Hooey, hooey, hooey. I’d rather be learning Latin than trying to follow and erase the footprints of an insidious hacker who snatched my email contact list in order to beg for money based on my nonexistent sorrows and terrible misfortunes.
I’ve known people whose computers and personal information have been attacked and I’ve had begging emails from friends “in dire straits,” but other than maybe making a phone call to my friend, I never thought one way or another how this happens and how to eliminate the consequences on my own computer.
So, a couple of weeks ago I am barraged with calls. I’ve been hacked! Friends and acquaintances, people I haven’t seen or heard from for years, call to make sure that I and my family are OK — no illness or deaths! Immediately I go to my AOL account and things are a mess. No emails have arrived in the inbox. Nothing seems to be working.
Almost everyone tells me they knew it was a bad email because the language of the request was not in grammatical English. Does “I need an assistance” sound like something I wrote?
A call for help
I call a former colleague, Harvey, a consummate computer professional, from my days as a technical writer, and together on the phone we start the investigative process. But first things first he tells me: Change the password on the compromised account, and set up a new account on AOL with a new name and a different password. Enter a mail-away message via the options feature in mail settings on the hacked account directing any emailers to the new account. This should block any more of my information slipping from the original account into cyberspace and into the money-hungry clutches of the hacker.
As Harvey is studying what bad emails have been returned to me, he sees that the hacker cleverly filled in a reply line with a false email address using my name but attaching it to a different server (I have an AOL email account, but have never had a Hotmail account). The hacker has removed me from the equation as he sends back a detailed message to any respondents about how to forward money via Zelle. There is nothing I can do about this, but I can send emails out to all my contacts via the new AOL account telling them to delete any correspondence purportedly from me and certainly not to answer or send money.
Later that day, I hear from a high school friend I haven’t seen in years, and in the course of that conversation I find out he sent $225 through Zelle to this money-grasping cyberfigment. Another tells me he sent $50 and the hacker wrote back “that amount was not enough, send $350.” What chutzpah! My friend was able to retrieve the $50. Whew!
I have to start informing everyone now! This is a hoax! Immediately, I write multiple emails using my new AOL account, telling the people on my contact list that I have been compromised and please ignore any begging messages. To make my job easier, I include many addressees on each email (my immediate family is 35 addressees) using the BCC function to keep each email individual.
Off I go to a dinner party and when I return that evening what do I find out? AOL has disabled my new AOL account since I “overused” it too quickly. Really? This is how AOL helps out? Deciding that I am the scammer?
Now what to do, what to do. Time to use that Gmail account I set up ages ago. So, back I go to the hacked account where I change the mail-away message to tell my friends to use my Gmail account.
This may seem straightforward, but it has taken a number of days. I had family visiting for Thanksgiving and only check now and again that both the old AOL account and the Gmail account are active. The AOL account has maybe one or two new emails slipping in; the spam filter is catching those unstoppable advertisements (has anyone ever bought a Ginzu knife?). Then, I find that company, organizational, political, promotional and even personal emails are being plunked into the recently deleted folder, a file that I rarely look at since I know what I have deleted.
Never again
Even though I have had AOL forever, I am going to eliminate AOL from my life — especially since a number of people have told me that hackers target AOL users since we were the first on board in the computer era. The hackers, I’m told, think that we’re the old, feeble and not particularly technically-savvy generation. Our contacts are probably the same age and are ripe for the plucking. Dinosaurs all. Rude!
All this is way easier said than done. Think about what is connected to your email address other than correspondence from friends and acquaintances: important personal stuff like social security, banking, health providers and portals; leisure websites like libraries, newspapers, streaming TV and movies; shopping networks we all used amid COVID. I want to switch them all from AOL to Gmail.
You would think that you could sign onto your computer and just enter a change of email to each and every website, yet none works in the same way.
Some require phone calls, others send verification codes through your iPhone. What does someone who hasn’t an iPhone do? Some send verifications to the email you are trying to eliminate. Huh? Wouldn’t you think that they would use the new account? Each requires a unique password for identification. Soon you end up in password hell, or maybe limbo, as your brain fills with fluttering names, numbers, symbols and various combinations therein.
But this is a story for another day! Stay tuned …