“… What did you hear?
The thrush greeting the morning;
the little bluebirds in their hot box;
the salty talk of the wren,
then the deep cup of the hour of silence …”
— “Gratitude” by Mary Oliver
Before sunrise, when there is barely a hint of light coming through the trees, a cardinal begins to sing those sharp, clear, repetitive whistles “woit woit woit chew-chew-chew-chew-chew.” Almost immediately a second one responds. These two birds crowd center stage as they act like an avian alarm clock, for soon they are joined by others … whistling, singing, chirping, clucking.
From the field by the small pond, tree swallows chitter, bluebirds burble, the blackbird teeeews. Then the smallest of them, hidden in among the forsythia tangle by the barn, opens his beak and tosses out his long, rattly song described in Arthur Cleveland Bent’s “Life Histories of North American Birds” as “a burst of melody, a rather loud, hurried, strenuous, bubbling outpouring, shrill, ecstatic and difficult to describe or translate into written words.” F. Schuyler Mathews does not even attempt to transcribe the wren’s song onto a musical staff in his “Field Book of Wild Birds and their Music.”
As the morning chorus quiets down and I amble along the road, only a few birds are singing: pewees and phoebes, here and there an ovenbird, yellowthroat or yellow warbler, the warbling vireo from his usual treetop, veerys and wood thrushes from deep in the woods, and from near five houses on my route the noisy house wren, totally unabashed at calling attention to his little self. The Chippewa, amused by these birds, called them “O-du-na-mis-sug-ud-da-we’-ski” which may be translated as “Big-noise-for-its-size.”
Nor are they particularly shy, for you may track down the bird and then watch as the pale russet brown bird with faint barring along the sides and tail, quivers and shakes, his tail characteristically cocked upward as he energetically sings and sings, occasionally switching to a harsh alarm note as he hops farther away.
House wrens, Troglodytes aedon, are our most common wren, though the larger, flashier and sweeter singing Carolina wren is becoming more and more prevalent around here. Very occasionally the winter wren shows up on my road. And marsh wrens rattle from many a marsh in our environs.
Wrens are New World birds with only one species found beyond the Americas: the wren of Europe and Asia. This species, Troglodytes troglodytes, is akin to our winter wren, but as of 2010 the American Ornithological Society declared them two distinct species. Chalk one up for the splitters!
Quite territorial are these little fellas and they will not only let humans know it, but will also fiercely defend home and hearth going so far as to predate on eggs and young of others, confiscating nests from robins, barn swallows and orioles, filling in all bird boxes with twigs so no other bird can use them, even aggressively attacking other birds the wren deems have come way too close. In the early 20th century, a debate on the value of this bird began among ornithologists. Miss Althea Sheridan wrote “Down with House Wren Boxes” and “Case of the People of America vs. the House Wren” (1925) in which she more than disparaged the ugly behavior of these creatures: “This (venomous!) felon should be sentenced for attacking other birds, usurping their nests and destroying their young.” Not sure whether she wanted a jail sentence or perhaps deportation to a far away woods!
Fortunately, Roy Chapman responded sensibly stating that wrens should be judged by their own standards not ours, that this well-established trait perhaps showed superior intelligence in the battle for survival of the fittest. Ornithologists have since moved away from attributing human traits to avians.
Clever wrens will nest just about anywhere. Although labelled troglodytes — i.e., cave dwellers — they do not live in caves. They like to be well-hidden in shrub tangles, or in a suitable crevice in a log. Some may take an already built nest and make improvements. Paper wasps nests attached to houses or barns are often hollowed out to be updated for nesting. John James Audubon depicted house wrens with young at their tramp’s hat home.
This year, my brother has a family living in a paper bag on a chair on the porch. Flower pots, creels, teapots have all hosted wren families. Some went very modern and lined the nest with rusty wire and nails (no twigs at all !) and successfully brought up a brood. On Wallops Island in Virginia, an amateur scientist went to the trouble of nailing 24 cow skulls to trees across the hillside and the next day 23 were occupied by wrens. Could these stories be true?
The wren is the “king of all birds,” according to fable. Smarty Mr. Wren joined the contest to see who could fly highest into the air. He cleverly rode the back of the eagle until they were very high up and then the wren launched himself even higher, thus being declared the winner.
In Ireland, the wren called Dreoilín, or the Druid’s bird, was revered except for on St Stephen’s Day, Dec. 26, when young lads — and lassies — went from house to house with two sticks searching for a live wren. When they found one by poking one stick into the bushes, they killed it with the other stick, all the while singing: “The wren, the wren, the king of all birds,/St. Stephen’s Day was caught in the furze,/Although he was little his honor was great,/Jump up me lads and give us a treat.” The dead wren was shown to the cottage owner and the crowd of children begged for money for a proper burial of the bird.
Whether folklorically sacred or anathema, this tiny bird is always a cheerful addition to the bird chorus!