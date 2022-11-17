Arriving back from the warm and sunny west coast after a month of birding, touring, visiting and feasting at wonderful San Francisco restaurants, Danny and I settled into unseasonably warm weather in the sunny east. It was so warm, the lawns were still summer green scattered about with fallen rusty leaves.
Spring peepers are peeping, crickets chirring and the occasional katydid adds in a scratchy note or two.
It’s the beginning of November, so Danny put out our array of feeders even though food is not yet scarce and a few clouds of insects waft about in the warm breeze. In came the birds, at first two or three, then over the next week, a few more. The word is out.
Chickadees, white-breasted nuthatches and titmice flew in and out. Purple and house finches darted in and among the others, joined by a charm of fading goldfinches. Blue jays swooped in with authority, scattering the smaller birds. Red-bellied, hairy and downy woodpeckers shared the hanging suet. Then the juncos and white-throated sparrows came a-trickling in. Uh-oh — that was a sure sign of the cold weather we’re now seeing.
One day as we ate breakfast, Danny said to me, “Look, evening grosbeaks!” I turned and stared out the window. Indeed! Two immature birds, then three, then a couple of brilliant yellow, black and white adults landed amid their colleagues after a bit of jostling and nattering at one another. Soon, there were 11. I love their long yellow brows above the eyes that make them look like they are either frowning or perhaps intent on creating a thought.
Grosbeaks are in the finch family, dubbed winter finches, for these birds show up here in the winter when the seed crop is not very plentiful up north or breeding was so successful that the area is overpopulated.
Like the Farmer’s Almanac predicting weather, some ornithologists try to predict irruption years when the grosbeak and allies — redpolls, siskin and pine grosbeaks — synchronously descend on our feeders en masse. Will this be a major irruption year? Already there are multiple reports of sightings in the Berkshires as well as in Illinois and across Pennsylvania.
French explorers wandering the west in the 1600s noted the massive bill and christened them “gros bec” — French for “large bill” — as did the Native Americans, who called them “pashcundamo” — the Chippewa word for “huge beak.”
In 1825, the first flock of these lovely avians east of the Rockies was observed at a campfire near the Great Lakes, and the observer who spotted them in the early evening dubbed them evening grosbeaks. It was later discovered that these birds are most active in the mornings — not evening or crepuscular birds at all.
The evening grosbeaks entered the scientific annals as Hesperiphona vespertina combining words from Greek and Latin, both emphasizing “evening.” The genus portion is from the Greek, Hesperides, for the Daughters of the Night who live in the west near the setting sun. The species portion is from the Latin vespertina, “of the evening.” Curious that even though this bird is not an evening bird, the vernacular name has remained the same. Yet the American Ornithological Society did change the Latinate name quite recently from Hesperiphona to Coccothraustes, which translates to “berry crusher,” from “cocco” for berry and “thraustes” for crusher. That’s way more appropriate since with that outsized beak these birds cannot only crush berries but also crush olive and cherry pits.
Once these chunky seedeaters inhabited an area, other names appeared like sugar-bird, for these birds love to snap off maple buds and then come back for the syrup that oozes out from the end of the twig. Other names: wild canaries, little parrots and oversized goldfinches, all of which are more appropriate than that persistent adjective “evening.”
In the literature, grosbeaks are bestowed with many an adjective: beautiful, romantic, imaginative, plump, handsome, affable, harmless, gregarious, charismatic, noisy, social as well as selfish, hostile and belligerent. Whew! Talk about anthropomorphizing!
These excitable and exciting birds live and breed in the far north of Canada and in the higher altitudes of the Rockies. For us here in the northeast, they are winter visitors.
When Danny and I first came to this area in the 1980s, many grosbeaks appeared at the feeders, eating away, pushing and wing-shoving each other. Maybe 14 or 15 would fit on the tray, with 10 or so more hopping about on the ground snapping up fallen seeds. In those days, we often had to fill the feeder twice a day to keep up with these hungry flocks.
The Audubon Christmas Counts in Pittsfield from 1967 until 2021 tell the story of the enormous drop in their population. In the first five years, evening grosbeak counts for that day ranged from 110 to 1,600 individuals. In the last 15 years, the numbers observed were 30 in 2019, 22 in 2021 and zero for the other 13 of those years. The decline in this species number is alarming. In the last 40 years, the overall population has dropped by 78 percent, making this the second-most worrisome for ornithologists intent on the prevention of species extinction. (The first is the bobwhite).
So after the 11 birds spent the morning here, I’ve been watching and waiting. One day, two came. Then on another day, a single bird was at the feeder. When I go out early in the morning, the grosbeaks high in the leafless trees are chitter-chattering away with those loud, quite distinct trills (some say they sound like gigantic spring peepers) and other piercing or slurry notes. These birds are quite effective at chasing away other birds from the feeder, save blue jays. At the moment, our posse of blue jays rules the roost here. Maybe this discourages the grosbeaks from landing and making the feeder their own private dining room.
Will the phantom grosbeaks stay this year, no longer here today and gone tomorrow? I hope so!