A blazing sun rises over the Atlantic, sparkling silver over the constantly moving water. There’s not a cloud in the sky.
Already it is quite warm, for late October. As we enter the Parker River National Wildlife Refuge near Newburyport, a hunting harrier sweeps up off the dunes, across the road in front of us, and flies low, tuning this way and that, searching for a furry morning meal. A twinkling amorphous fling of shorebirds passes over the extensive marsh. Wonderful to be near the sea and shore again!
This 4,660-acre refuge on and around Plum Island near the New Hampshire border includes the eight-mile-long barrier island between the river and the ocean, a haven for migratory birds on their journey south. The refuge, created in 1942, is an important stopover and breeding area for birds on the Atlantic Flyway along this densely populated coast.
Not only a haven for birds, it is a playground for birders. With so many different habitats, more than 300 species have been recorded here. Open ocean, dunes, thickets, marshes, bogs, swamps, mud flats and salt panne, are all quite different from my morning walks through woodlands and around ponds.
This area is familiar, though, much like where I grew up and began birding on the eastern end of Long Island. And much like it was in the 1950s through ‘70s before the extensive dunes and marshes became summer residences for migratory New Yorkers.
Slowly we drive along the marsh stopping and scanning or getting out to set up the telescope (a must here). A distant drift of mute swans is easily identified — large, bulky and white — unlike the many great egrets — white, slender and graceful — flying or walking through the marsh, now a grassy autumn canvas of sepia and pale green.
At the salt panne close to the road, a number of birders are parked with telescopes, or cameras that are even larger, aimed at the shallow water dotted with ducks and shorebirds. Black ducks paddle and dip on the far side of the pond along with a few mallards and gadwall. Smaller brownish ducks are revealed by the scope to be green-winged teal, what with that white triangle and greenish-blue patch. Sunlight on a couple reveal their rusty heads.
Onward to identifying the shorebirds, no easy task in the fall especially in mixed flocks. Some I see so infrequently these days I have to relearn how to recognize. Greater yellowlegs are in small groups throughout, stock still on hillocks, or rushing hither and thither, calling to one another with that identifying sharp sounding deew, deew, deew. The chunky birds with short dark bills are black-bellied plover.
Many smaller birds working the muddy areas have down-tuned beaks, a definitive field mark of dunlin. In breeding plumage dunlin have reddish backs and a black-dusted belly. In the fall they become fairly non-descript like other sandpiper species: grayish or beige-ish, mottled, streaked or smooth colored, all with light bellies. Look at the beak; look at the color of the legs, look for pale eye lines — not so easy to distinguish when the eight- or nine-inch birds are near the far shore. Study the “gist” or gestalt: the total look and behavior of the bird. Knowledge comes with experience.
As we scan, a gentleman birder comes over and asks if we see the white-rumped sandpiper. We haven’t. He kindly moves our scope into place after telling us he has been vaccinated. There it is, a little smaller, a wee bit darker than the dunlin, with a fairly prominent white eye line and a shortish straight beak. The bold white rump is only readily apparent when the bird is flying. A very nice pick up!
After we return home from our holiday, I look up both the dunlin and the white-rumped in the literature. In Bent’s “Life Histories of North American Birds” written in 1927, the entry for dunlin, Pelidna alpina alpina, states, “The well known European dunlin has occurred occasionally on our eastern coast, Massachusetts and New York.” Curious. Thousands of dunlin are seen up and down the coast. I move to the next entry, red-backed sandpiper, Pelidna alpina sakhalina, and the author thinks that this should be called the American Dunlin. This is our bird, now called Calidris alpina. I recall that my father called these birds red-backed sandpipers.
The white-rumped sandpiper is described in Bent as a great traveler, for it summers in the moist tundra of the high arctic, way, way up there, and winters in lower South America. Ornithologists have reorganized sandpiper relationships and renamed this species from Pisobia fusicollis to Calidris fusicollis, now a cousin to the dunlin. This bird usually migrates the Mississippi Flyway through the center of our country and is rather rare along the east coast. I know I saw this when birding with my father, but this is definitely a life bird for Danny!
As we are studying these sandpipers, all of the birds in front of us lift off. The ducks scatter into the marsh and the shorebirds lift off together and swirl and swarm in an amazing amorphous murmuration. Scientists have studied this behavior and conclude they follow three rules: move in the same direction, remain close to their companions and avoid collisions with one another. Like kindergartners on field trips!
No matter, a beautiful sight to see as the fling all turn in sync and flash white and then as they turn again they nearly disappear. Like a grand magical act appearing and disappearing over and over again.
A Cooper’s hawk zips by, spirals upward, then down and away over the marsh until it is just a speck. White blotches in the creeks or rivers are black-backed gulls, herring gulls or ... lobster pot floats.
Stay tuned for Part II: More birding adventures on Plum Island.