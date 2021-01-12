“Once or twice and maybe again, who knows
the timid nuthatch will come to me
if I stand still, with something good to eat in my hand.
The first time he did it
he landed smack on his belly, as though
the legs wouldn’t cooperate. The next time
he was bolder. Then he became absolutely
wild about those walnuts.”
— “Winter and the Nuthatch” by Mary Oliver
As soon as a glimmer of gray light brightens the eastern horizon, the hidden sleeping birds awaken, hungry after enduring another cold January night. Cardinals are usually the first to appear. The busy winter cardinal crew around the our feeders includes nearly an equal number of males and females…maybe twelve of each. Blue jays and mourning doves soon arrive to compete for the seeds at all levels: on the tube feeders (they really don’t fit), the small circular feeders with perching rims (one at a time) and especially on the flat feeders where they wing-push each other around for space at the plate.
Red-bellied, hairy and downy woodpeckers work the suet, interrupted occasionally by a starling, glittery in the bright sunlight. At any time of day, the local gang of turkeys comes rushing down the hill to trot from one feeder to another, picking up any and all seeds on the ground.
Eventually the smaller birds fly in … and out, for the chickadees and nuthatches take a seed, retreat to a branch and eat their meals undisturbed. This year, titmice outnumber the chickadees and nuthatches. Even better this year, a small, delicate red-breasted nuthatch has become a regular visitor.
The red-breasted nuthatch, Sitta canadensis, is a smaller version of its cousin, the more common white-breasted nuthatch, Sitta carolinensis. It is grayish blue with a cinnamon breast, a black cap and a prominent white eyeline. Arthur Cleveland Bent in Life Histories of North American Birds, quaintly describes this nuthatch as “a happy, jolly little bird surprisingly quick and agile in his motions.” While Edward Forbush in Birds of Massachusetts states: “The dumpy little Red-breasted Nuthatch when seen among other feathered tree climbers seems like a small boy at play among his elders.”
However we describe this bird, it is interesting to watch. Nuthatches are the only family of birds that are able to run down tree trunks, earning them the nicknames, devil-down-heads or topsy-turvy birds. Woodpeckers, creepers and some warblers climb up a tree trunk with ease, using not only clawed toes, but their bristly tail feathers. Nuthatches, on the other hand, have soft tails, and toes that stretch out nearly as big as the body enabling them to move down a tree trunk without falling off.
Nuthatches are clever nesters, too, slowly drilling holes in branches, trunks and stumps or using abandoned woodpecker creations. Then they line the hole with sticky pitch from pine trees. The tiny nuthatch can zoom into the cavity without its feathers touching the goo, but this does prevent other birds and mammals from predating on the eggs or young.
Although only one or two redbreasts come to the feeder, I still come across many calling birds as I walk the road on these cold winter days. And noisy they are…calling and calling with tiny single notes or louder and longer multiple ones. As a child, I learned the call of the whitebreast, yank, yank, yank, while the redbreast was a more nasal ank … ank. For the most part I can recognize one from the other if they are making these calls.
But both have a variety of sounds described in the literature as transcriptions written thus: yna, kng, pway, beerf, hüt, whiwhi, eeen. I wonder which one of these transcriptions is the small piglike or mouselike squeal? Or the tin whistle or toy trumpet?
Curiously in the Field Book of Wild Birds and their Music, F. Schuyler Mathews, he whose book is filled with staff/note illustrations of melodious bird song, says, “nuthatches are entirely unmusical with call notes that are nasal monotones of an extremely low pitch.” He does not mention the redbreast, but says the tone of the whitebreast is “a clear falsetto, best imitated by pinching the noise and singing the note staccato.” I find that making a similar sound without opening the mouth works too.
All through the fall, I hear and see hundreds of red-breasted nuthatches along the road, and many are still around. “A playful gathering of talkative, irrepressible woodland gnomes”, an early ornithologist wrote. Like the winter finches, when the cone and seed crop further north is poor, the red-breasted nuthatches descend en masse. This is definitely an irruption year for redbreasts. Some travel as far south as Louisiana and Texas which must be a treat for those southern birders who more commonly see the brown-headed nuthatch.
Nuthatches are not particularly afraid of humans and, as Mary Oliver describes in her poem, with patience they can be trained to come to take a seed from your hand in much the same way that chickadees and titmice can. Wondrous as it is to stare at one of these tiny creatures sitting on your hand, I have yet to stand outside motionless when the temperature remains below freezing.
This may be called the topsy-turvy bird, but at the moment we are living in a drastic topsy-turvy world as instigated by Covidious Don. How peaceful it is to watch birds compared to the unbelievable, dire display on TV caused by that man trying to destroy democracy before disappearing into the swamp. Better to watch a nuthatch than a nutcase!