonderful to see so many eagles on this grim, gray January day!