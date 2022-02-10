Clearing off my desk last week during one of those icy, covidious days, I come across an article written in 1904 by Edward Howe Forbush, the prominent ornithologist and prolific author, best known for his three-volume definitive set, “The Birds of Massachusetts and other New England States” (1929).
This essay, “The Decrease in Certain Birds in New England,” published in the bird magazine The Auk, is a compilation of information about species populations in Massachusetts after the very hot and extremely wet summer of 1903 and the severe winter of 1903-04, when one blizzard occurred after another. Gathering information from naturalists was a formidable task in the days before computers. Today, ornithologists may easily access eBird or Christmas counts to track avian populations.
Forbush corresponded with professional and amateur birders as well as farmers, hunters and homeowners throughout New England to determine the effect that year’s peculiar weather patterns had on the viability of different species. After accumulating piles of letters from this network of birder friends and tipsters, gleaning the information from each, sorting by species and then summarizing it all, this one-man computer proposed conclusions and predictions about various species.
The species Forbush lists as in drastic decline — purple martin, bobwhite, upland plover, whippoorwill and passenger pigeon(!) — are birds rarely either seen or heard in the Berkshires now. The first three are listed in David St. James’ “The Annotated List of the Birds of Berkshire County, Massachusetts” (2017) as rare or extremely rare. The whippoorwill remains a very, very uncommon breeder in our area. Alas, the passenger pigeon went the way of the great auk, the Labrador duck, the Carolina parakeet, the heath hen and, more recently, the dusky seaside sparrow. Gone forever, but not forgotten. Forbush was definitely correct that these species were in decline, even though his samplings of data were tiny in contrast to what are possible now.
Purple martins might be rare, though I do see the occasional multistoried martin house erected in hope of attracting a colony of these dark, purply, iridescent birds. Pull over and watch as birds fly in and out: swallows and English sparrows are living in relative harmony. Take a trip to Newburyport, though, and visit the parking lot at Plum Island to see a vibrant community of these beautiful birds blissfully dwelling in their modern plastic gourd complex.
Bobwhite, along with ring-necked pheasants, were, even back then, released into the wild for gunners. This southern bird cannot withstand harsh winters. No surprise then that this species was on the wane after one very severe winter. Very, very rarely is there a report these days of someone hearing that wonderful, almost whistle-like call: bob WHITE, bob WHITE. Perhaps with fewer game hunters around, only pheasants are released these days.
Upland plover, renamed upland sandpiper, is a shore bird of wide open grassy areas, a bird I remember seeing on fence posts and fields when much of my hometown on eastern Long Island, N.Y., was potato fields, now disappearing rapidly as one area after another is overgrown with invasive McMansions. Sightings are extremely rare these days in all of Massachusetts.
So camouflaged are whippoorwills, that even in an area where they are plentiful, you would be more likely to hear one rather than see one. This is another species lovely to listen to. I remember well summer evenings when a few were serenading the natural world from their hiding spots in the fields behind my parents’ house.
The passenger pigeon, well, we all know about this species hunted for fun and occasionally for dinner. How vivid were the early descriptions of the skies turning dark as a flock five miles long, one mile wide passed over. Now, only sad specimens are to be seen in museum collections.
Other species that seemed in danger in 1904 include ruffed grouse, great blue heron, common loon and wood duck, all of which remain resident breeders in the Berkshires, though varied in numbers.
Some results left me perplexed. Forbush writes: “Mourning Doves appear to be generally rare and growing less: Extinct by 8 observers, nearing extinction 1, decreasing and rare 11, holding their own 1, increasing slightly 3.” And for house wrens he continues: “There can be no doubt, however, that the house wren is now either very local or absent in a large part of New England.”
Both are plentiful here. Fifteen doves feed daily around our feeders; and what would spring be like if we didn’t see that pushy little wren fill all the birdhouses with twigs in an attempt to control the neighborhood.
On a more positive note, Forbush mentions that although bobolinks were declining in certain areas, they were increasing in Western Massachusetts, as were wood thrush. Robins, scarlet tanagers, rose-breasted grosbeaks were growing in numbers. The rise in bluebirds after the introduction of house sparrows in the 1850s to control the gypsy moths in the Boston area was a definite plus after a number of declining years.
Forbush was well aware that with only a trickle of information coming in from around the countryside, these data could not be absolutely conclusive. The previous year’s weather may have been a factor, but in retrospect other issues came into play: gunners, plumage thieves, agriculture, and expanding human population that causes changes in landscapes and complete loss of habitats.
He clearly understood the necessity of gathering this information to eventually influence conservation laws and protections. Edward Forbush spent a lifetime immersed in researching and studying birds augmenting his works with tidbits of weird and wonderful vignettes from his extensive network of bird tipsters. How thrilled he must have been to see the passage of the Migratory Bird Treaty Act of 1918.