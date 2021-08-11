Clatter, rattle and snap! The wood stork telegraph system crackles with the news of good feeding grounds up north for young adolescents wandering about now after leaving their southern nests. Just so, rare-bird alerts up and down the coast hum with reports of wood stork sightings: four places in New Jersey, one on Long Island, one in Staten Island and now one here in Columbia County. What a treat!
Following posted directions, Danny and I head over to an area south of Ghent, turning off Route 66 onto German Church Road and slowly make our way under a canopy of trees and then along open rolling fields. When we come to an area where three cars are parked and birders with binoculars are staring across the field, we park. The first person we meet is Felipe Pimentel, a colleague of Danny’s from the City University. He is both binocular-ed and camera-ed, for he is an excellent bird photographer.
Felipe points across the field. A magnificent wood stork preens in a blasted tree, standing quite erect next to his traveling companion and new best friend, a great egret — two spectacular large white birds. The farm puddle mentioned in the report is almost dry, the surroundings area brown where it once was underwater. What is left for the birds to eat? Locusts, worms and larvae? A killdeer and a solitary sandpiper blend in so well into this brown patch I don’t see them until they move about near a twinkling of feeding cabbage whites. Twenty or so butterflies hover and land in a small area.
On the stark tree, the white stork stretches out first one wing and then the other flashing huge black patches underneath. It runs its lightish bill along a wing edge a few times. The stork is white, yet looks dirty or off-white compared to the gleam of the egret. One birder leaves and another shows up. It will remain thus for the rest of the day. Some birders may be lucky enough to see these two come back to the farm puddle to forage about not eight feet from the road.
Mr. Stork is not a life bird, but I’ve never seen one in this area. In John Bull’s “Birds of New York State” (1985), he lists 13 sightings in the late 19th and 20th centuries, half of which were on Long Island. Others were single birds collected in Rensselaer, Ulster and Saratoga counties. He also mentions that in a five-year period in the late 1950s and early ‘60s, flocks of wood stork were observed on Long Island, a mysterious occurrence not repeated since.
For Massachusetts, I check Ralph Hoffmann’s “A Guide to the Birds of New England and Eastern New York” (1904)and there is no mention of this species; nor is there on in David St. James’ “Annotated List of the Birds of Berkshire County” (2017). But, in Edward Howe Forbush’s “Birds of Massachusetts and other New England States” (1925), he mentions one collected in 1896 in Seekonk and another in 1918 in Chilmark. Note that the entry here is listed under wood ibis. Not till the late ‘60s were these bird renamed wood storks.
The wood stork, Mycteria americana, is a large black and white bird with long legs, a bald head and neck, a long, heavy-set, down-curved bill giving it a strange profile that lends itself to being nicknamed “flinthead,” “hammerhead” and “gourd head.” Some refer to it as a “gannet” strictly for its coloration, for it isn’t gannet-like in any other aspect.
Wood storks nest colonially high up in tall cypress, tupelo or water oak trees from Florida north to South Carolina. These birds lack muscles in the syrinx and have no song. But the colonies are noisy with croaks, grunts, hisses and those bill-clattering rattles and snaps. Wood storks feed by touch and prefer shallow water where fish are concentrated. Placing the bill into the thick of a school of fish, as one brushes against the bill, the stork just opens its mouth and in the fish go. They also feed on frogs and tadpoles, snakes, lizards, baby alligators and even dragonflies and grasshoppers.
Curiously, adult alligators that will snap up a heron or a duck, leave storks alone. Maybe they taste bad? Egrets were devastated by plume hunters, so maybe that plumeless head and a bad taste stopped man from destroying their colonies. Crows, both fish and American, are the stork’s worse enemy. An early description has a continuous line of black “devils” flying in to a stork colony each one returning with a stork egg around its bill.
But wait, wood storks are on the endangered list! In the previous century most wood storks of the U.S. inhabited Florida and the Everglades: 150,000 pairs at the beginning of the 20th century. By 1974, only 2,000 pairs remained. Many moved away since climate change, extensive agriculture, timbering and increased population upset ecosystems in Florida. The Audubon Society among others have set up successful sanctuaries in Georgia and South Carolina along the Savannah and other rivers where the wood storks have found great places to live and breed.
If there is a period of heavy rainfall, storks may skip a breeding season, for, if the water becomes deep, the foodfish disperse and there would not be enough to feed the young. Or if a continuous drought drains the marshes, swamps and wetlands of places for prey to thrive, the wood storks will not breed and maybe leave the area permanently. Global warming is definitely changing where and how populations of birds may live and breed. Man has become the storks’ — and many other species’ — worst enemy!
Next up! We need a rare bird exchange: the roseate spoonbill at Bartholomew’s Cobble for the wood stork of Ghent!