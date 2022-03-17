Clellie Lynch: The pelicans of St. Croix

“… There sails that clever Noah’s Ark,
the well-turned, well-carved pelican
with his comic eye;
he turns and wheels down, kind as an
ambulance driver,
to join his fleet.”
— “Pelicans” by Judith Wright
Watching the turquoise sea lapping ashore onto the coral rocks from the balcony of our friend Jackie’s condo in Frederiksted, St. Croix, a line of large dark birds appears low over the water. Pelicans! Those strange-looking birds with oversized bills, heavy bodies and short legs. They fly up and over the palm trees perhaps to land in the lagoon behind us.
A pair of small, motorized boats cruise in near shore, each bow with a fisherman ready to throw in a fishing net to catch a bucketful of bait fish. One pelican returns, wings outstretched, feet forward like landing gear as it alights near the boat ready to watch the action and perhaps to scoop up some breakfast. Then another. Each boat has a guardian pelican floating casually nearby and a flock of royal terns on a look-see mission.
After months and months of COVID restrictions, Danny and I finally board an airplane to the U.S. Virgin Islands. Gone are the gray skies, the icy winds, the blowing snow, the slick roads. As we are whisked from the airport to the village, the welcoming blur of green hills, gaudy houses, dazzling bougainvillea, swaying palms, flashes by. We are wrapped in glorious warmth and sunshine. Time to relax and explore.
Every morning well before dawn, roosters crow, dogs bark and even a donkey brays. As the sky lightens above the eastern horizon, the sun eventually appears as if draw up by Venus, the sparkling morning star at this time of year.
The rather tame, red junglefowl are everywhere, sleek, rusty red birds with long helmets of feathers down the back of the neck. The tail is shiny black, very fashionable-looking for a chicken. This species, the progenitor of domestic chickens, scrabbles around near houses, in parks, under shrubbery.
Soon the roosters are joined by calling dapper gray kingbirds, dubbed by the locals either chichery (Engligh) or pitirre (Spanish), transliterations of the song. Interspersed are the coos and cruu-cruuu-cru’s of zenaida doves and white-crowned pigeons.
Check out any blossoming flowers, whether weeds, shrubs or trees and you will find a green-throated carib, shimmering in the sunlight.
These hummingbirds compete with the ubiquitous bananaquits. These black, white and yellow birds are not shy about begging for crumbs and morsels of leftover food when feeling lazy. The pearly-eyed thrasher appears now and then, but is more often heard. The Darth Vader-like smooth-billed ani sits for a few minutes on the telephone wire.
But the brown pelicans, Pelicanus occidentalis, are eye-catching whether they are soaring above, flying in unison just above the water or floating around the fishing boats.
From aloft, one nearby points that awkward-looking beak straight down, folds his wings about three-fourths of the way and plunges into the sea only to appear moments later facing the opposite direction. They always dive facing downwind and emerge upwind after, like a lap swimmer at the end of a pool, a complete underwater turnabout. This method of fishing is described in Bent as “more effective than graceful.”
In previous years, the pelicans were taxonomically included with gannets and boobies, but, with recent DNA studies, they have been reclassified into the order Pelicaniforms more related to the weird-beaked shoebills, hammerkops, spoonbills, ibises and herons. In the western hemisphere, there are three species: the white pelican, primarily an inland bird that ground nests and the brown and Peruvian pelicans (also brown) that are more coastal and like to nest in trees. Some ornithologists believe that the Peruvian is just a subspecies of the brown.
The white pelican is the largest bird in America, having the same wingspan — nine feet — as the California condor, but with a longer body length, a little over five feet. The brown pelican is smaller with a six-and-a-half-foot wingspan and the body nearly a foot shorter. This big-billed, nearly voiceless species is over 30 million years old; fossils have been found in France, Egypt and the Americas.
The Egyptians believed they were symbols of protection, helping the dead with their passage into the underworld. Pelicans are mentioned in the Bible and became symbols of Christianity, representing the resurrection of Christ. Even from the time of Pliny and Aristotle, pelican mamas were thought to pierce their breasts and feed their starving or dead chicks with this blood and three days later the chicks were revived. This does not happen, but must have appeared in a world without binoculars and science texts.
Pelican chicks are said to grunt as embryos before hatching to let their parents know they were uncomfortable. This, I would think, could lead to some sort of mystical myth. When hatched, their bills are so large, it’s more than a week until the chick can lift its head. Mama does feed the chicks with regurgitated food, not blood. Other anecdotes claim that even if there are two or three chicks, the parents only raise one, the others starving to death or being killed by a sibling. Not very Christ-like a’tall.
So entrenched is the Pelican as Christ that for centuries many churches have been graced with pelican stained-glass windows and statues.
The pelican is the national bird not only of St. Kitts and Nevis, Barbados and St. Maartens, but also of Romania. It is the state bird of Louisiana and a mascot of Louisiana State University. The Northern Irish Blood Transfusion Services uses the pelican as their logo, a symbol, I presume, of the transfer of blood from mother to chick.
With climate change, brown pelicans are now nesting as far up the coast as Delaware. Perhaps one or two will visit the Berkshires soon, joining the unusual sightings of the wood stork and roseate spoonbill of last summer.