“The feet of the heron, under those bamboo stems, hold the blue body, the great beak above the shallows of the pond.
Who could guess their patience?
Sometimes the toes shake, like worms.
What fish could resist?”
— “Many Miles” by Mary Oliver
Summer days are growing a little shorter as August oozes in with brilliant blue skies, pillowy white clouds and soaring temperatures. The mornings are too briefly cool as the sun slivers through the trees. The dawn chorus is soft and lackadaisical as if the birds too are enervated by the heat. First to sing after the daily predawn hooting of nearby barred owls are goldfinches, finally breeding since thistle seeds are now plentiful.
The swallows have moseyed down the road to the big pond to join their gathering comrades. En masse, they swoop and skim over the water snagging one bug after another to fatten up for their travels south. Robins and phoebes are still calling, perhaps in the middle of raising a second brood. Occasionally a flicker call competes with a pileated woodpecker’s.
One morning, Danny comes back into the house and motions for me to step outside. There on top of the blueberry patch cage is a great blue heron! Tall, stately and rather dignified, its spindly dark legs are carefully balanced on one of the wooden cross bars. We stand stock still; it stands stock still. The regal bird turns his head, the sharp, spear-like, yellowish beak aimed toward us, then it turns again to stare at the small pond, cattails growing tall along the edges. The heron must be resting or perhaps just doing a little reconnaissance. It is not in any position to catch, spear or grasp a tasty morsel.
Herons are excellent hunters: patient, stealthy and clever. They have perfected playing “statue,” standing absolutely motionless until an unwary creature ventures near. Quick as a wink, the bird unwinds its neck, thrusts its head down and spears its prey. These dedicated carnivores are not fussy about meals: fish and frogs, snakes and salamanders, crayfish and crabs, dragonflies and grasshoppers, even small furry shrews and mice. Birds, too, are on the menu, especially chicks and eggs.
No fear that the bird is sneakily spearing blueberries through the fence. It leaves that to the young cardinals and catbirds that we find early in the morning snagging one berry after another. But then we have already picked 12 pints this year.
This heron is probably a young bird, a wandering adolescent who has flown the coop to find out about life on its own. I wonder how long he’ll keep this pose atop the blueberries. Since we do not have the what Seamus Heaney calls the “unbegrudging concentration of the heron,” we go back to our chores closer to the house.
Eventually this languid creature decides the small pond is not worth exploring. The bird spreads its enormous wings (wingspan 5 or 6 feet), gracefully lifts into the air and slowly disappears over the trees. A delightful visitor, the third in Lynchland in as many decades.
The great blue heron, Ardea herodias, a sleek, beautiful blue-gray bird with a long sinuous, paler neck, is the largest of the herons. They are found throughout the United States, Canada, the Caribbean and Mexico. Those in our area and farther north are migratory, while in the more southern climes they are year-round residents.
These blue cranes, as they were once called, are quite adaptable as long as they are near water: by swamps or marshes, rivers or streams, oceans or bays. They are at home in both fresh and salt water as long as the waters are teeming with critters.
Usually these herons are colonial nesters, though the pair at nearby Hand Hollow has not had any companions these last two years. In Pittsfield, there are more than twenty pairs nesting in the heronry on Swamp Road not too far from the airport. I’ve also seen great blues nesting in a diverse rookery in California among many great egrets and cormorants.
Nor are they particular about where they build nests, though in our area they seem to favor dead trees high above a beaver-created pond. Nests are loosely put-together sticks and may be found in live or dead trees, high up among the topmost branches or perhaps atop shrubs and sometimes even on the ground.
In Arthur Cleveland Bent’s “Life Histories of North American Birds,” five subspecies are described, based on variations in size, plumage and locality. These days, many described subspecies of the 19th and early 20th century have been folded into the main species. Taxonomists now are able to determine the relationship of one species to another using DNA. The 90-plus species in the heron family worldwide have been reduced to 60 or so distinct species. All five great blue heron subspecies are now included in the species Ardea herodias.
Curiously, one subspecies, the Ward heron, Ardea herodias wardi, a larger southern version of the great blue found in Florida and gulf coastal areas, was named after an amateur Massachusetts ornithologist. He may have lost this ornithological honor, but you can visit the Charles W. Ward Reservation, a 700-acre reserve in Andover.
Perhaps this creature, sometimes a weather augury, is also an omen of climate change. In the last 25 years or so, great blue herons have lingered long enough to be included on the Christmas count in our area — no ice — with an astounding four tallied last year.
Observe a great blue for a while and you will see how various cultures came to attribute different qualities to this bird. Herons are prudent, patient, tactful, self-reliant and wise in some cultures while in others they are considered cowardly, lustful and greedy. I watch a great blue and think “hunger,” for every movement, quick or ever so slow, is a step toward yet another delicious snack.