The snows come and go, blanketing the world in sparkling white, lining branches and covering roofs and roads. The landscape may look lovely, but along with the beauty of the landscape comes shoveling, scraping and plowing. Our white track-smeared driveway conceals lumpy slippery ice. Winter trudges on!
Feeders are filled daily as the resident birds, unable to find seeds, grains and very few insects, descend from the woods to feast. Cardinals and blue jays, chickadees and titmice, nuthatches and juncoes, mourning doves and this year a small insinuation of starlings constantly dine, more or less ignoring one another. My walk along the road usually produces a hawk or two and a noisy pileated woodpecker. Occasionally, a soft tap, tapping overhead reveals a hairy or a downy woodpecker. Otherwise the woods are silent and cool. We see many, many more birds at the house than ambling along the road.
After finding that pair of rough-legged hawks near the Papscanee Reserve near Albany, Danny and I decide it’s time to venture north to Ft. Edward near Lake George in upstate New York where there’s always a promise of northern species including roughlegs that have migrated south for the winter.
We pass through small villages and larger towns as we meander along country roads. At one point, I notice a cacophony of crows near an icy ditch running through a grassy, snowy field. We loop back. Nearly fifteen of these large black birds nonchalantly poke and peck at an almost completely eviscerated deer. An adult bald eagle watchful in a nearby tree is quite interested in the crow meal on the ground.
Finally we reach the Fort Edward area and slowly drive along the roads and lanes that crisscross the grasslands and wide-open farm areas. Some farms are working farms, others have plywood for windows and rusting equipment scattered about, yet others appear to be gentleman farms, with large kempt houses surrounded by professional landscaping and new tin barns. Way too many Trump flags for my liking hang at some of these places. Although there are more houses here now than there were twenty or so years ago, this area remains unique with expansive fields and now acres of preserved and sometimes accessible grasslands, a unique and shrinking habitat type that is fast disappearing across America.
‘Stop!’ I say to Danny, “There’s one! There’s a roughleg.” He pulls to the side of the road. (Most roads have little traffic and stop-and-start birding is fairly easy.) The dapper black-and-white hawk swoops in front of us, flashing a dark belly, dark wrist patches and a prominent dark tail stripe. So distinct. So graceful.
Rough-legged hawks, Buteo lagopus, are akin to our common red-tailed and red-shouldered hawks, but they live, breed and dwell for most of the year in the far, far north. This species is found on all continents save Australia and Antarctica. Note: In Europe these birds are called rough-legged buzzards. I find the use of buzzard odd since to me the word always conjures up vultures, circling above thirsty cowboys in films.
‘A thing of joy and beauty’Charles Wendell Townsend is quoted in Arthur Bent’s Life Histories of North American Birds: “Past master in the use of air currents, whether it is poised motionless in a breeze over a cliff, or scaling close to the ground and quartering it like a harrier, or swinging loudly in great circles up and up into the blue sky, this great hawk is always a thing of joy and beauty.”
As we are pulling back onto the road, the bird lands on the wire not to far from us. Danny slowly inches the car forward to snap a photo. The bird twists his head and glares at us with dark beady eyes (why do hawks always seem to be glaring?). We are close enough to see the yellow at the base of the bill and those bright golden talons surprisingly not covered with feathers. The bird is banded. Maybe the banders removed some of the leg feathers so the markings on the band would be readable. But even with binoculars we cannot read the silvery band. The ‘mouse hawk’ flaps once, twice, and sleekly glides away, low over the snowy landscape like a marsh hawk…searching once again for a hungry rodent that would dare venture forth on this cold, gray, windy day.
As we traverse the area, another roughleg flies overhead and perches in a dead tree in the middle of a field, a lord of all it can see. Another hovers above a stubbly corn field. All of these roughlegs are light morphs, the more common one in this area. Many times, seeing a large silhouetted bird in the distance, we stop and, using the binoculars, find that it is a red-tailed hawk. We screech to a halt to watch a female marsh harrier chase a roughleg across a frozen field punctuated with brown grasses poking through the snow cover. The flight seems like a syncopated dance rather than an aerial battle.
Occasionally flocks of smaller birds disappear into the bushes. Danny parks, we hop out and we search though the tangle of branches finding a tribe of American tree sparrows. Along the fields, handfuls of horned larks work the field and gravel in driveways. We track down a burst of buntings (snow) clamoring hither and thither over the frozen furrows.
A swirling, spinning, chattering roulette of redpolls circles away and immediately returns to scatter among the weed tops and bush tangles near the road. Along a partially wooded road, a trot of turkeys make their way across the road in front of us. An American kestrel, aka sparrow hawk, lands on the wire just as we decide to head back home.
Back home, Danny looks through the pictures and that small elusive bird with unusual markings comes clear in the photo as a lapland longspur, another northern grassland species. A wonderful day of seeing a rally of roughlegs in action! No owls though. Already another trip north is planned.