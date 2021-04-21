Look, take a walk through the spring-burgeoning woods a’twitter with migratory birds. Amble along a beach and listen to the shush-shush of the waves and the cries of the hungry gulls. Visit a nearby park and wander around the lake, serene except for those peepers peeping and that noisy pair of amorous geese. Go take a gander at the bald eagles at their nest high above the Hudson River. Nature in springtime is enthralling!
And we want to keep nature intact and alive. We need to protect our environment — not just for ourselves, but for future generations. In 1962, Rachel Carson, one of the first to study what man has wrought on the environment, published “Silent Spring,” explaining to the world the dangers faced by the uncontrolled use of pesticides. Over the next few years, concerned and alarmed scientists took stock of the effects of man on our world and declared April 22, 1970, the first Earth Day, a day of teaching humanity about environmental protections and the need for a continued balance in nature.
The first Earth Day, a massive teach-in, brought more than 20 million Americans out to protest overuse and ill use of natural resources; to learn the causes and results of continual pollution, whether it be of the air, freshwater, land or sea; and to celebrate our glorious planet. The two Walts — Walter Reuther of the United Auto Workers and Walt Kelly of Pogo fame — helped make this possible. Reuther educated the working masses and raised money; Kelly created the first Earth Day poster that quoted Pogo the Possum: “We have met the enemy; and he is us!”
Soon Earth Day was adopted by more than 150 counties. People might be the problem, but then people can be the solution. Climate change is real. Destructive storms, devastating wildfires and extraordinary and unusual temperature ranges wreak havoc the world over. Polar ice is melting; floods erode shore lines. Forests are disappearing, destroying acres and acres of habitat. Massive overuse of fossil fuels is polluting our air and water. Secreting toxic waste in out-of-the-way places is destroying aquifers. Pesticides are poisoning man and beast. Oil spills have decimated sea and shore bird colonies.
Over the first few years, the annual Earth Day informed the world of how necessary it was to protect our environment for the health and safety of the world’s populations, be it two-legged, four-legged or even six or eight-legged creatures.
As soon as this became a political issue, things happened. The Environmental Protection Agency was created by Richard Nixon. Our government passed the Clean Water Act, the Clean Air Act, the Marine Animal Protection Act, the Superfund to clean up after corporations’ lackluster attempts in controlling pollution and the Toxic Substance Control Act. The Endangered Species Act was strengthened. All good.
Fast forward to 2016. This was the year that the Paris climate agreement was written, accepted and signed by the U.S., China and 120 other countries on Earth Day, a massive global effort to protect our planet. Then, in November of that year, Donald Trump was elected and, as he promised, pulled us out of the Paris agreement. He wielded his pen and signed one executive order after another, reversing more than 100 environmental laws and policies he deemed unnecessary. Unnecessary meant to him, anything that would get in the way of corporate profit.
Trump revoked protections for many animals and undermined the effectiveness of the Endangered Species Act in order to make these creatures get out of the way of “commercial progress.” Claiming that any accidental or incidental deaths (especially birds) caused by this commerce are not their responsibility enables businesses to run rampant where they once were forbidden. Under the Joe Biden administration, all wildlife rollbacks are under review.
Biden has reversed gas drilling permissions for areas of the Arctic and in the Bering Sea. He has reversed the shrinkage of two of our national monuments. He has curtailed offshore drilling and stopped the building of the Keystone pipeline. More than 12 other specious enactments are under agency review.
Fish have to swim, frogs have to hop, birds have to fly and people need jobs, but we all need safe drinking water and breathable air. Trump narrowed the definition of how to oversee important wetlands — nature’s indicators of an area’s health — so that various chemicals and toxins could seep into our drinking water. He changed how to measure greenhouse gas emissions and air pollutants, allowing more and more dangerous particulates that cause heart and respiratory problems into the air around us. Biden has revoked the changes Trump made to both the Clean Water Act and Clean Air Act and is reviewing all of the other money-driven changes.
Trump along with many Republicans believed that companies and corporations could monitor themselves and could enforce whatever environmental regulations still existed. Ronald Reagan was big on this, too, giving corporations what they wanted. They never monitored themselves, they never upgraded the factories and plants to be in compliance with how to handle pollutants and toxic wastes. Think of all the problems caused by General Electric Co. in Pittsfield.
The theme of 2021 Earth Day is “Restore our Earth,” focusing on restoring the world’s “ecosystems through natural processes, emerging green technologies and innovative thinking.”
Don’t play possum. Go to earthday.org. Join this year’s virtual festival. Celebrate nature and our glorious planet!