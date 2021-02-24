Amid seemingly unending snow flurries and gray days, we trudge through February. The days are slightly longer now, sunrises slightly earlier, yet still the temperatures remain low. Finally a bright sunny day with little wind arrives. Pristine blue skies with scudding white clouds lure us on another trip north to the Fort Edward, N.Y., area.
Danny and I, a wee bit tired of being indoors, look forward to these COVID breaks in search of those infrequently seen winter grassland species. Again we wander along two lane blacktops that snake through the wide-open, agricultural areas of Rensselaer and Washington counties. The snowy fields are interspersed with bits of woodland here and there, dark green conifers contrasting against the white-blanketed hills.
Few birds are around. The occasional red-tailed hawk sits on a utility pole; small sorties of starlings scattered on tree tops look like sharp black leaves; clots of pigeons huddle together in massive gray lumps at the tops of silos. The only small birds we can identify as we move swiftly north are juncoes as they flash those identifying tail feathers.
Eventually we are paralleling the frozen river, then the locks. With no open water, no ducks are to be seen. Slowly we climb from river level, perusing the areas left and right, checking the good spots we found a few weeks ago. The first half-hour reveals little bird life.
A flurry of small birds flies up from a field and lands a bit away. From the side of the road we cannot find them again, but I notice larger whitish birds swooping low across a field to the right of the barn complex we are facing.
“What are they? I say as I point to the birds flying, hovering, soaring over a nearby field, appearing almost like gulls insecting over a newly-plowed field. Danny eases the car into the driveway and slowly moves forward until we notice that there are two winter-clad men with hefty long-lensed cameras, standing near the grassy snow-covered field spiked with clumps of brown grasses and weeds. We join them easing the car next to one already parked.
I hop out of the car and watch the amazing display in front of me unfold. “Owls! They are all owls!” I exclaim as I watch the large birds flashing pale undersides, fluttering, gliding, hovering, swooping and occasionally landing amid the tussocks and completely disappearing.
Short-eared owls! As I follow one in the binoculars, the stark black patches at the underwing wrist flash below, while the buffy patches on the top of the wing flash above. Another bird passes through the binocs. I track that one and as soon as I see the bird level off into a smooth glide and catch sight of the white above the tail, I realize it is a female marsh hawk or northern harrier as they are formally known.
Talking to one of the photographers, he tells us that whenever the marsh hawks are out hunting the owls will appear to thwart their efforts and snatch away that squirming mouse. Or is it the other way around? In any case, the air is awash with owls and harriers, harriers and owls. A spectacular sight!
At one instant, nine owls and two marsh hawks are in the air. A female marsh hawk dives toward an owl. The owl thrusts out his talons and plunges behind a screen of brownish grass. The marsh hawk pulls up like a small jet after a bombing mission.
The owl’s flight is distinctive — very zigzag-y, described by one ornithologist as with “a buoyant and easy wingbeat interspersed with glides, silent … though in courtship the bird claps its wings to attract a mate.” The owl hunts by combining these glides with “mothlike hoverings” as it pauses and listens for prey. The body shape, too, is distinctive and quite apparent in flight with that bullish neck and blunt head. Although the bird has short ear tufts, these ‘ears’ are rarely seen either in flight or even when it is perched.
The short-eared owl, Asio flammeus, is quite “cosmopolitan,” for it is found on every continent except Australia. Since it is diurnal and may be found hunting during the day (as we found today), it has been noticed and observed, revered and feared for centuries. Many cultures believe that owls, most of them night creatures, represent sagacity and have occult powers some good, some quite evil.
It is officially “the short-eared owl,” but the bird has been referred to, depending on the location, as the marsh owl, swamp owl, prairie owl, meadow owl and, in Florida, as the palmetto owl. As I child, my father would always know where to find the short ears in winter on Long Island — flying, searching, hunting as they swooped over the marshes along Shinnecock Bay. The most I ever saw at one time was three. How extraordinary to be able to observe nine at once!
Eventually the owls and hawks abandon their hunting. You can follow one in the binoculars and watch it land, but it disappears as the multi-brown plumage becomes merged with the tussocks.
Off now to crisscross the fields for other species. One field is awash with crows, more than one hundred, pick-pecking and grabbling with one another. Occasionally we see cardinals and blue jays, goldfinches, especially near farmhouses. Nine bluebirds bound across the road in front of us and land nearby, their peachy breasts like ornaments on a leafless tree. Watchful hawks silhouetted in bare trees turn out to be either roughlegs (six) or red tails (eight).
We swing past the owl- and hawk-hunting grounds and there are many more birders about but nary an owl. We could say, as we have heard on many a birding trip, “you should have been here an hour ago, or in the morning, or yesterday.” So wonderful today to be at the right place at the right time to mingle with an oligarchy of owls.