Leaving the coast, Danny and I cruise into Portland, Ore., meet up with our son Dylan and his wife Emily, and soon join my oldest brother Chris and his family at his daughter Liz’s house. Everyone talks at once, dogs bark, the grandniece and -nephew, Iris and Killian, rush about to show us absolutely everything in their lives. We attend Killian’s soccer game and watch him score four goals for the team. The days pass ever so quickly, and then we’re off to Jacksonville, Ore., for a visit with friends of Dylan and Emily.
Jacksonville is a small gold rush town that after years of crumbling has been restored to its former glory, surrounded now by vineyards. Our hosts, Chris and Brenda, mention that, contrary to rumor, Oregon grows many varieties of grapes — not just pinot. The wine industry is thriving here.
A walkthrough a madrone forest behind their house is quite different from wandering the conifer forests along the coast. Arbutus menziesii is known in the U.S. as the madrone, but in Canada as an arbutus. Some have called this the “refrigerator tree” because it holds water underneath its reddish, peeling bark, cooling the trees in the summer and protecting them from drought. Again, birds are far and few between, but a pair of comical-looking acorn woodpeckers bops up and down a trunk. They certainly could compete with the harlequin duck in a “clown competition.”
Back to the coast and onward to San Francisco, Danny, Dylan and I go, zooming through a stunning and everchanging landscape. The days are warm and the sky is cloudless. Soon we are surrounded by magnificent, towering redwoods. At the Jedediah Smith Redwood Forest, we hike down to the river and hear a few twittering birds — chestnut-backed chickadees and red-breasted nuthatches — but they are so high up they are lost amid the greenery.
We overnight in the town of King Salmon near Eureka at a small house on stilts looming over a canal. In the morning, awakened by gulls and crows, I stand on the tiny porch and watch otters pop out of the water and run around the docks and into moored boats, to see what might be edible or just to amuse themselves and each other. A walk along the foggy waterfront yields the usual suspects: brown pelicans, cormorants, gulls. In the marshy area are black phoebes, white-crowned sparrows, one solitary great egret and many a Brewer’s blackbird. These blackbirds are quite common, even taking the place of house sparrows and starlings at outdoor restaurants.
The next stop is near Fort Bragg where we find an Airbnb off the highway with a stand of redwoods in the front lawn area. Surprisingly, it is possible to get an Airbnb for a single night, even booking it the day before. But be aware the cleaning fee might be the same as if you had rented the place for a week. Be sure to review the overall costs before you book.
Onward to San Francisco along the curlicue coast road with rarely a guard rail high above the Pacific. Wonderful spectacular views of ocean, rocky outcroppings, stacks punctuated by wind-shaped Monterey pines. The hairpin turns around arroyos come up quickly and constantly and one must be on the alert for cars and vans coming at you using the middle of the narrow twisty road. The too-close encounters drive us at Jenner to leave State Highway 1 for U.S. 101 and we glide into San Francisco in time to ready ourselves to meet friends for dinner, the first of many very special, delicious meals.
San Francisco, like New York City, has many urban areas for birding: Golden Gate Park, the Presidio, Ocean Beach, Fort Funston, Lake Merced. We seek out western species to observe these birds to learn how to identify better and to watch their behaviors. Pygmy nuthatches and chestnut-backed chickadees are quite common in Golden Gate Park. Anna’s and rufous hummingbirds nectar the flowers at the Strybing Arboretum. The family of red-shouldered hawks that are always there whenever we are is noisy as if the young are still pestering the adults for food.
At Lake Merced, small birds flitter and flit about. Very dark fox sparrows hop atop bushes before scurrying away into the tangle beneath. Yellow-rumped warblers, formerly known as Audubon’s warblers, here are brilliant with a bright yellow chest, making our little butterbutts seem rather dull in comparison. Spiffy Townsend’s warblers are also rather common. Other nice pickups at the lake are ruddy duck, Bewick’s wren and Clark’s grebe. Curious how many western bird names still honor ornithologists when the AOU has made an effort to use more descriptive names.
Off we head to Santa Cruz to see my sister, Kilda, nestled now in her new place, in the center of town, where she is able to draw and paint. Here, people are always out and about no matter the time of day: running, walking, skateboarding, hiking, biking, sailing, surfing and windsurfing, too. Again we drive to and from this sunny summertime city along the coast, birding at various places. By the ocean stops, pelicans mingle with cormorants, double-crested, pelagic and Brandt’s. The Heermann’s gull with its silky-looking grey body and red bill stands out among the western, herring and California gulls.
At Ano Nuevo State Park, about 70 pelicans are in a freshwater pond high above the Pacific washing their wings, ridding the wings of salt. Pelicans fly in, land and then flap-flap their wings up and down. If I heard this odd noise in the dark, I’d be hard pressed to figure out what was making it.
While scanning the ocean from the headland, a great blue heron placidly rides the swells perfectly balanced on a bit of drifting kelp, the epitome of West Coast cool!