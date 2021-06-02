Back from birding off the coast on Nantucket and along the coast on Plum Island, Danny and I map out our annual three-day birdathon to raise money for the Great Gull Island Project, one of the longest running bird research projects on the planet.
Great Gull Island, 17 scrubby acres off the coast of Long Island, N.Y., is inhabited now by more than 10,000 common terns and 1,300 roseate terns, a far cry from that first flyover in the 1950s when 50 tern pairs were in residence. Not long after this, two AMNH ornithologists and Linnaean Society members, Helen Hays and Joe DiCostanza with the help of numerous volunteers, spent every summer monitoring the expanding tern population with colorful bands and 3x5 index cards. Fortunately, partially thanks to the Linnaean Society members who press-ganged friends and relatives to sponsor them, these ornithologists are now able to record and analyze the yearly information on computers. To learn more about this project, go to greatgullisland.org.
So our birding sojourn begins. The first bird ticked off is the barred owl, hooting not far away just before dawn. As we step out the front door and start our three hour walk along our dirt road, we are engulfed in a riot of bird song—a wonderful cacophony of robins, redwings and orioles; goldfinches, grosbeaks and geese; sparrows, swallows and bluebirds and warblers galore. The bobolink, great blue heron and chittering kingbird on the return journey bring the total to a middling 56 species.
I pack sandwiches, water, coffee and treats. Danny and I head off to Ooms Pond in Old Chatham where bobolinks bound up and down, singing that most peculiar song. We track down the Savannah sparrow, but have no luck in finding the orchard oriole, meadowlark or willow flycatcher. The farm pond on Highland Road produces a shorebird bonanza: killdeer, greater yellowlegs, spotted and solitary sandpipers.
Onward to the Hudson River where the Pere peregrine swoops off his perch, lands on a nearby bridge abutment and then flies up to the box to converse with his consort and chicks. The eagle nest at Rail Lane is obscured by leaves, but as the breeze blows, the white head of Mama eagle becomes apparent. A lone double-crested cormorant flies by.
The bank that the colony of bank swallows have used for years has been partially bulldozed with nary a nest hole remaining. We scan the skies and very, very high up, swallows are playing hide and seek with the clouds…alas not close enough to claim they were bank swallows. By the end of the first day we have only 80 species.
The second day the walk along the road is a repeat of the first day — except, there in the upper pond at Hand Hollow Conservation Area, not 10 feet offshore, is a pied-billed grebe. An excellent pick up since we rarely see this critter in this area at any time of year. We head east, stopping first at the Darrow School to see the ravens on the nest. Or sorta on the nest since the three (I think) young’uns are way too big to fit comfortably. There’s lots of jostling around especially when Madam Raven flies in with a treat.
At Richmond Marsh, the common gallinule is still present, easy to pick out as it paddles among the spiky water plants, its scarlet shield from beak to forehead quite prominent. The least bittern reported to be calling a few days early was not to be heard today.
At Richmond Pond, Danny and I scan back and forth looking in vain for gulls or those swans that were there three weeks ago. I see a large dark bird flying just above the water in the shadow of the trees along the far shore. As it emerges into the sunlight, the dark brown plumage is mottled with gold about the head, wings and tail. A golden eagle! Not a first for the birdathon, but truly a rarity!
At Woods Pond there is nothing save a couple of chickadees and titmice by the bridge. The cliff swallows are absent from the farm on Baldwin’s Hill Road. And scanning the area around Golden Hill. Nothing. At the marshy area on the road into October Mountain, northern waterthrush and Tennessee warbler are excellent finds. Further into the forest, we stop, look and listen and add parula, palm and black-throated green warblers to our list.
It’s getting very hot — and buggy! So we head for the area by the reservoir that has picnic tables under towering pines. Danny drives ever so slowly as the road is an utter mess: pot holes, ruts and crevices. No matter how slowly he drives, up and down we bounce, shuddering and juddering, and trying not to bang our heads on the roof of the car. Just before we reach the four corners, I shriek, “Go back. I saw a hawk, not ten feet away at eye level.” Danny backs up until we get excellent views of a Cooper’s hawk.
At the four corners, hundreds of trees have been cut down, the larger ones trucked away; the smaller ones and branches left laying helter-skelter over the devastated landscape. The further we go, the more destruction we see. At the parking lot and across the road, all of the towering pines have been timbered. It looks as if large dinosaurs ripped trees up and then spat out the ones that tasted bad. Along the road leading into and at the picnic area itself … you got it … all the trees are gone. This state forest has been not only neglected for so long that the roads are barely passable, it has been opened to terribly sloppy logging. Needless to say, there are very few birds about. It’s about 85 degrees, so we call it a day.
The next day is hotter still, but I listen as a yellow-billed cuckoo’s repeatedly calls that single note: cuup. Hither, thither and yon we go…our new birds, a purple finch and a gnatcatcher. The birds are hiding from the glare of the sun. We head home early and find both a junco and a hairy woodpecker at the feeder (now put away for the summer), bringing our total to 105, about our average birdathon total for the last five years or so.
Where were the gulls, the ducks, the kingfisher, the black vulture, the flycatchers, the fish crow, the hermit thrush? Hard to be everywhere at once in the morning when birding is at its best. But not only is this profitable for GGI, it is lots of fun for us!