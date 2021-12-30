It was a dark and chilly morn here in Massachusetts the day of the 122nd Audubon Christmas Bird Count, when ornithologists in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America and parts of South America take to nearby ecosystems to count and record whatever birds they observe in their assigned territories. This now-massive study of avians started as a replacement for gunners bagging as many different species as they could on Christmas Day in the late 19th century. The count has evolved into a long-term scientific study and snapshot of the ornithological world by thousands of professional and amateur birders over a two week period at the end of each year.
I am awake well before sunrise. Even though the two days before the count were glorious with temperatures in the 60s, the weather people have predicted an unpleasant day — cold with a good possibility of rain and fog, snow and sleet — starting maybe around noon. Not optimal birding weather, but open water promises good numbers of ducks and geese. We should be able to get a few good hours in. So we grab the binoculars and telescope, gloves, hats and scarves and head over to the Housatonic Wildlife Management Area in Lenox to meet our crew in our territory, the southeastern portion of the count circle.
Our teammates, Rene Wendell and Zach Adams, arrive after profitably owling in the near dark: one great horned, two saw-whet and three barred. I confirm with Zach, who recognizes even the slightest of bird whispers, peeps and tweets, that the owly soft but loud coooo I heard this morning as we were preparing to leave was a great horned, a bird I hear only occasionally around the house.
I report the few crows, blue jays, goldfinches, cardinal and the red-bellied woodpecker that we’ve seen or heard thus far. The four of us walk the road and venture into the wooded area. Danny stops and says: “There it is, the pheasant, the pheasant we heard on Thursday!” We add chickadees, titmice and a robin. Not much else is around.
As we are getting back in the cars, Zach quietly says “grackle,” then, no no, “rusty blackbird.” I look up and yes it is definitely a blackbird and not a grackle. An excellent pickup!
We stop at Woods Pond. A few Canada geese are by the far shore. Even though there is open water, the usual suspects are not apparent. Off we go to Laurel Lake, counting the few birds we see along the way: rock pigeons, starlings, crows.
At the back area of the lake, birds are flitting across the road: downy woodpecker, cardinals, titmice and chickadees. As I scan in the other direction, a grayish hawk flies low and disappears into the woods. He must have been sitting directly above us. And then very nicely he makes an appearance further down the road. Rene calls out: Cooper’s hawk.
Both the marsh and lake sides of the road here are filled with birds. An immature bald eagle sits in a dead pine watching us with those piercing eyes. Five tall and elegant great blue herons stand along the shore, then gather in a row on a fallen tree as if lining up to be counted. There are ring-billed gulls (5), Canadas (305), common mergansers (53), mallards (33) and along the shore, a single common goldeneye.
Back at the Woods Pond/Post Farm area we cross the rushing river near a factory, adding more mallards. At a becalmed wetland behind the buildings, geese paddle about. By the array of solar panels, Rene finds 12 black ducks in the marsh. High in the tall trees, two adult bald eagles perch. Along the road, six American tree sparrows come out to play. Then, Zach halts, listens and says “Creeper … no, kinglet.” As it turns out, we have both! His hearing and expertise are astonishing!
Then it starts to snow … or is that rain? Or maybe sleet? Time for Danny and I to bow out and cross Mt. Lebanon before the roads get icy. We have 36 species at this point — a really good number, for in previous years our all-day total of species averaged in the low 30s. Checking in with Rene, as a team, we ended up with 41 species with 1,049 individuals. After we left. Rene and Zach had ventured up onto October Mountain and found 25 red crossbills.
Time for the count-up, once again on Zoom — effective, but not nearly as much fun as everyone meeting up in a restaurant and chatting about our finds and misses with a well-earned drink in their hands. The count leader, Holly Higinbotham, gets the ball rolling. The five team leaders, rustling papers and checking numbers, prepare for the actual count up: Jonathon Pierce for Team A, Ann Connors for Team B, Rene Wendell for Team C, Tom Tyning for Team D and Gregg Ward (played today by Jonathon) for Team E.
Holly calls out the species and each leader in turn reports the number seen. Trends soon become apparent: What birds have hung around during this warm and food-plentiful fall? What birds are increasing in our area? What species are perhaps declining? And, of course, each team is always interested in whether they have any “count saves.”
When only one team has seen a species, this is a count save. There are quite a few today: Team A had the only horned lark and greater scaup; Team B saw the only hermit thrush, pine grosbeaks and purple finches. Our intrepid Team C had the only rusty blackbird; Team D, the mute swans. Team E walks away with the trophy having recorded the only gadwall, sharp-shinned hawk, merlin, flicker and mockingbird.
By the end of this preliminary count, the group had seen 65 different species with 6,619 individuals. To this we can add those birds seen in count week: another eight brings our species total to 73 — quite impressive. Medals all around!