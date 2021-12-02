“It sifts from Leaden Sieves
It powders all the Wood
It fills with alabaster Wool
The Wrinkles of the Road …
It reaches to the Fence
It wraps it, rail by rail,
Till it is lost in Fleeces …”
— ”It Sifts from Leaden Sieves” by Emily Dickinson
The day after Thanksgiving, a gentle snow begins, as forecast by the weather gurus. The green grass slowly disappears under a frosty coating. As the gray day progresses, one house guest after another comments, “Hmm, it’s still snowing. Wasn’t it supposed to rain and then snow?” But it snows and snows and snows. The landscape is completely covered with a foot of soft snow, as if the sky gods sifted flour for hours, blanketing the lawns, the forest floor, the roads and outlining trees, shrubs and spiky weeds. The rising sun glitters over a veritable winter wonderland.
The branches of the white pines along the far road reach to the ground, so weighted are they with piles of snow. The leafless trees of the surrounding woods look magical; the spiky branches glow ghostly white; the stone walls are a continual mound of snow as if a giant mole blindly traveled up the hillside under the powdery carpet. The road ribbons smooth and white between the snow-etched trees. Neither car nor plow has ventured forth. Dark green pine needles and holly leaves lend bits of color. If you look closely, the small circles of vivid red holly berries plunk you into the middle of a chilly Christmas scene.
At this time of year, birds may or may not like snow, but they do like filled feeders since much of their natural food is now hidden. Even before Danny clears a path to refill the feeders, the blue jays get to work. Although they may have a bad reputation as noisy bullies, they do come in to the platforms where the seed is covered by giant marshmallows. The jays swish their heads and beaks back and forth clearing away the snow section by section. This allows smaller birds to come in to feed — well, after the blue jays are singularly sated.
Danny ventures out and clears away the snow, fills the feeders and replaces the suet, remembering to scatter handfuls of sunflower seeds on top of the snow for those ground feeding birds: mourning doves and juncoes. Red, red cardinals are outstanding whether in bush or on the feeder or on the fleece-draped outdoor furniture. Chickadees and titmice occupy the hanging circular feeders sharing perches with one another, and now and again with white-breasted nuthatches.
A finch, looking quite majestically purple, comes and spends a few hours, a treat for two of my brothers who are staying the weekend. A stripe-y female joins Mr. Purple. Where, I wonder, are the goldfinches — that glittery, jittery gathering of 30 or so that we fed all winter for the past few years? House finches so far this year have been few and far between.
Wait! Isn’t that a red-winged blackbird, gleaming black through the snow, the red and yellow of its epaulets vivid against the white? Yes! One that has lingered in the area this unseasonably warm autumn. Not long ago, a sizable murmuration of mixed blackbirds wandered, swelling and soaring above a cornfield west of Chatham. Maybe this one became weary of spinning and whirling in concert with others and followed the flight path not taken.
The next day the redwing is gone, but there on the still snow-covered branches of the small birch tree by the side of the house in among the huddled-down mourning doves is a grackle. For this I do get the binoculars and when I see that long sharp bill and gleaming eye I verify that it is a grackle. Does this bode well for the Christmas Bird Count? The count is three weeks away, but it would be helpful if the blackbirds hung around to swell our species numbers.
As it would, if the snow geese remain at the pond in New Lebanon.
For the last three weeks, a pair of immature snow geese have been hanging around with 25 or 30 Canada geese floating around a small farm pond. On some days the entire group would move to a stalky cornfield nearby; on other days they were nowhere to be seen. When the pond iced over, the geese crowded together in the open water. The pallid pair of snow geese—easy to pick out among the Canadas — were always in the same place at the center of the gaggle. Odd since these two species do not often associate with one another.
When last Danny and I observed snow geese — in Quebec — there were thousands and nary a Canada among them. These are, by locality, greater snow geese. The lesser snow goose travels primarily from the arctic along the Pacific or the Central Flyways, whereas the greater, the larger of the two, prefers the eastern seaboard, the Atlantic Flyway, for migration and the eastern arctic for breeding. Both tend to spend the winter in the southern United States or Mexico.
Back to the busy feeders. Throughout the day, downy woodpeckers share the suet with the more flashy red-bellieds, whose reddish belly, ever so pale, appears quite vivid against the whitewash of the landscape. I hear a pileated woodpecker calling from the woods, but they rarely fly in for free food.
Toward evening, more and more crimson cardinals appear, these hungry fellas that need to eat first thing in the morning and the last thing before hunkering down to sleep. As darkness falls, our bird patrons head off to their avian sleeping quarters.
The world becomes utterly snow quiet. Winter is here!