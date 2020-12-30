Before the sun is a glimmer in the sky, Danny and I are up and about, preparing to meet our birding posse for the 121st Audubon Christmas Count, the enumeration of birds in December throughout the states, Canada and now, also, in Mexico as well as Central and South America.
The count circles are divided into territories for different groups to scan the skies, search bare branches and peer under bushes to find whatever winter residents and straggling migrants are flying and flitting about.
The warmish fall has turned into a winter wonderland, what with a foot and a half of snow and frigid temperatures. The constant threat of COVID has put a damper on this festive birding occasion. But we stalwart birders sally forth, though there will be no sharing of optics or food, as we practice social distancing and masking and travel about in our own cars.
Danny and I bundle up, piling extra gloves, scarves, boots into the car along with our lunch. The temperature is minus 8 (yikes!) as we head into a rising, fiery sun to meet our crew at the parking lot off Route 7 in Pittsfield. This year our team leader, Rene Wendell, who has already been out owling (great horned, barred) is there. Ann-Elizabeth Barnes joins us and we head immediately to Laurel Lake where the fifth team member, Zach Adams, searches for the earlier reported greater white fronted goose, what would definitely be a new bird for the Central Berkshire Count list. This is Ann-Elizabeth’s first count though she is not a newbie birder.
The landscape is magical … every tree, bush and shrub is covered with sparkling, crystalline hoarfrost and is positively glowing, backlit by the rising sun. Zach is standing near his telescope as we drive up to the lake, which is blanketed in an eerie fog as the sun warms the surface. The geese are just a lumpy dark line through the mist. Already he has ticked off creeper, red-bellied woodpecker, titmouse, chickadee. A Carolina wren sings. Tick. Then Zach calls out “eagle.” A bald eagle, another lump in the mist, is off by himself on the ice pulling at something by his feet.
We decide to bird elsewhere until the mist dissipates. Off past glittering fields and farms we go. We could be in a snow globe. Rene in the lead car is an amazing spotter. He brakes and jumps out of the car, each time picking up another species: red-tailed hawk, Cooper’s hawk. By various farms we count pigeons, starlings, robins, blue jays and bluebirds. On our way back to the lake, Rene abruptly stops. Danny brakes. We are all out of our cars in a nanosecond and watch as a pair of beautiful snow buntings circles around and between us and settles on the road to pick through the grit. Ann-Elizabeth is rapturous!
The lake is clearer and the geese and ducks are visible, but still pretty far away. After slogging across the field and scanning through the flock, Rene and Zach find four greater white fronted geese, with a greater scaup, mallards, a ring-necked duck, a goldeneye, hooded mergansers and a solitary mute swan among them. A birding bonanza drawn to the only open water on the lake!
By 10 in the morning, we have 33 species, an amazing number for the start of the day. As we continue to traverse our territory, we observe black duck and more mallards, a female gadwall, a dapper male common merganser. At the Housatonic WMA, the river is mostly frozen, inhabited today by a gaggle of geese. Zach hears the redpolls before we see them, a chittering flock of about 36.
The road to the sports club has only a few of the usual suspects, but we befriend a woman who is walking her dog. She has feeders up at her nearby house, but doesn’t know what the different small birds are. We descend into her yard. There at her feeder is a fox sparrow(!), stunning against the snow with that foxy mottled plumage.
Near the bridge on the way to Golden Hill, Zach stops in his tracks and says, ‘hermit thrush’. I hear nothing at first…then a soft muffled rough note. The bird appears directly in front of us, fluttering its wings and flicking its tail as it hops around in the tangled branches of a lightly-berried bush. Zach, who sounds like a screech owl when pishing, has absolutely extraordinary hearing!
At Golden Hill, Rene again brakes and pops out of his car and points … a mockingbird. These three species — fox sparrow, hermit thrush, mockingbird — should be lolling about down south not hopping around in these arctic temperatures. Nor should we, but the day has warmed up to 25 degrees and it feels almost balmy. By the end of the day we have 49 species — “unprecedented,” as Ludlow Griscom used to say.
No count-up at Zucco’s this year. Time for a Christmas count Zoom meeting where, yes, we do see and hear one another, but it is like conversing with talking postage stamps. Holly Higinbotham, our count compiler, is already on screen when Danny and I join the meeting. We get reacquainted with fellow birders who we haven’t seen all year. Holly starts the count up, going round robin with the species list, recording totals from each of the five teams. By the end of the list we have tallied an impressive 69 species, this on a day when it took three or so hours for the temperature to rise above zero.
Birders are not necessarily competitive, but there is that undercurrent fostered by count saves. A count save is a species found by only one team. This year Team C (us) had nine count saves! Team A brings in the only pheasant, winter wren, purple finch, catbird and white- crowned sparrow. We would have no turkeys, cedar waxwings or evening grosbeak without the eyes of Team B. Blackbirds and cowbirds enhanced the list of Team D, while Team E sponsored merlin, sharp-shinned hawk and kingfisher. Curiously, of the 69 total species seen, 24 are count saves.
All food for ornithologists to compile, compare and extrapolate information and trends from the results of the last 120 years which could be helpful in promoting the facts of climate change and global warming, e.g., mute swans moving north. It’s the end now of a terrible, strange and stressful year. Next year has to be better, safer and hopefully just ordinary and normal. Happy New Year to all!