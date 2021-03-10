Goodbye, February! Hello, March!
How you tease with clear blue, cloudless skies luring us early in the morning out of doors only to find the temperature still in the teens. The carpet of snow has receded leaving only a few white throw rugs hidden from the warmth of the spring sun.
Take a deep breath, March, and relax. Leave your cold blustery lion’s roar behind. Perfect spring days are just around the corner.
The feeders remain a bird-hive of activity, though not so frenzied now as when the snow cover and icy winds of February forced the birds into constantly needing sustenance. All February, the birds zoomed in and zipped out, surprisingly with no mid-air crashes. With the changing light and the beginning of spring, the birds have ventured into other feeding modes.
The outdoor show goes on
Yet the outdoor show goes on, this year with a compliment of a small flock of starlings — not my favorite birds since they like to insinuate themselves into the bluebirds’ niche. The hierarchy at the feeder is, as usual, defined by the birds’ sizes.
Chickadees, nuthatches, titmice and the occasional finches mingle together on all of the feeders: the tubes, the balls, the platforms. Many also peck away at the suet when the woodpeckers are not taking up both sides.
Now we have three ball feeders all without any tops — lost either to the wind or the bear. It is amusing to watch as a small bird comes over to feed, not by hanging onto the feeder and pulling a seed out through the wire mesh, but by hopping inside the ball itself.
The nuthatches with such small tails fit in quite comfortably. The chickadees and titmice too can hop in and only have to cock the tail slightly, but watching a hungry cardinal descend through the top opening and land on the bed of seeds, is like watching a contortionist, with the bird bent in half, tail up, completely the wrong direction. After it grabs a seed, it has to carefully maneuver to ascend, lest he lose a tail feather or two.
The conclave of red, red cardinals are first to fly in in the morning, coming back for an evening meal just before dusk. Here the conclave is divided into the backyard group versus the side yard cardinals. Both consist of at least four pairs, though the days during the very cold months, there were maybe eight male cardinals in each area with a smattering of not-so-colorful females about.
The belligerence of blue jays that inhabit our woods swoop in at any time of day, noisy and pushy. Then, just as quickly, they disappear again leaving the other diners in peace.
The three woodpeckers — the downy, hairy and the red-bellied — amiably share the suet packs, sometimes all three species feeding at the same one. The red-bellied has become morning vocal now and occasionally I hear the shriek of the hairy announcing that it’s arriving for a meal.
Two or three times a day, the largest diners come a-trotting in to work their way in and around the feeders. In this glorious spring light, the turkey feathers glisten and gleam rippling with many different hues. The male turkeys with prominent beards flapping as they run down the hill, now have red and blue heads and red legs, one or two have even spread that fan of a tail to show who is the “mas macho.” When the turkeys rush in, the mourning doves, usually pecking away on the ground, take to the nearby trees to wait until the turkeys are sated.
Snow recedes and spring approaches
A consortium of chickadees and nuthatches continually works the feeders but now, with the snow gone, can be seen foraging underneath for any uncovered seeds that have dropped. When the trot of turkeys invades, though, the smaller birds take to the edges of the forest, to the tree trunks, to the piles of curly brown leaves, to the crisscross of downed branches, pecking here and there for awakening insects.
Surprisingly, most of the juncoes have left. Nor do we have that expansive charm of finches — gold, purple or house — that we’ve had other years at the feeder.
Five or six times this year, a solitary pine siskin has deigned to drop in for a day or two, but nary a chittering flock as in other winters. But then we’ve had many red-breast nuthatches at the feeder all winter, so small, agile and fearless, when in past years we might see only one during the entire season.
Amid all of this avian activity, I mustn’t forget to mention the frequent sideshow starring those gray-brown furry acrobats: the squirrel Cirque du Soleil.
One scurries in and looks back to the woods as if signaling to its pals.
Nearby I see another scrambling down a tree trunk and rushing over with two more appearing from amid the leafy ground cover. Four, then five, all manage to reach the feeders at the same time, leaping from one feeder to another, and then either free falling to the ground or doing a fireman slide down the pole. What a circus!
Feeder patterns are changing just as the season changes. Have the juncoes already moved north? Where are all the finches? But it warms my heart to stare out the window and see a couple of male red-winged blackbirds sitting in the forsythia bush behind the conglomerate of feeders in the backyard. And there on the lawn — what? — a little further up is a flicker probing the now exposed lawn with its sharp beak.
Don’t let the flocks of robins and bluebirds fool you. Redwings and flickers are two true signs of the oncoming spring!