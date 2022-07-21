Deer, deer — they’re everywhere. Bold, brazen and beautiful. Tawny beasts that roam our woods and fields — our lawns and gardens, too — to say nothing about ambling along paths and roads, occasionally taking a dangerous leap in front of a car.
One afternoon, I catch sight of a slight movement outside the bedroom window near where the lawn joins the woods. A large, elegant deer emerges from under the flapping leaves and onto the lawn. It immediately stops, stares at me as if it magically can see me through the window, arching its neck this way and that, as it assesses the area. The deer takes a few steps forward and starts to graze near the holly tree. Sigh!
Will I have to run out and chase it away from a shrub feast again? Will it munch on the holly tree which has only tiny, tiny berries forming, or on the closer holly shrub that has finally gotten about 10 leaves on it after being deer-stripped this spring? The apple tree, a full-time fave of these creatures, is not on the radar yet. Perhaps it’ll be the scraggly serviceberry sapling (a supposedly deer-proof bush) that has yet to recover from the last mini herd of deer that came through a few weeks ago. Double sigh!
All of a sudden a rather small, spotted fawn springs into view, followed by two others about the same size. Triplets! These lovely creatures have that babyish look: a head slightly too large for the body, bright spots as if these tiny circular targets were newly painted on, bright white tails that wave about like little white flags. But these critters are not surrendering. Like darling puppets with soft round eyes these three gambol about, not even a wee bit interested in the grazing. Leaf and berry appetizers hold no attraction either. Round and round this frolicking fawn trio goes, leaping a few inches up and down nearly bumping into one another.
Uh-oh — a car is coming along the road. Mama deer jerks her head up, snuffles, and makes a move toward the road. “Why the road?” I once again ask myself. Is she curious about the noise? Obviously “car and danger” do not connect up in that small mammalian brain. As soon as the three babes realize Mama is gone, they dash for the road, too. By the time I am on the front porch, the car has slowed to a halt. Whew, the happy family has made it to the other side.
I always tell people coming to visit to take it slow as they come along my road especially at dusk. Not only are the deer plentiful, they often stop in the middle of the road and stare with those quintessential doe eyes, so soft and gentle. Stare or leap, stare or leap — that’s what runs through their brains.
Some mornings on my walk, as many as 18 wander about, yet on other mornings none. At this time of year (seven months after the rutting season), fawns abound. Mamas raising a single fawn are commonplace. At least two Mamas have twins. But this is the first time I have observed triplets.
A deep dive on deer
White-tailed deer (Odocoileus virginianus) are found throughout the United States save the west where mule deer roam. The name Odocoilus comes from the Greek meaning “hollow tooth,” which aptly describes the deer’s teeth — not hollow inside, but deeply cupped on the top. Weirdly, they do not have any top front teeth, but use their hard palate for efficient grazing.
Throughout the world, deer, agile and swift, graceful and gentle, are respected and feature as totems and gods in many different cultures. In Native American myths, the deer is sacred but may also represent duplicity, as shown by those branching and forked antlers.
One Cherokee story tells of how the deer received its antlers. The winner of a race betwixt a rabbit and a deer to determine which was the fastest would be presented with antlers. The rabbit managed to weasel time for a recce. The race officials soon found out the rabbit was actually clearing a pathway to make his run unimpeded. A cheater! Immediately the deer was declared the winner. Thus ever after deer were proudly antlered.
Only the males grow antlers during the rutting season, triggered by the production of testosterone. Antlers are tossed away after breeding season is over. Curiously, age is not a main factor in determining the size of the rack. This has to do with nutrition. So in a season of plenty, the biggest and boldest will grow the most impressive rack. Also in times of plenty, the females are more likely to have twins or triplets. With all the food available in the woods now, the impatiens in the front beds is still blooming. Then why did they lop off all of the cone flower buds? Grrr.
Often they come at night. Even when I catch them browsing and go outside to chase them away, they stop and stare, often wiggling those semaphoric ears, as if to tell one another that “she’s no problem.” I usually get within about 10 feet or so, sometimes yelling, before they turn and bound away, flashing that white tail.
So many deer these days. In the 19th century, the population in the Northeast was drastically reduced by hunters and natural predators (wolves and wildcats), but conservation programs in the early 20th century were quite successful.
Hunters have become almost nonexistent along the road. Forty years ago, a hunter or two might knock on our front door at 6 a.m. asking for permission to hunt on our property. And never had a deer encroached into our gardens until five years ago. With a growing number of houses and a depletion of natural predators, the deer population has positively exploded.
The Department of Environmental Conversation website lays out the preferred deer food list. I could add: turtleheads, expensive lilies, hydrangea, mountain laurel, hostas. “Yum,” they snuffle, “yum yum,” as they forage through my gardens.