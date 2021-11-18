Every morning during our stay in Newburyport is clear and warm with soft sea breezes. As soon as the rising sun skitters over the water, off we go to Plum Island, scanning the Merrimac River along the way. Double-crested cormorants swim in the center channel. Some dip and dive amid the rocking boats, mixing with small gaggles of Canada geese. Those tired cormorants drying their wings and resting on rocky islets share space with bulky gray seals. Boneparte gulls look almost tern-like compared to the herring and ring-billed gulls.
By the bridge over the Plum Island River, a large hawk preens atop an electric pole. A peregrine falcon! No, he’s not preening, he’s feasting. He’s hard at work. The mustachioed head goes up and down, its beak pulling stringy guts up into the air. Down come those yellow talons slicing off edible portions. Grayish feathers stick out over the edge of the pole. Perhaps one of the pigeons that line the wires in this area? The falcon ignores us as we watch him devour his breakfast. Then a raven croaks! I didn’t think ravens were found near the shore here. Two nice additions to the trip list.
At the salt panne, the usual suspects today include semipalmated and least sandpipers. A killdeer cries, but I do not see it. Today the marshes are dotted with great blue herons with nary a great egret in sight, as if they alternate days. Amid the black ducks and mallards are three pintails with that lovely, white curve down the neck.
In the Hellcat woods, small birds are popping in and out of the turning leaves: chickadees, white-breasted nuthatches and both ruby-crowned and golden-crowned kinglets. Sweet everlasting, a late blooming wildflower still has bees buzzing about its white florets. Rather tame mockingbirds are perched and watchful atop shining sumac, winter hollyberries or on the now-spiky, beach plum shrubs in the dunes.
Most of the warblers, I tell a fellow birder on the boardwalk who asks, are myrtle, immediately correcting myself to yellow-rumped warbler. He laughs and says “You’ve been birding for a while, haven’t you?” This AOU name-change took place in 1973.
The Stage Trail path meanders along a peninsula jutting into Plum Island Sound. At the first inlet are five bufflehead, always a treat to watch—small, flashy, black and white—and constantly popping up and down like tub toys. Monarchs flit and nectar on the blossoms of cypress spurge, spotted knapweed and other fading flowers. Near a viewing platform, I come across a stand of spiky plants with balls of brown flowers: round head bush clover — a new species for me.
On the other side of the road is the Atlantic Ocean, small swell today and almost no waves. A lone three-masted schooner with majestic white sails runs along the horizon. Plenty of dark birds are close to shore, almost identifiable with the naked eye as the black, white-winged and surf scoters, formerly known as velvet, white-winged and skunkhead. Flotillas float by, others lift off and form single black lines gliding over the waves.
A black-backed gull guards the shore where three semipalmated plovers amble amid the washed-up seaweed. A scurry of sanderlings, looking quite bright and white in the gleaming sunlight, rush along the shore probing and pecking into the wet sand for a salty tidbit.
Close to shore, a large loon emerges from the deep, shaking its water-beaded head. Just as Danny is focusing the camera, the loon dives only to come topside about 20 yards down the shore. On another day, two loons, one large and one smaller and more delicate-looking, drift by just beyond the waves. With the telescope, the dainty one becomes a red-throated loon.
Beyond the scoters, a horned grebe, small and slender with prominent white cheeks, swims about, long enough for us to identify. Great for comparison to the smaller loon, to study the two different bird shapes, not just size but with heads and beaks so different.
A few birders are on the platform with us, discussing what they had seen that morning. Our ears perk up: a razorbill (an alcid) and a pair of harlequin ducks. Harlequins, I have seen many a time on a cold winter day along the coast. Alcids, though, are way more uncommon. Try as we might we cannot find either species.
Scanning back and forth slowly along the horizon, I am finally rewarded with a distant gang of gannets, some white, others grayish, wheeling and plunging into the sea. While I am observing the gannets, Danny is focusing on three lightish birds among the scoters. Three common eider, two males in changing plumage and the third, a brown female, all with that eider-shaped sloping head and bill.
Walking back to the carpark, the sparrows amid the dune plants all turn out to be song sparrows, though in the course of the five days, we also observed American tree, savannah, field and a skulking salt marsh sparrow.
The last day in this wonderful coastal area with its combination of large, shellacked sea captain houses and small beach cottages, we take one more ride down the barrier island and add red- breasted merganser, a bird rarely seen in the Berkshires, to our trip list.
So wonderful to wander the coast, the marshes, the scrub oaks and pines which remind me of birding as a child on Long Island. Even more so are the four jars of beach plum jam we found at farm stands in Newburyport, almost, just almost, like that jelly my mother made from the berries the oldest four children picked in and around Montauk. She tripled the number of berries, so it was wonderfully and strongly sweet and tart at the same time! Trip list for the five days is 68 species and four jars of jam!