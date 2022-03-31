Clellie Lynch: March, that month of proclamation

“New feet within my garden go,
New fingers stir the sod—
A Troubadour upon the Elm
Betrays the solitude.
New children play upon the green—
New weary sleep below—
And still the pensive Spring returns—
And still the punctual snow!”
— Emily Dickinson
Ah, Persephone. The Greek mythological embodiment of spring. The queen of the underworld since her abduction by Hades. She who plays with nature to control the emergence of vegetation, especially grain crops that disappear when sown only to magically appear, to mature and produce sustaining food. As this month of March progresses, Persephone is hesitant to usher in Spring. We weary of these fickle shifts in weather.
After a few lovely warm days, icy ponds glitter with sparkling water; rivers rapidly swell and rush to the sea. The ground thaws and lawns begin to turn green. Take a walk in the woods and look around: emerald mosses perk up on rocks and under trees amid swelling vernal pools. Take a drive through the countryside. Hills have that garnet haze of buds; willow branchlets are golden; swampy areas are a tangle of maroonish red osier dogwoods and farm ponds form as the last of the snows disappears.
Then winter bullies its way back in, putting a halt to the emergence of spring. Ponds get a new icy skin, lawns, a frosty dusting of snow. Cold winds blow. But Persephone cannot hold out forever. Soon, we will wallow in glorious spring, the time of earth’s renewal, the beginning of the year as far as I’m concerned.
The wings of spring
Birds, too, are on the move and have been arriving slowly this year. Redwing blackbirds and grackles made it here by the beginning of March. Winter flocks of robins have been joined by their comrades from down south.
Many a flattened brown field is rife with robins hopping about, searching for worms, seeking companionship. And the sprightly little phoebe, insistently repeating his name over and over from the weathervane atop the barn, arrived on March 25, a little late this year.
One early morning last week as I was out and about, I counted more than 1000 Canada geese dutifully flying north to their breeding grounds. These flocks of 40 to 70 or so were never in perfect V-formation. Most looked like check marks, with one side way longer than the other, with a goose or two as afterthought punctuation marks.
In the leafless honeysuckle and other bushes along the road, song sparrows, plumage sharp and vivid as if they had just been restored, sing and sing merrily — a wonderful addition to the morning chorus of chickadees, nuthatches and titmice, busy at the feeders and in the woods. The harsh cry of the red-shouldered hawk occasionally joins the morning chorus. On my morning walks, this bird shrieks from all the same places he has before, places I believe where he has nested. We’ll see where he settles down this year.
Occasionally I’ll see a red-tailed hawk as I meander along, but never more than one, so they are probably nesting a bit away from my road.
As the ice melted, the large pond on the road became a sea of common mergansers. One morning there were six, both male and female. The next day, sixty-three, bright white against the gray of the water, ice and sky. A bald eagle with a bright white tail but a slightly brownish head swoops over them, twisting this way and that as if he were selecting from a menu. Not one of the birds moved, twitched or flew away. Mr. Eagle repeated this ineffectual attack over and over. The ducks totally ignored the eagle as if they knew he was fishing, not duck hunting.
Beneath the feeders millions of migrating juncoes hip-hop about amid the waddling mourning doves only occasionally going upside to join the now brightening goldfinches and other regulars.
Cardinals, perhaps those “troubadours upon the elm,” congregate in the morning and evening, soon to pair off and live as couples.
Woodpeckers continue to work the suet, this year joined by a flicker, that came in December and never left. Surprisingly, the turkey tribe trots in only now and again. Gone is that troupe of 30 that so entertained us these past winters. Now only five or six show up and only maybe once a week.
In marches spring
Major changes in the landscape are apparent as the month of March comes to an end. Last week, when it was a bit warmer, a few peepers peeped and a wood frog or three joined in. Back below the surface they fled when the temperature dropped.
Did the wood frogs wake up earlier when we were away? Are there fewer about for some reason? This is quite late for them and usually we have hundreds making quite the racket at the beginning of the month.
Wandering around my lawns and fields picking up downed branches, I find a pussy willow covered with furry gray paws. I thought they had all disappeared over the years. Nature is full of lovely surprises. Tree branches are looking lumpy with swelling buds.
Our garden shrubs too have new buds, but are as closely watched by our mini herd of deer (six now nearly every evening!) as they are by us. Just last evening those hungry fellas were eyeing the leftover berries on the American holly.
Emily Dickinson wrote that March is “that month of proclamation.” The entire natural world is claiming their own small patch on the earth, whether it be bird or insect, mammal or moth, tree or shrub, snake or frog.
As Persephone inches north, habitats are going through change as the world awakens and is reborn. How wonderful to watch as one proclamation after another becomes a reality around the house, on the road, in the swamps, in the woods and forests, on the hills and mountains.