Our journey south along the west coast begins in Port Angeles on the Olympic Peninsula, Washington. The port, a small lumber town nestled between the Juan de Fuca Strait and the slopes of Mount Olympus, was ordered created in 1862 by President Abraham Lincoln as a naval and military reserve. While the harbor still has a few ships plying its waters, it is primarily a charming little tourist town catering more to travelers than dockworkers or the military.
In the harbor protected by a huge comma of a land strip, we bird the calm waters. The Pacific is pacific. Gulls and crows are prevalent, but much more interesting are the shore birds — black turnstones and golden plovers — and exquisite harlequin ducks. Harlequin ducks without tears! for I’ve always seen them in the dead of winter on the Atlantic with a fierce wind a-blowin’ as they bobble up and then disappear in the troughs of the waves. Here, today, they calmly paddle about and preen on rocks as if they were plain old mallards.
The Hurricane Ridge, the road up to the peaks, is, alas, closed for road repairs. So we wend our way through forests and around lakes, along rivers and past mountains. The sitka spruce, douglas fir, western red cedar and western hemlock are tall, straight, green and glorious, many soon to be felled by the active timbering industry.
The tiny, down-on-its-heels town of Forks is known as the home of the film “Twilight” (partially filmed here and never seen by Danny or me), yet the descent of the movie people did not change the atmosphere of the village. The place is surrounded by Native American reservations. So much of the surrounding forests remain pristine, interrupted only here and there by active timbering.
Some clear-cut slopes with their bleached gray gravestone-like tree stumps look like woodland cemeteries; other slopes have been replanted with rows of conifers, saplings at various heights in tidy rows, shooting up between the now salmonberry-covered stumps. Down by the shore at La Push, brown pelicans sit among the rocks and then glide away into the fog. Great egrets and great blue herons stand and stalk in the small marshy areas.
The Hoh River Rainforest near Forks is mystical, magical and eerie — towering conifers absolutely covered with draped beard lichens (Methuselah’s and bushy) and mosses (Menzies tree moss). The bits of crumpled paper lying about amid the needles and tree detritus are the appropriately named lettuce lichens.
Still-flowering shrubs appear among the downed mossy trees in various stages of disintegration, surrounded by splashy western sword ferns. Woodpeckers, chickadees and juncoes call hidden from view perhaps a hundred feet up these tall straight trees. Birds are surprisingly few and far between — no need for them to be anywhere near a human in these extensive food-filled forests. Watch where you step, though, for banana slugs the size of, well, a banana lurk here on the forest floor.
The weather is warm, the skies blue and cloudless as we travel along down the coast. Next stop is at a hotel nestled above the small dunes in Moclips, a Native American word for “large stream.” Many areas and towns have retained their Indigenous names, but all sound quite foreign to me compared to the Algonquin names throughout the east. Adirondacks, Setauket, Aquebogue.
After descending along a winding staircase though a lush garden (where the invasive Japanese knotweed is just losing its blossoms), we follow the path through the beach grass avoiding the seven-inch-long chocolate slug, to the wide — I mean, wide — expanse of light gray sand that stretches for miles in either direction.
No huge logs have washed ashore here like further north for the cars and pickups to wend their way through as they meander on the hard sand avoiding gulls and startling shorebirds. The ocean is a roil of waves, maybe five or so breaking at once. This is a crowded swimming and surfing beach during different seasons, although the water must be quite cold even in the summer.
Pelicans and surf scoters ride the waves. Clots of glaucous gulls convene at various places along the shore. Large flocks of shorebirds — western sandpipers with a few sanderlings — work the water’s edge. Reserves staked out for the snowy plover close many a beach during the breeding season.
As we near the Columbia River and Oregon, still driving in and around spectacular forests, we attempt to stop at the Willapa National Wildlife Refuge, not realizing it is only reachable by boat. Sigh! In Seaview, at the Shelburne Inn, a restored house with stained glass windows from a church in England(!), there is no immediate sea view. But we are near Cape Disappointment, named so by the explorer John Meares who in 1788 could not locate the mouth of the Columbia River. He thought the huge expanse at the mouth of the river was just an extension of the Pacific Ocean. Quel disappointment for an explorer searching for new and undiscovered territory!
In 1804, the Lewis and Clark Expedition accomplished what Meares did not: discovered the confluence of the Columbia River and the Pacific Ocean. Their journey is well told and illustrated at the interpretive center on a small hill on Cape Disappointment. Without the help of Sacagawea and many Indigenous locals, these explorers would have been buried in the Bitterroot Mountains, their journey, sketches and discoveries blown away in the winds of time.
Thankfully, we do not need guides or a large canoe to cross the Columbia River river and into Portland, Ore., for the next leg of our journey.