Clellie Lynch: Flora on the forest floor

“If all flowers wanted to be roses,
nature would lose her springtime
beauty and the fields would no
longer be decked out with
little wildflowers.”
— St. Therese of Lisieux
As April storms its way across the region bringing rain, rain and then some more rain, May is hovering in the wings waiting to take center stage. As the days lengthen, maroon and pale green buds form on trees and shrubs. Coltsfoot crops up along roadsides. Forsythia and daffodils sprinkle yellow throughout the greening landscape, matched now by the glowing, golden goldfinches.
Goldfinches, so sparse all winter, arrive en masse every day — at least 30 or more — to join the usual suspects: chickadees, nuthatches, purple and house finches. Redwings and cowbirds have no qualms about landing on the platform feeders, scattering their smaller brethren. They all ignore the turkeys that trot down the hillside and start pecking away beneath the feeders.
Insects emerge; migratory birds fly in under cover of darkness. Every day, as I amble down the road at sunrise, new avian species appear — some to take up residence, others to feed and feast until they’re ready to move further north. Tree swallows are joined by barn swallows; the red-shouldered hawk is joined by Mr. Broadwing. The osprey that comes for about a week every year announces his presence with that loud, un-hawk-like chirp. A noisy house wren claims his territory not too far from the resident Carolina wren, so loud and mellifluous. And finally, two warblers: the pine and the Louisiana waterthrush call from within the woods.
One day, when Danny and I are out and about, we travel a little south where there may be more migrants. Off to Bartholomew’s Cobble. We stop hither and thither. No birds are to be seen or heard. Then again it is one of those very windy days where, if you wear a hat, you might wish for a childish chinstrap.
The Housatonic River is rain-swollen — so swollen in places that it overflows its banks. Near the Cobble, there are no banks, hence no bank swallows. But the Cobble is beautiful in and of itself. Down the trail we go amid those amazing moss- and fern-covered boulders. It’s as if we are entering a magical kingdom to visit a forest spirit in a fairytale. New growths of maidenhair spleenwort, chainlike from a central point, mingle on the mossy boulders among tired-looking, fronds of Christmas ferns.
The day is warmish and sunny; spring sparkles on the dead leaves now a riot of browns. Think of all those words for brown: sienna and burnt sienna, beige and bister (dark grayish brown), foxy and fuscous, sepia and ocher, chocolate, cinnamon and chestnut. These shades are all here beneath our feet.
Danny suddenly points and says, “Look at those flowers.” There on the emerald green giant boulder is a small stand of bloodroot, lovely with oversized white flowers, each with eight petals. Bloodroot is so named for the red roots which for centuries have been used medicinally. Native Americans used bloodroot as a dye, a love potion and a treatment for cancer. An amazing range for one small plant. You might find this listed as red puccoon, the Algonquin word for the dye made from the roots, not a playful Irish fairy.
As we meander along, more and more small blossoming plants appear. At one flattish area surrounded by boulders, small clumps of feathery-leaved plants are topped with stalks with white hanging flowers: Dutchmen’s britches, so called because they look like upside-down pantaloons, tiny enough for the smallest woodland elf, Dutch or no. This, too, was used by early medicine men — and women — but only for surface-applied poultices. Another name for the plant is the blue staggers, since if cattle ingest the plant they end up staggering around the countryside. Perhaps, humans would get the staggers, too.
Herb Robert, in the geranium family, is blooming with small pinkish purple flowers. This was used to cure digestive disorders. In “The Herbalist,” first published in 1918, I do not find an entry for herb Robert. I do find one for herb Christopher (not a geranium). So two of my brothers have made it into the ancient word of cures. I wonder if the other four are jealous. Will they look in vain for herb Kent, herb Daniel, herb Matthew or herb Colin?
Once you start looking down (there are no birds about) you notice more and more small plants emerging through the leaf litter. One red trillium is just about to bloom. At one point in history, concoctions made with trillium were used to alleviate menstrual complications. Three or four yellow trout lilies are in bloom; on the road here in East Chatham, only the speckled trout lily leaves have emerged. They’re maybe a week or two away from blossoming.
Nestled nearby are clusters of white blossoming, cut-leaved toothwort, one of the earliest of the spring wildflowers. The roots were used to relieve, what else, toothache. Throughout the area are lovely little round-lobed hepatica with delicate bluish-lavender flowers. The round lobes of the leaves resemble the shape of a liver, hence the other name, liver leaf. Some 19th-century healers looked to leaves to determine what a plant could cure. Many patent medicines included hepatica, claiming the tonic could cure, among other ailments, any liver problems. Good luck with that!
This is the very beginning of spring and the emergence of wildflowers. Columbine are in bud; the crinkled leaves of wild strawberry are visible. Green false hellebore and skunk cabbage brighten the forest floor. Bartholomew’s Cobble is well known for its amazing variety of wild flowers and not one is a rose or wants to be a rose.