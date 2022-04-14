Clellie Lynch: A rusty on the road

“The river is moving
The blackbird must be flying.”
— “Thirteen Ways of Looking at a Blackbird” by Wallace Stevens
After days of rain, nights of wind and electricity restored, pale sunlight slowly illuminates the budding trees, the burgeoning lawn. Miniature daffodils are blooming on the hillside, too small to gather for indoor displays, only suitable perhaps for a boutonniere. A few purple crocuses dot the now emerald grass. And the morning chorus has begun!
Robins and song sparrows, chickadees and titmice perch and toss back their heads and sing. Tree swallows swoop and chitter, eyeing the bird boxes in the field. Neeah, neeah! I look around. Yellow-bellied sapsuckers have arrived, one excitedly following another up and down the trunk of the sugar maples in the front yard. Goldfinches are turning yellow.
Along the road, rushing water gurgles as it travels down the hillside. I marvel at how many birds are around. The red-shouldered hawk shrieks. Another answers from deep in the woods across the road. Blue jays fly from tree to branch, imitating the hawk’s cry, a little weaker than the real thing. Three noisy crows appear chasing a much larger raven, like three fighter jets zoning in on a destructive bomber. No matter how well the crows maneuver, the raven is faster and more agile.
By the pond, the lone ring-necked duck paddles about, disappearing now and again only to pop up 10 yards away. Three pairs of geese waddle about, each couple in a different part of the field, but all quite vocal. Spring has definitely arrived.
On the roadside, tentative colt’s foot spikes push up through the leaf litter. At the end of the road, I stop and listen for the swamp sparrow that nests every year in the wide marshy, very wet area on one side of the road. No luck. A blackbird lands on a nearly dead tree not too far away. Its call sounds a little off. It’s close enough that I can see there are no red and yellow epaulets of a redwing. The bird, flicking its tail as it keek, keeks, is not large enough to be grackle.
I put the binoculars up. A rusty blackbird! A first for the road list! How wonderful it is that something new may show up at any time on my pea patch! Not a life bird, but here I have an excellent view of that shiny, brilliant, spring plumage and that glowing yellow eye, almost mystical.
The call is very similar to the grackle’s, but less husky and more repetitious. Toss in a refrain or two from the redwings’ repertoire, but make it thinner and weaker. The bird flies across the road and actually sings. This is written in the literature as: “kawicklee, kawicklee” (Bent); tolalee-eek, tolalee-eek (Torres), kltr-tee, or chrtiditir (Sibley). No matter how transliterated, it’s easier to verify via the recording on Sibley’s app — definitely a rusty blackbird!
The rusty blackbird, Euphagus carolinus, is rather uncommon here. I observed a small flock near Lake Onota years ago, and some in a mixed flock in the fall by the Hudson River last year. You are most likely to observe rusties during the spring or fall migration when they are flying to the far north in Canada to their primary breeding grounds. The male in spring is beautifully black and glossy, but by fall both the male and female have feathers that are rusty at the edges giving them a lovely cinnamon color and their name — though some claim the name comes from their sound — described ages ago as “a rusty hinge on a door.”
In 1994, Bart Hendricks in “Birds of Berkshire County” listed the rusty blackbird as “Migrant, summer resident,” with a few nesting records mentioned. In 2017, Dave St. James in his “Annotated List of the Birds of Berkshire County, Massachusetts,” called the rusty a “Regular to uncommon migrant; very rare breeder,” listing one or two breeding records in the Berkshires.
This is a far cry from the descriptions of the 19th and early 20th centuries, when large flocks, hundreds and hundreds, would pass through this region, darkening the skies, drowning out the wood frog and peeper symphony, stopping and feeding at bogs, marshes, swamps, fens, farm ponds anywhere there was water, especially at higher altitudes.
Today, the rusty blackbird is considered the most rapidly declining species in North America, the population having plunged by 85 to 95 percent. It is listed in various reports as suffering “chronic long-term and acute short-term decline.” Gone are the migrating flocks once described as “spectacular, noisy and ubiquitous.” Yet we never hear about this. Blackbirds do not have the same panache as threatened owls or warblers.
Ornithologists are mystified as to what has caused this, though the International Rusty Blackbird Working Group is actively pursuing, tracking and trying to figure out what has happened. Unlike other blackbirds, rusties are not colonial but breed in remote areas. Of late, there are some recent records in northern New England and New York and with more and more birders using eBird.com new information will emerge.
The 1985 “Breeding Bird Atlas of New York” has a number of verified nesting pairs, high up in remote areas of the Adirondacks. In that Atlas, the rusties’ entry states that when the beavers were nearly extirpated from New York by the 1890s, much of the blackbird’s desired habitat dried up. Beavers are back in force, creating wetlands near their lodges. On my road, three active beaver families spend hours and hours taking down trees and making dams, creating more and more wet areas. Still, the rusty blackbird population has not recovered.
With a diet of weed seed and insects and with many more available wetlands, rusty blackbirds should be here, perhaps not nesting in great numbers, but passing through in huge flocks. Listen and look around whenever you see blackbirds, and then send any sightings to eBird!