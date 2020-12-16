Blue jays and mourning doves appear in unruly flocks as soon as the feeders are put up in late October.
They may scarf down pitcherfuls of sunflower seeds for an hour or so and then disappear into the woods, only to show up shortly thereafter and repeat their earlier performance. Is this dining experience hardwired for jays and doves?
In comparison chickadees and titmice daintily fly in and snag a seed, fly away for outdoor dining on a branch. Back and forth they go taking away a seed each time. You wonder how they can eat so many. Then you find out that they, like squirrels, are secreting them away in hidey holes to feast upon later. Different styles for different passerines.
Is this all by instinct? Do birds live and thrive by what’s woven into their DNA?
What is it like to be a bird? Is it better to be an eagle or a hummingbird? A whippoorwill or a warbler? A goose or a gannet? There are more than 10,000 species of birds in the world and they each evolved in response to 10,000 different sets of circumstances to eat, mate and avoid being eaten.
Two recent books address this question: David Sibley’s “What It’s Like to Be a Bird: From Flying to Nesting, Eating to Singing — What Birds are Doing and Why”; and Tim Birkhead’s “Bird Sense: What It’s Like to Be a Bird.” Both have pretty much the same title. Titles cannot be copyrighted. Yes, you can call your bird book “Gone with the Wind” or “To Kill a Mockingbird” (don’t!) if you like, without ruffling anybody’s feathers.
Both authors are well-known professional ornithologists. Sibley, an American, fell in love with birding as a child and taught himself how to draw, sketch and paint birds so well that he wrote and illustrated the enormously popular “The Sibley Guide to Birds.” Tim Birkhead, an Englishman, also fell in love with birding as a child, earned a number of degrees and since the 70’s has been a Professor of Behavior and Evolution at the University of Sheffield. His books include “The Wisdom of Birds” and “The Wonderful Mr Willughby: the First True Ornithologist.” Both recognize the complexity of determining and understanding what it is that birds do and why. Nothing can be entirely instinctual. Neither of them wants to anthropomorphize, but try to comprehend birds’ actions from a bird’s point of view as they learn and adapt.
Both books are excellent reads with lots of intriguing information, but each author takes a different tack. Sibley has created a coffee-table book featuring vivid paintings that illustrate unusual features of bird biology, physiology or behavior of specific North American birds. The book begins with a rundown on feathers, coloration, the senses, movement, migration, navigation and more.
The body has two-page, illustrated spreads on a particular species with two or three short essays about this bird’s uniqueness. You can dip into the book anywhere. Just turn to a bird you are curious about or have just observed and see what might be unique.
On the other hand, Birkhead concentrates on the five senses, adding two more: magnetic sense and emotion (even he is not sure this should be considered a sense). He teaches the history of science, so the book is laced with many anecdotes of early ornithologists, some of whom reached far-fetched conclusions. He recalls many of his own experiences and meetings with other research experimenters who search for clarification and explanation of certain bird features. For example, Audubon, an extraordinary artist not know for his experimentation, hid rotting carcasses to determine if turkey vultures had a keen sense of smell and since not a one flew near the stinking lures, he concluded they had no, or very little, sense of smell. Recent experiments have proven that vultures like fresh kill and do have a fairly good sense of smell; they just don’t take a fancy to putrefying carcasses.
Both authors are quite aware that all senses work together, that most actions and reactions are through an amazing coordination of the entire bird being. Since Sibley’s birds are mostly North American, there is little overlap. Birds don’t brag about having keener vision than humans, though many species have two fuvea, or focal points, in each eye which enable the bird to focus in more closely and in more detail on its prey and its surroundings. We too have this ability, but we call them binoculars. Eagles share this feature with, among others, shrikes and kingfishers though they are unrelated.
One curious discrepancy is the information about the purpose of rictal bristles, those hard whiskery feathers around the mouths of nightjars and flycatchers. Sibley claims they protect the eyes of the predator from the legs and wings of insects, while Birkhead states that “the presence of a well-developed nerve supply at the base of the beak betrays their sensory function. The bristles help these whiskered birds catch flying insects.” Both may be right.
Birkhead also cites Sibley in one instance. Sibley’s rendition of a whippoorwill call in his Guide is the familiar onomatopoetic WHIP puwiw WEEW. A slowed down sonogram of the call visualizes five notes, even though humans only hear three. A sonogram of a mockingbird copying the whippoorwill has those five notes, attesting to the mockingbirds superb ability to imitate. Ever heard of someone ‘left holding the bag’? From Sibley I learn that the expression comes from 19th-century birders’ pranks. A newbie would be sent to a remote area with a burlap bag to catch a snipe. Trouble is, hunters can barely shoot one, no less catch one in a bag!
For all bird species, as we find out in these books, there must be constant awareness and instantaneous decision making for them to survive in the wild natural world, so bloody in tooth and claw.