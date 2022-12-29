As the wintry days grew shorter, Danny and I prepared for the 123rd Audubon Christmas Count, gathering together our warmest clothes, telescope, camera and binoculars.
On Dec. 16, I roasted a chicken for our traditional chicken salad sandwiches, all the while watching out the window as the snow changes to rain. Soon, the rain changed to sleet, and by nightfall it was snowing again. More snow was predicted overnight. Holly Higinbotham, the diligent count organizer and compiler for the Hoffmann Bird Club’s Central Berkshire Christmas Count, made the ever-difficult decision to cancel for Saturday and reschedule for Sunday. She knew that this will diminish the number of counters who have unchangeable plans for that day, but a wise decision nonetheless since on the 17 it looked as if we were living in a snow globe, every tree branch lined with glistening, powdery snow and ice.
I wonder what the weather was like on that very first Christmas Count started by Frank Chapman in 1900 to replace the tradition of shooting as many birds as possible on Christmas Day. More than two-dozen birders organized counts across the country in 25 count circles and identified 90 species. The count has grown to include not just Canada and the U.S., but also portions of Mexico as well as Central and South America. Last year, there were 2,621 count circles with 76,880 observers tallying more than 2,500 species.
On Sunday, we met our exuberant sector leader, Rene Wendell. Alas, we lost two participants, but the four of us — Rene, Ann Elizabeth Barnes, Danny and I — were eager to start. We met at Electra’s and tallied our first two species that we saw on the east side of Route 7, our birding sector: 13 starlings and one crow.
At the George Darey Housatonic Wildlife Management Area, we parked the car in the crunchy snow. Off we walked along the road. Five Canada geese flew over. A couple of blue jays shrieked at one another. As we ambled along the field, one species after another popped up in response to Rene’s pishing and absolutely perfect owl hoots. Curious birds flew in rather than cowering under the brush and finding hiding places in the snow. All were noisy: chickadees; juncos; nuthatches, both white and red-breasted; a few cardinals and house finches; a titmouse; and a golden-crowned kinglet. A couple of downy woodpeckers bopped up and down a tree trunk, oblivious of the commotion around them.
Larger birds were silhouetted in a tree in the field. More flew in. We counted the robins, tail-twitching and clucking throughout the small copse. Bluebirds graced the lower branches. Near the treetops was a fidget of smaller birds: juncos and goldfinches. From behind us, a Carolina wren called.
On the way back, a red-tailed hawk flew over, flashing that rusty tail. At the top of a white pine, a flicker preened and posed. A nice pick-up, for most flickers are already lollygagging down south. On the top of an electric pole were two canoodling ravens that remain in that spot for the entire time we were there.
Along the road by the Housatonic River, a ring-necked pheasant scurried over the snow and into the brush, leaving a trail of definitive tracks where we observed a pheasant in the very same place last year. Mallards plied the chilly waters. Then, it was time to scour the nearby area by car.
As we recrossed North Brothers Bridge, Rene stopped and jumped out of his truck with telescope in hand. Ignoring the sporadic traffic, he immediately focused on a Cooper’s hawk in the distance — another excellent pick-up. By the time we moved on to our next area, we already had 25 species, an excellent number to begin the day.
At Woods Pond, with plenty of open water, Canada geese lined the edge of the ice; mixed in were a few mallards. Rene picked up a female common merganser. A kingfisher rattled as it swooped above the water. We crisscrossed our area while heading south, checking feeders, fields and streams. Near the bridge leading to Golden Hill, eight tree sparrows mingled with a song sparrow plying the mud.
Finally, we reach Laurel Lake — always a treat, this day with plenty of open water, home to flotillas of ducks and geese. A bald eagle soared across the lake and then returned low over the water. Eagles, no matter how common they’ve become, are always a spectacular sight.
Circling around to the causeway, we checked feeders and electric wires. At one point, as I stepped out of the car, a pileated woodpecker flew over, those prominent white wing patches flashing semaphorically at me. Along Sargent Brook Road, we added numbers to our already seen species. In the cove, the Canadas and mallards are quite close to shore. A little farther out, hooded mergansers sailed around checking out their cousins, common mergansers. Rene scoped a lesser scaup and a ring-necked duck — two excellent additions to our list.
After Ann departed. Rene, Danny and I headed to Tom and Sue Collins’ house for hors d’ oeuvres and the count-up, alas not in person but by Zoom once again. Team A: Jonathon Pierce, Team B: Chris Blagdon, Team C: Rene Wendell, Team D: Kyron Hanson, Team E: Greg Ward. Holly called out a species’ name and went round robin recording each sector’s numbers. A kerfuffle about sector boundaries would be resolved soon after the meeting — a glitch in the posted circle map.
The tension mounts. Will all five teams be skunked on a particular species? Will we be the only team to record a species? How many “count saves” will there be? By the end of this preliminary count, the group had seen 64 species. Of these, a surprising 17 were count saves. Our team contributed four: Lesser scaup, ring-necked duck, ring-necked pheasant and common merganser. Greg Ward’s team recorded 50 species with seven of those being count saves. Once again, medals all around!