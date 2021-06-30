One morning at sunrise the temperature hovers in the low 40s and I stuff gloves into my pocket before venturing out. The next day at 5 a.m., breezes ruffle the leaves and the layer of thin gray clouds evanesces quickly as the temperature rises above 70 degrees. Summer is here, yet the weather is extraordinarily variable, though this does not stop the breeding birds from laying eggs and tending young.
As I walk along, I hear hidden warblers calling from their usual spots in the woods, amid the tangled shrubbery along the road: redstarts, yellowthroats, yellow, chestnut-sided and prairie warblers. Occasionally the blue-winged buzzes from a nearby field. The resident Louisiana waterthrush has been quiet for this past week.
Along the path at Hand Hollow I hear the thin sibilant whistles of begging baby birds insisting “We want to be fed NOW.” A sapsucker flies over to the tree trunk and sticks his head in the hole to drop off a morsel. It’s quiet for just a second before the tinny chorus starts up again. The renewal of bird life is in full swing.
Back on the road I hear that song/noise described as the sound of a squeaky clothes line, transliterated as “tseee tseea or seeeeth.” Three dark cowbirds hop atop a dying ash tree, pieces of bark around the base tossed aside by the dreaded emerald ash tree borer. If not in a migrating flock or feeding with compatriots in a pasture, three it is. Sometimes it’s one male with two females and sometimes the reverse as if the odd one out is a nanny during this breeding season.
But why would cowbirds need a nanny since they deposit their eggs in others’ nests and leave fledgling care to others? However did this behavior evolve? The brown-headed cowbird, the smallest member of the Icterid family which includes blackbirds, orioles, meadowlarks and the like, all of whom are excellent nest builders, does not even know how to build a nest. Did they ever know how to build a nest and then forget? Did they accidentally lay eggs in another’s nest and then discover how easy it was to become an early yuppie? Why depend on the noblesse oblige of smaller birds? Quite a peculiar quirk of evolution!
Bad reputation
Cowbirds have always had a terrible reputation from christening onward. The Latinate name, Molothrus ater is quite appropriate: Molothrus from the Greek for vagabond, tramp or parasite and ater, the Greek for black, the color of this bird with the brown head.
From early on these birds were detested for this behavior. F. Schuyler Mathews in his “Fieldbook of Wild Birds and their Music” (1908) gives the cowbird a page, but no musical song sheet rendition that all the other species have. He states: “This disreputable character, parasitic in habit and degenerate in all moral instincts, gets its name through its fondness for bovine society and its fame from its abominable habit of laying eggs in another bird’s nest. It’s not handsome either.” Mathews describes the song as a “metallic gluck, zeeezeee” without rhythm or sentiment.” Wow, that’s rather harsh on this unassuming avian just doing what it evolved to do!
Buffalo-birds, as brown-headed cowbirds were previously known, are “obligate brood parasites” enforcing others to perform their breeding duties, a strange behavior to have evolved in the bird world. Cowbirds are not the only species to depend on others to raise their young. Cuckoos worldwide except for our yellow-billed and black-billed are notorious for laying eggs in another bird’s nest and letting others manage childcare. Indigobirds and whydahs as well as some pheasants and ducks go broody, find an appropriate nest and lay eggs … cleverly just one day before the nest builder is ready to lay her eggs.
Ornithology 101
This behavior has fascinated ornithologists for centuries. One of the first theories suggests that these birds evolved and then migrated from South America to the Plains of North America and could be found by the hundreds following the thundering buffalo herds (hence the name). They needed to follow the food and only had time to lay eggs on the fly, as it were, because they were more intent in following the food source. But then as the country became more and more populated and forests were felled for agricultural fields, cowbirds spread from coast to coast and were quite comfortable in many different habitats not only living on grains and grasses but also insects especially during breeding season.
Studies abound, but conclusions are elusive. Cleverly these birds wait and watch a host bird (in the literature the foster parents were once called victims) build a nest. Then the cowbird lays an egg even before the host does. Sometimes the host is aggressive, recognizes the larger egg as not its own and tosses it away. Robins are quick to eliminate the egg, yet its cousins the wood and hermit thrushes and veeries complacently raise the calf bird as their own. The yellow warbler, detecting an imposter, immediately weaves a cover over the offending egg and starts again, yet many warblers spend much time feeding and feeding the giant fledgling to the detriment of her own brood. The rare Kirkland’s warbler is often used by the cowbird mama much to the horror of ornithologists who feel they are watching yet again another extinction of a species.
Cowbirds avoid nests of birds with hawk-like tendencies — shrikes and kingbirds as well as hole nesters, chickadees, woodpeckers, nuthatches, bluebirds. Otherwise any passerine is fair game. The cowbird fledgling hatched by a kildeer starves to death since the killdeer does not feed on what the cowbird needs. Once fledged these fostered young have no problem finding the local cowbird flock and singing the cowbird song.
And so I walk on in the bright summer morning, trying not to be judgmental, but observant.