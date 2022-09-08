“A route of evanescence
With a revolving wheel;
A resonance of emerald,
A rush of cochineal;
And every blossom on the bush
Adjusts its tumbled head…”
— Emily Dickinson
The day is dim on this cloudy morn, cool and slightly breezy. Hummingbirds are awake and hungry. A glittering bracelet of hummingbirds rushes in one at a time to the sugar water feeder for breakfast. Rarely do two or more feed at the same time. Even in the pale light, these bee-like creatures shimmer and shine like jewels.
How many are prepping for migration here at the house? Hard to tell, for as soon as two land on the feeder, one jabs at the other and lifts its pointy wee wing as if to say “get lost.” One flies away and lands on a hanging pot of heat-shriveled petunias. From a seat at the table on the patio, I watch the aerial avian acrobatics. The birds are quite oblivious of me.
On occasion, one might zoom quickly past my head, not more than a couple of inches from my eye. I barely have time to blink. They chase one another, dart from nasturtium to mandevilla, from petunia to beebalm, stopping and starting in midair while deciding that next move, maybe whirring up to a nearby branch on the lilac. Then they all disappear, hidden somewhere behind a curtain of leaves. A moment later the topsy-turvy airshow begins again.
Zeeep, zeep, four hummers with “a resonance of emerald and a rush of cochineal” announce their presence, not so quietly waiting for an empty perch at the feeder. One sits atop a fading beebalm stalk; another on the crook that holds a hanging plant. A third is on the electric wire by the crossbar while the fourth slowly bends and sips, bends and sips. Wait! there’s a fifth hovering at the entrance to the dark red mandevilla flower, content to nectar in the wild, rather than taking a perch at the feeder restaurant.
The impatient one on the flower stalk zeeeets as it zooms to the feeder. Up rises the one at the feeder hovering in place a couple of inches above with its tail spread and shifting slightly from side to side, displaying those flashy white tail tips. Ziiiip. Now it’s three feet above the feeder, seemingly stock still again as it hover-hummms in place. Zeeet, and it is off and away!
Even with binoculars, we cannot see the wings of the bird, just a blur of movement and that telltale hum of moving wings as described by William Cullen Bryant: “And a soft bass is heard/from the quick pinions of the humming-bird.”
The feeder is as busy as an urban airport, but the tiny hummer jets do not smoothly fly in and land or take off. It’s more like a drone playing field with the bird’s incredible ability to fly hither and thither, up and down, from side to side or even just hover in place. Curious, these birds cannot walk or hop (they do have feet), but, wow, can they fly.
Counting the hummingbirds
Here in the U.S., there are about 20 species of hummingbirds, a mere sampling of the 330 species in the New World. Only the ruby-throated hummers, Archilochus colubris, grace our flora and feeders, although sightings of rufous hummingbirds, blow-ins from the west or Texas, have become more and more frequent.
With two species, identification is easy. With four, five and six species of these “sun-dyed dew-drops,” even when observing a busy feeder from six or eight feet away with binoculars, it becomes way more difficult. The constantly moving birds shimmer and shine in the daylight, but may appear dull and indistinct in the shade. One ornithologist claims that IDing hummers is akin to IDing gnats! A bird in the bush — or even better perched on the hand, as some of these wee birds did during our visits to Trinidad and Costa Rica — does help with accurate identification.
The names of these birds are almost as exciting as a sighting. We have seen green hermits, garden emeralds and tufted coquettes. But wouldn’t it be great to add a shining sunbeam, a royal sunangel or a coppery metaltail to your life list? And who could resist searching out a bearded mountaineer?
Bzzzz, hum, whirr. In preparation for that long migration to their wintering grounds, these beelike birds are constantly landing and taking off from our feeder after slurping and sipping sugar water or nectaring from fall flowers in order to gain enough weight, growing from four to eight grams, to travel to the Caribbean, Mexico, Central or South America, a mighty distance for such a wee bird no bigger than a large insect. The Mayans believed that the Creator fashioned hummingbirds with the leftover, feathery scraps of the other species that the Creator designed.
The autumn handful of ruby-throats consists mostly of females and young birds that have the females’ non-nondescript plumage, though males, with their brilliant red gorgets, rule the roost. The feeder, close to the kitchen as it is, allows me to note that day after day the birds are getting fatter. How wonderful it would be to watch a baby hummer hatch from a pea-sized egg and grow to the size of its parent in only 10 days, nourished by a constant supply of regurgitated nectar infused with minuscule insects.
As beautiful and small as these avians are, they are no cowards, definitely not afraid of humans or of larger birds. They are aggressive, uninhibited, noisy at times. They may do a circle dance, or the U-dance — swinging up and down as if repeatedly drawing a U in the air — perhaps proclaiming that they are untouchable, or maybe issuing an ultimatum.
During September, a trickle of ruby-throats passes through our backyard leaving only the memory of shimmering green and a “murmurous sound of wings too swift for sight.”