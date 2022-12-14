As I walked through Hand Hollow Conservation Area scanning the large pond for ducks and geese, I noticed a rock a little off shore near the canoe launch. Curious, I didn’t remember there being any rocks here to interfere with gliding a canoe into the water. I ambled closer and as I neared, I realized the rock moved a little to the right. Then another rock popped up near it. Then the first one disappeared.
I stepped closer and the rock turned. I saw a brown furry face with tiny ears and even tinier eyes, with a twiglet clutched in its mouth. The second beaver dived under and emerged about ten feet away to stare at me. Beavers in the daytime!
After deciding I was harmless, the beavers continued their chores. Both were gnawing away at partially submerged branches, some still with leaves. Or perhaps these were fresh saplings that they were in the process of dismantling. I looked around and, yes, there were a few sapling spears sticking up from the leaf litter.
I watched as they gnawed the bark off small branches. One swam by with a foot-long twig held vertically in its mouth. All it needed was a flag to lead a beaver charge. Then it went below. Both beavers gnawed at the bark, snapped off shoots and twigs and then dove, emerging again and again to work on another part of the sapling. At no point did they slap their tails to alert the underwater beaver world of an intruder. At no point did they swim away towards either lodge. They must have been creating a pile of small treats to bring home and store in their submerged lodges for the coming winter.
Beavers came very close to becoming extinct during the 18th and 19th centuries. They were hunted for meat, fur and castoreum, that liquid substance believed from the time of Pliny, the Roman naturalist, to have curative powers. Beaver fur clothing was warm and useful, but the fur, which is finely barbed, was absolutely perfect for making felt hats. Like bird plumes, it was all the rage for many, many years. Fashion can kill!
The North American beaver, Castor canadensis, is found throughout Canada and all of the United States save Hawaii; the only other close relative is the Eurasian beaver, Castor fiber, found throughout Europe and western Asia. In our area, beaver may be trapped and surprisingly there is no bag limit.
Beavers are the second largest of the rodent family, the first being the capybara found in South America. An adult beaver may grow to three or four feet in length with a broad, flat tail 10-20 inches long, that is primarily used as a rudder and stabilizer. Some people believed the tail was a hod used to carry stones and mud to a dam or house building site and then as a trowel to slap the building materials in place. Another persistent rumor about beavers is that they always fell trees so that they are facing the water. Not so. If the tree falls the wrong way, they rely more on brisk running away than innate engineering knowledge. Sometimes beaver skeletons are found underneath felled trees.
The beaver’s eyes, ears and nose are placed high on the head to allow them to swim quite comfortably without having to learn the Australian crawl. The front teeth are prominent, large chisel-like and faintly orange, perfectly adapted to chew and gnaw bark and wood. These aquatic, herbivorous creatures have earned a rep for industriousness, engineering, gentleness and wisdom. And work they do, these famed engineers of dams. Often scientists quip that the beavers are more proficient at dam building than the Army Corps of Engineers!
These communal critters use dams to create watery habitats not only for themselves, but also for other species of flora and fauna. Every year, a lodge in a marshy area down the road is topped by a Canada goose nest. Beavers are a keystone species that helps diversify habitats. They may be found in many ponds, lakes, rivers and streams throughout New England.
Beavers are monogamous and each couple bears kits every year (two to four) in early spring, with the previous year’s kits and often the 2-year-olds as well, remaining in the lodge to help with those constant beaver chores. The newborns are covered with fur, nurse for a short time, and are able to eat solid food almost immediately. These furry babes are so buoyant that, for a few weeks they cannot submerge themselves to swim out of the lodge. All live and work together as a family and with other families when necessary. Communities of beaver work in harmony especially when maintaining dams.
Beavers are definitely “eager” and workaholic, too, especially when preparing for winter. Lodges must be covered in mud every year and the underwater entrances, tunnels and exits must be maintained. Maybe the pair I was watching is a new couple creating a new lodge. There are two types of lodges: open water and those attached to the shore. Often the open water ones are used in winter, while those attached to the shore are often summer residences for them to retreat to and remain cool. This pond has one of each.
At Hand Hollow there are four or five active lodges in three ponds. Maybe soon there will be a sixth. Since these creatures are mostly nocturnal and crepuscular, rarely do you see them in the daytime at work or play, if they ever really relax and cavort about. Occasionally, very early in the morning, I have disturbed one at work, and it slaps its tail resoundingly on the water, dives and swims away, leaving only fading concentric circles on the surface.