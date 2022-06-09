Clellie Lynch: The owl and the crow

May is the month of graduations and Danny and I are off to New York City for our nephew Aidan’s graduation from New York Law School. This is the first time we have been to NYC since 2020 when the ever-evolving COVID virus came to town. Even though cases of the new strain rise and fall seemingly on whim, rather than logic, we are armed — vaccinated and boosted — and carry masks for protection in crowded areas. And it is crowded!
A few days before the graduation, we arrive at my brother Rob’s in Brooklyn, magically find a parking space good for several days, offload our stuff and head into the city to visit the American Museum of Natural History, one of my favs since childhood, and maybe get in a little birding in that wonderful birding hotspot the Ramble in Central Park.
The front entrance of the museum has been boarded up since the statue of its founder, Teddy Roosevelt, was removed. So we go around to the 77th Street entrance where we always entered when attending Linnaean Society meetings there. The door opens and in we walk.
Two guards come over immediately and ask what do we want.
Huh? “To see the new exhibit.”
“Come back tomorrow,” he says. “We’re closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.”
What? In years past, the museum bragged it was only closed one day a year: Christmas. Grumbling, we turn away.
We wander down Columbus Avenue marveling at how changed the city is, in some ways and yet in other ways, it’s still the bustling city but with more sidewalk cafes, more extensive bike lanes and plenty of people strolling up and down the avenue.
The next day, at a little after seven in the morning, we enter Central Park where the hoi polloi is rushing, strolling, biking, hither and thither. Chimney swifts are chittering above us in the clear blue sky. Although no cars are allowed except on the major cross streets, bikes and skateboarders abound. Look before you step into a road or path lest you get catapulted into the dirt coming face to face with a squirrel.
The first bird we see (aside from robins, house sparrows, pigeons and starlings) is a sleek black-crowned night heron: a chunky, not-so-long-necked heron, grayish with a black top to his head and back. The bird flies from rock to rock at the edge of the pond, lands not too far away so we may observe his singular white wedding plumes and his bright red eyes. As lovely as a Japanese watercolor or woodblock. As we meander further into the woods where the paths are graced with many blossoming wildflowers, there are fewer people and more bird sound. Amid the mewls of catbirds, dee-dee-dees of chickadees, the yank-yanks of white-breasted nuthatches, comes that wonderful, loud and long, melodic riff of a ruby-crowned kinglet.
Deeper into the woods, the warblers are calling: ovenbirds, black-and-whites, yellowthroats, yellow-rumps and the ubiquitous redstarts. From within the green-leafed curtain, a Canada warbler sings — first from over on that branch, and then from in front of us by the pond, and then higher up and finally deigns to take center stage. Cameras behind us start clicking away. City sounds fade. But then I realize that a crow has been shrieking, calling, cawing and complaining nonstop. As we get closer to the racket, other birders with binoculars are looking upward. We stop and scan the leafy canopy, find the crow and notice its focus is a large brown lump nearby. We watch and wait. We move down the path to get a better view where a couple of photographers are strategically placed.
Again we focus on the crow and move the binocs to the nearby lump. From this angle, feathers can be made out. Definitely an owl! And now it has ears, jutting up from the top of the mass. A great horned owl! Perhaps twice as big as the angry crow. The head moves, but the gleaming yellow eyes remain fixed on that annoying, pestering crow. The owl does not make any motion other than to swivel its head. The crow is moving about so frantically I think it might fall off the branch. The crow hops above the owl and then to a branch below the owl. The owl just stares and glares. It couldn’t care less.
I say to Danny, “I wonder why there’s only one crow harassing the owl?” A woman behind me with a camera with a 400mm lens says, “Seven others were here for a while, but they gave up. This one is really persistent.”
It’s almost 10 o’clock, time for the American Museum of Natural History to open. When we reach Central Park West, we are confronted with a very, very long line awaiting entry to the museum from 81st Street. After wandering in and out of the crowd we find a sign stating that all people entering the museum — even members (we have a membership card) — must have an online ticket for a specific time. We go online and what? there are no tickets available for today. We check the Metropolitan Museum of Art; seemingly no tickets available for there today either. Alas, alack! I have to admit it never occurred to me to check times, entry fees, etc. for either of these museums. I would have checked were I in a foreign city, but these two museums were free, open to all and sparsely peopled nearly everyday for years and years. Oh dear, we’ve become country mice!
The day continues with lunch with my brother, Kent, and the soon-to-be-graduated Aidan, at a Jewish deli (delicious). Then a trip downtown with Aidan to pick up his hood, followed by a walk to the East River and a ferry ride back to Brooklyn graced along the way by ring-billed and herring gulls.