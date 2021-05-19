After more than a year of COVID quarantine, Danny and I, along with our pod people — my brother Rob, his wife Trina and Casper the friendly dog — venture forth to Nantucket, that small, ocean-washed island sitting off the coast of Cape Cod.
Having grown up in the Hamptons, my brother and I are quite familiar with seaside communities and have heard that Martha’s Vineyard and especially Nantucket are what the Hamptons, now awash with enormous houses inhabited in the summertime by celebrities, hedge funders and wannabes all looking to see and be seen, used to be like in the mid-1950s and ‘60s when we lived there.
Nantucket and Sag Harbor, near the Hamptons, were, in the late 18th and early 19th centuries, whaling communities.
Melville’s Moby Dick vividly describes this early industry. It was a dangerous but ultimately profitable livelihood, at least for the captains and investors, the Quakers, who originally purchased the island from the Native Americans — if you survived that Nantucket sleigh ride.
Both areas were created during the Wisconsin Glaciation and have similar vegetation in the bogs, kettle moraines, marshes and ponds. Both areas have moved on from being whaling, fishing and farming towns to becoming summer resorts for the wealthy. Both areas have small year-round populations swollen nearly beyond capacity in the warmer months by 50,000 to 100,000 visitors seeking seaside breezes, ocean swimming or just respite from city living.
Nantucket and the eastern end of Long Island, N.Y., are on the Atlantic Flyway for migratory birds. Note: Our parents moved to the Hamptons in 1952 from Brooklyn to be on that self same flyway. Nantucket, though, is farther out in the ocean making the birding better in the fall and winter when the island provides refuge for many birds, especially seabirds. More than 350 species have been recorded on the island including many wind-blown vagrants … hmmm … now called accidentals.
As the ferry leaves Hyannisport, it begins to rain. None of us care. We are so looking forward to being out and about. By the time we disembark in Nantucket Harbor, the rain has petered out and in no time we are heading to our rental in ‘Sconset on the ocean. The roadsides are lined with thousands of still blooming daffodils, yellow remnants of the annual, late April Daffodil Festival.
Immediately apparent are the many wood-shingled houses, most with white trim and lattices, sprouting up amid plenty of wide sweeps of fields, trees and bogs. We pass the huge wood-shingled hospital, the wood-shingled Stop & Shop and even wood-shingled gas stations, all with white trim. Bold is the owner who trims in other than white. Later, I read that the building code requires unpainted shingles and pitched roofs, giving the island a weird conformity.
At the cottage, the glimmering green ocean is a mere thirty feet away, shush-shushing onto the seaweed strewn sand. A few black-backed gulls stand proudly along the shore, so close you needn’t use binoculars to see that red focal point on the bill.
Protected piping plover scurry away and disappear as they blend into the sandy backdrop.
Dark flocks of scoters pass one another as they fly in either direction. The white-winged are easy to identify as they flash black and white flying by. Eventually we find both the black scoters (common) and skunkheads, as I knew surf scoters as a child. Colorful eiders and long tailed ducks float atop the swells mingling with the curious gray seals, those round heads with enormous eyes staring at us as we amble along the beach.
Most spectacular are the northern gannets, large sea birds related to pelicans, that glide and soar, wheel and spin and then plunge into the sea with a mighty splash: the gannet way of fishing. These gannet consortiums appear in front of our cottage (shingled with white trim) and then disappear farther out to sea, only to return later in the day.
The next day, and the three thereafter, is sunny and breezy as we explore, hike, bird and, in the evening, feast on seafood at restaurants, the first time Danny and I have been to a restaurant in more than a year. There is a lot to explore: parks, reservations, conservation areas, land trusts, much of which is open to the public and trailed, usable for hiking and biking, birding and botanizing.
A spectacular 48 percent of the land is preserved, mostly by the Nantucket Conservation Foundation. Other groups, such as The Trustees of Reservations, Nantucket Land Council, Nantucket Islands Land Bank and the Audubon Society, retain and maintain the wild sections of the 45-square-mile island.
Not only can we walk along the beach every day near dunes and towhee-laden scrubland behind the dunes, we are near the famous bluff walk. This path goes up the hill and through the front yards of a series of large houses (shingled with white trim) so we all get a peek at how that 1 percent lives in this, as one neighbor put it, the Land of the Haves and Have Mores.
Most of the houses appear closed up. I shutter to think what it is like in the summer when a parade of people are marching through your front yard. Some owners line the path with low growing, thorny rosa rigosa, so the tramping tourists will not venture near the ubiquitous porches, nor down the bluff so steep wooden staircases have switchbacks.
What a view these ‘house-beautiful’ houses have! You could sit on your porch or balcony and watch the seabirds come and go, could look down on deer leaping through the scrubby slope, or just listen to the morning cacophony of towhees and thrashers, grackles and goldfinches, cardinals and song sparrows. But look alive … turkey vultures wing their way back and forth over this area playing in the updrafts as they look for carrion.
Fortunately for us, we are often the only people about as we explore the shore scattered with jingle and boat shells amid the seaweed. A pair of oystercatchers moves about twenty feet away. The interior area is called the Serengeti since the few wind swept trees growing in the grassland are reminiscent of that African plain. Here and there are cranberry bogs and the beach plums are just coming into bloom.
Trina meets a man while walking along the beach with Casper. He asks, “Are you living the dream?” “Oh, no,” she replies, “We’re visiting the dream!”