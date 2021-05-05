On these warmish nights, spring peepers continue to peep, peep, peep interrupted now and again by the peeper trill of an amphibian diva. The local barred owl, nearby, asks his perennial question, “Who cooks for you, who cooks for you?” The soft “coo coo coo” of the mourning dove sounds vaguely like a sad stuffed owl, soft and plush.
Before long in the faintest of morning light, the birds — both residents and new nightly arrivals — begin the morning chorus rising to a crescendo. Always first are the cardinals, soon joined by robins, chickadees, titmice and the ank/yanks of both nuthatches. Blue jays make quite a racket shouting over their companions. I think I hear the red-shouldered hawk and then realize as the call changes from the red-shouldered to the red-tailed hawk’s call that these are blue jays having us on … so good are they at imitating other species.
As the volume increases, it becomes harder and harder to pick out the individual calls. In the last week or so, though, I can discern catbirds, another of the mimics and towhees asking you in for a cuppa. The catbird this morning continually calls, blending phrases of one passerine’s song right into another, so you know immediately that it is a catbird. If the phases are repeated duets, look for a brown thrasher.
Finches — house, purple and gold — abound, but their individual songs blend into the cheerful, cacophonic chorus now going full swing. A pair of pine siskins were at the feeder yesterday, so they may be adding their own buzzy trill this morning. Yes, the feeders, taken in each night after that ursine raid last month, will be coming down for the summer this week.
Sparrows, too, add trills, rills and riffs. First to arrive were the song sparrows with their sweet melody, then the juncos came back after being gone for a few weeks, now singing their tinkling bell-like song, not to be confused with the chi-chi-chi-chi of the many chipping sparrows feasting on the ground under the feeders.
The lower notes of turkeys are loud and insistent as they wander across the road, into the meadow and then up and over the stone walls on the hillside. It’s not really a gobble, more of a slurred mumble of notes. Some turkeys respond to these mumble-grumblings with quite sharp clucks. The honk-honk-honks of a skein of overhead Canada geese sound as if they are calling from the wings of the theater. The resident phoebe never tires of calling his name over and over again.
Let’s not forget the woodpecker section — a flicker calls, the red-bellied shrieks, the sapsucker wheezes. Occasionally, the pileated joins in the sounds of the morning, but I’m more likely to hear him while I am out walking. With flickers around now, one has to listen carefully to tell whether the elongated series of shrieks is a pileated’s or a flicker’s. The flicker calls are longer while the pileated calls, louder. Better still is to see the bird fly out of the woods and into view.
As the day lightens, the tree swallows awake and zoom above the meadow chattering and chittering. I do not hear the burble of the bluebird today. The battle for the bird houses continues, although I believe the bluebird is in the house nearest the tree line. Some days I see the bluebird sitting on one house and then moving to the other. Other days the tree swallows sit on both or move territorially from one to the other. I’ll let them sort it out among themselves.
Warblers have been trickling in, though it can be difficult to pick out their songs when so many choristers are insistently singing in the early morning. The black-throated green flew in a few days ago and now calls throughout the day from the woods near the house.
Easier to listen and find warblers when I am walking along the road or on the trails through Hand Hollow Conservation area. The first one I hear this season is the Louisiana waterthrush —push-push-patooti, push-push-patooti — that arrived on April 24 and has been calling every morning since then from the same area of the woods.
Near the shore of the big pond, I hear and see yellow-rumped warblers flitting through the bare tangle of the shrubs that were not gnawed down and dragged away by the beavers. So many small, sharp-pointed spikes in the area make it look like a medieval killing field surrounding a castle. Wait, there’s a bird pumping its tail up and down. Not 10 feet away is a small flock of palm warblers in high color flitting around the leafless shrubbery near the water.
Yellow and chestnut-sided warblers join the redstart all singing their parts as they perch on branches now green with miniature leaves. The yellowthroat belts out “wichety, wichety, wichety” near the burbling stream on the edge of our property.
Yesterday, as I am walking past the kitchen window, a Baltimore oriole is at the feeder. Danny takes a couple of tangerines, cuts them in half and put them on the top hooks of the feeder poles. In a few minutes, four orioles come in to sip and slurp the fruit. Tomorrow, I will hear their sweet melodic song joining in the chorus. If the oriole has returned, can the rose-breasted grosbeaks be close behind?