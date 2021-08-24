“From cocoon forth a butterfly
As lady from her door
Emerged — a summer afternoon —
Repairing everywhere.
Without design, that I could trace,
Except to stray abroad
On miscellaneous enterprise
The clovers understood.”
— “The Butterfly’s Day” by Emily Dickinson
August may be the dog days of summer, but looking around, it’s becoming the heyday of insects.
Crane flies sneak into the house and decorate the walls, those delicate-winged, long-legged creatures. Ladybugs heedlessly bump into you as they fly hither and thither, just a small nudge, a glance upward and they are off again looking for that burning home. Glossy Japanese beetles attack the basil this year, leaving the blueberries alone. Soapy water does the trick. Pesky mosquitos breed in standing water and there’s much water standing — and sitting, running, rushing — these days of seemingly constant rainfall. Merci, Henri!
If insects were the size of humans, the earth would have already imploded since there are more than 926,400 insect species with new species being identified yearly. Of these creatures, about 180,000 fall within the order lepidoptera, the butterflies and moths. In the U.S., there are more moth species, 10,500, than butterfly, 750. The word “lepidoptera” comes from the Greek “lepid” meaning scale and “pteron” meaning wing, for these creatures, for the most, part have scaly wings.
Compare to bird species worldwide: 10,000 plus or minus, depending on the state of classification from the ornithological powers that be. Is there no life list for moths? Is anyone trying to see as many moth species in one year like those crazed birders who spend a busy year flying here and there to see as many of the world wide birds as possible. The record, by the by, is now 6,833 held by Arjan Dwarshuis. Butterfly sightings of 750 might be possible, but, as in birding, the time of year is important and it’s difficult to be everywhere at once. Look around and butterflies are repairing everywhere these days.
Moths and butterflies are similar. Both have scaly wings, compound eyes, a proboscis, six legs and 4 wings. Moths are night flyers, butterflies creatures of the day. But then some moths such as clearwings, aka hummingbird moths, feed along with their butterfly cousins during the day. Moths have fat bodies and hairy or plumed antennae, butterflies have slender bodies and smooth antennae with knobs at the end. There are thousands of species out there with an infinite variety of beautiful designs!
The science of lepidoptera is quite intricate. No longer do collectors catch and mount butterflies and moths, but use a catch-and-release method for identification purposes. Lep-watchers like birdwatchers use binoculars and cameras in sighting and identification.
Like birders, they must learn about habitat to be able to find those species that only feed or breed on specific species of flowers, shrubs and trees. Flowers provide nectar for adults, whereas leaves provide nourishment for caterpillars. Birds at least sit still for a time while butterflies tend toward constant motion.
So when birds are not around or are silently migrating through the woods, become a lep-watcher. Look around for butterflies and moths. Most noticeable these days are the butterflies — orange, yellow, white, red, brown or mottled — graceful, silent and magical. A wide variety hovers above the late summer flowers, both in the fields and the flower beds, nectaring before romancing for a mate. Thus will begin the complex life cycle of laying eggs, developing into a caterpillar, creating a chrysalis (the changing room for the caterpillar to turn into a winged beauty) and now the winged beauties flitting and fluttering about. This metamorphosis is a spectacular feat of evolutionary engineering. Deeper understanding leads to greater enjoyment, but it is still magical.
My small forest of coneflowers, blossoming pink, yellow, scarlet, peach and the classic purple, is a constant flurry of insect activity. Not only are there colorful butterflies feasting, they are joined by bees, some plain black and yellow, others small and a lovely iridescent green.
So far I have identified tiger swallowtails, spicebush swallowtails, cabbage whites, large wood nymph, great spangled fritillary and yes, a monarch or two. Curiously, monarchs like all other legs have six legs, but if you take a photo, you’ll only see four. Two are always held along side the body. Only a few monarchs have been around this last month, but this is better than some years when we have found none. Danny discovered one monarch caterpillar, small but distinct, on the milkweed that I let grow throughout the back flower bed.
Skippers are particularly attracted to coneflowers, but identification is difficult. The subtle differences in these brown and orange butterflies are obfuscated by the way they hold their wings.
The hind wings are flat; the fore wings are held aloft making them look like very well engineered paper airplanes that are constantly landing and taking off and never posing long enough for the SEEK app to offer identification.
Near the back woods, I recently noticed a few of the common evening primrose blossoms had pink centers. On closer inspection and seeing the center flutter, I realize that this is a day-napping, primrose moth. Since the bug was napping, SEEK identification was instantaneous.
Easy to understand why this moth was named the primrose moth, but many lepidoptera names leave me perplexed. How did the once-married underwing come to be called that? I don’t think there are any species called never-married or often-married underwings.
Now is a great time for lep-watching. While viewing the wandering wood stork a couple of weeks ago, a riot of cabbage whites were “puddling,” fluttering above the wet patch in the field, hoisting a few with their friends.
Butterflies are “straying abroad,” to-ing and fro-ing in pairs, soon to lay eggs, many of which will hatch and become the hungry caterpillars of September, another great month for lep-watchers.