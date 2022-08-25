“A number of them conglobulate together, by flying round and round, and then all in a heap throw themselves under water.”
— “The Life of Samuel Johnson” by James Boswell, 1768
A faint glimmer of light seeps through the open window as does the cool, cool night air. Finally! the mornings are comfortable enough for me to wander down the road, overdressed to ward off ticks.
It is lovely. A family of wrens, insistently noisy, dart back and forth in front of me. Babies chasing mama; mama ignoring them as if to tell them they are on their own now. Goldfinches cheerfully sing “pot-ato-chip pot-ato-chip” as they take to the skies.
The morning chorus is rather sporadic. A phoebe calls from near the barn, probably raising a second brood. Four robins, searching for a scrumptious worm or two, occasionally “chuck.” A bluebird burbles from the woods, but I do not see it. Distant crows call and a solitary raven croaks.
The road verges are dry and dusty. Withered brown leaves float up and land a few feet away amid the rusty looking pine needles. The resident red-shouldered hawk shrieks as it flies away from me and into the woods. As I approach the pond area, many, many brownish birds are darting back and forth over the road. Swallows!
The amassing swirls and sweeps of the swallows of August! If congregations of blackbirds are the harbingers of spring, these ever-growing gatherings of swallows are the harbingers of fall. Most swallows in our area will have disappeared by the first week of September.
Slowly I emerge from the tree-lined road into the open area and see there are hundreds and hundreds of swallows, swooping and looping over the field, skittering across the water making little ever expanding circles on the surface, and lining the wires, some in close proximity to one another on the wire and some along other portions of the wire, spaced about five or six inches apart as if practicing social distancing.
I look from pond to field to wires and then notice the treetops too are alive with constantly moving swallows, white bellies gleaming. One pops up only to land atop the one next to it. A wing lashes out and pokes the irritator. Then they both fly up and soar in unison across the road and above the field — the swallow form of the game “gotcha last.” These birds are a wonder to watch. Their dexterity in flying is such that Leonardo da Vinci studied them in hopes of creating a flying machine.
Pairs zip and zoom sometimes followed by a third or fourth. I start counting, lose count, then start again. Trying to grid out the birds on the wire, I come to a guesstimate of 400 to 500 and scanning the field, the treetops and over the water, maybe another 200 or 300. I am definitely an intruder in swallowland. So constant is the swirl of swallows about me that their moving shadows appear as if the sun were a strobe and the road beneath a constantly dotted dancefloor.
Swallows swoop in
At this time of year, mixed flocks gather, sometimes in the thousands, especially along the coast, to (as one ornithologist put it) “share the vicissitudes of long migration.” Some birds get edgy as I move closer; others are too busy chittering to one another. Tree swallows hunker down next to the occasional barn swallow. The young tree swallows are more brownish than blueback and the hundreds of young’uns do not all look alike. It’s as if the chittering youth decided that wearing faded and torn clothes was fashionable for travel. It will be winter before these birds look like adults with glossy dark plumage.
Fast-forward to the next morning. I arrive at this area about the same time as yesterday. There are fewer, maybe half the number from the previous day. Today they are posing and posturing right in front of me, as they dust in the road. Totally ignoring me, they bathe, flicking dust not only on themselves, but on each other. A small brownish one with a faint ring near the neck wriggles around and settles into a tiny pothole. Another bird, similar looking, flies low, reverses and lands next to it. Both are considerably smaller than the nearby juvenile tree swallows, and although they are almost the same color, the pattern is slightly different. Bank swallows. This is a first for my road!
The wires are thick with birds. As I scan slowly, the smaller birds are quite apparent. Bank swallows are about a half-inch smaller than tree swallows and an inch and a half smaller than barn swallows. All three have slightly different wing-shapes and flight strokes. I try to follow various birds in flight, but they are so quick it’s difficult to discern the smooth wingbeats of the tree swallow from the flickering of the bank swallow.
In the literature, the juvenile tree swallow is described as being a brownish mousy grey while the juvenile bank swallow, a dull mousy brown. Sigh! Easier to identify during breeding season when they are in their preferred habitats in dapper breeding plumage. When we went looking for bank swallows at Bartholomew’s Cobble this spring, the water was so high that there was barely a bank, thus no bank swallows around. I wonder where these birds on my road nested.
All swallows are dedicated insectivores, and these enormous flocks will head south when the food supply disappears. No, Dr. Johnson, they’re not hibernating in the pond. Curious that swallow hibernation in rivers and ponds was firmly believed until the 19th century when a more scientific understanding of migration developed.
On the fourth day, I amble down the road to this area, I find that the hundreds of swallows of yesterday have been replaced by a pair of morning doves and a phoebe. There’s not a single solitary swallow in sight!