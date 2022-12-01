One day when I was about 12, my parents took me to a birder’s talk. There, I spoke to this tall, handsome, rather elderly man about birds I had seen when going out with my parents. This man, who had recently retired from the American Museum of Natural History gave a short anecdotal talk about whaling and birds, the Antarctic and birds, DDT and birds. I watched and listened. Lots of adventure and birding! I was enthralled.
On the way home, I told my parents that man reminded me of a great blue heron, so tall and slender with a gray thatch of hair, dressed in a shiny blue suit, a lighter blue shirt and a blue striped tie. Definitely, a great blue heron! They told me Robert Cushman Murphy had a bird named after him: Murphy’s petrel.
This was a rare event for me since my parents, Kay and Chris McKeever, who had met at the Linnaean Society at the Museum of Natural History, had moved from New York City to Water Mill on the eastern end of Long Island in 1952 and then had five more children. We barely all fit in one car, so we did not travel away from the area much. A real treat it was to have gone to this gathering with my parents and no other siblings.
Birders occasionally came to visit us. Kay and Chris hosted the “count up” and dinner for the Montauk Audubon Christmas Count, so we children met many a birder from the city. I remember the author, Alan Cruickshank, imitating a sandhill crane on the hearth complete with calls and dance steps. We kids thought this was hysterical, giggling as we watched from the doorway. Another time Roger Tory Peterson of field guide fame came for the count. The story goes he attempted to resuscitate a wild turkey after pulling it out of the pond on Gardiner’s Island. We thought that this was just weird, giving mouth to mouth to a turkey. No, it didn’t work.
Just last week researching birds from our recent west coast trip, I came across Dr. Murphy’s name in an entry in “Whose Bird Is It? Common Bird Names and the People They Commemorate” by Bo Beolens and Michael Watkins (2003):
Murphy’s Petrel, Pterodroma ultima (Murphy 1949)
Murphy’s White-eye, Zosterops murphyi (Hartert 1929) (alt. Hermit/Kulambangra [Mountain] White-eye)
These two birds were named to honor Dr. Murphy, himself naming the petrel and Ernst Hartert, a German ornithologist, naming the white-eye for Murphy. The alternative name of Murphy’s White-eye gives the name that is now used in field guides and in texts, with Murphy’s no longer being used. Hartert too has an entry in this book with eight species honoring him with only three still carrying his name. Others all have alternative listings.
Murphy, who earned many honors for his own books including the classic “Oceanic Birds of South America,” is credited here with encouraging Rachel Carson to write “Silent Spring” after his own efforts to eliminate DDT were frustrated. My father too spent time working on this problem, since he noted that ospreys were quickly disappearing from his birding areas on the east end of Long Island. Alas, he had no connection to Ms. Carson.
Not only does Dr. Murphy have birds named after him, but also two mountains, a fish, a spider, a lizard and a louse carry his name. “As a scientist,” Murphy said, “I’d as soon have a louse named for me as a mountain.”
The honorific name game has been in constant flow in ornithology since Linnaeus began using Latin binomials for each species. But who decides what becomes the permanent vernacular name? For North America, the American Ornithological Union (started in 1883 in New York) and the Cooper Ornithological Society (1893 in California) were the groups that published research and coordinated the naming of species. The two organizations merged in 2016 and became the American Ornithological Society publishing scholarly articles in both The Auk and The Condor.
The trend these days is to name species or rename species with descriptives. It is so much easier for birders to familiarize themselves with what a bird looks like rather than learning an honorific and then associating the proper name with what the bird looks like. For example, William Cooper had five birds named after him, including Cooper’s buzzard, Cooper’s flycatcher and Cooper’s hawk. We still use Cooper’s hawk, but the Cooper’s buzzard has been called the red-tailed hawk for years. Cooper’s flycatcher is now known as the olive-sided flycatcher. We see all three in the Berkshires.
The west coast has more proper names on checklists than the east coast. We’ve seen many of them and know who some were named for, but definitely not all. Clark’s nutcracker and Lewis’ woodpecker honor those intrepid explorers Meriwether Lewis and William Clark.
Audubon’s warbler has recently been lumped with the yellow-rumped warbler. Goodbye, Audubon. Wait. Does Audubon have others honoring him? Yes! But these too have been eliminated. Audubon’s caracara is now the crested caracara; the Audubon oriole, the black-headed oriole; the Audubon’s shearwater, the dusty-backed shearwater; and Audubon’s woodpecker, the hairy.
The list of bird names honoring people is quite lengthy, even though the taxonomic powers that be keep inching towards descriptive names. Many of these men especially were famous for exploration and collecting. Others are men whose claim to fame remains hidden in books, bios and memoirs.
One of the very few women in this book, Marie Koepcke, known as the Mother of Peruvian Ornithology, has been honored with three species. Koepcke’s hermit is still in use today.
If you want to get your name on this impressive list, Peru is the place to explore: 275 new species have been identified here since 1950. In other places, birds are going extinct.