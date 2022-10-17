Anne Horrigan Geary: Stunning scenery as Berkshire foliage strikes the senses

If one of a tree’s appendages is called a leaf, and a dozen are called leaves, what do we call millions upon millions of vermillion, orange and golden leaves? Fall foliage, of course. In case you haven’t looked out the window these past few days, a kaleidoscope of colors is waiting just beyond the windowsill.
The quintessential autumnal rainbow arrives slowly as different trees react differently to the changes in temperature. On our street, the first to change is a maple, which glows like a stoplight amid surrounding still-green trees. When we see pillars of yellow in our own yard, we know it’s time to hit the road.
There are so many prime foliage-viewing spots in the Berkshires, it’s hard to narrow down the choices, but we have a few favorites that never disappoint. Without giving away all our secret locations, we can share a few tips for leaf-peepers who travel here each fall.
Everyone knows about the Mohawk Trail. It’s even labeled a “scenic byway” by the state, and deservedly so. If you can go there midweek, all the better to revel in the jaw-dropping panorama of thousands of trees all spreading their colorful cloaks for you. One recent day, we began the climb from North Adams up to the infamous hairpin turn. The valley view from the first turnout sets the stage for what will come as you climb up into the town of Florida. I have taken dozens of photos from that spot, and none do justice to the spectacle below: undulating rivers of color, punctuated by roads, steeples, and bright red barns.
Pulling back on Route 2, the road rises steeply to the western summit, another good viewing spot. Once you’ve passed the eastern summit — also a good photo op — the road begins to descend, steeply at first and then more gently into the valley. As the road follows the curves of the Deerfield River, walls of color surround you. How many shades of yellow are there? More than the big box of Crayola crayons, more than all the tubes of paint in an art supply store. If yellow is your favorite color, plan to stop along the way and try to capture of few dozen with your cellphone. It will drive you crazy!
Reaching the town of Charlemont, we turn south on Route 8A, heading toward the hamlet of Hawley. The Berkshire East ski area is just ahead, another great place to see the vertical slopes of color. The road again meanders along rivers and creeks, and the density of the foliage increases. A few farms dot the landscape. The largest structure is the Hawley Highway Department garage, with its giant bay doors, where snowplows can rest for a bit longer.
Because of the curvy nature of the route, you are forced to travel slowly, enabling you to savor each consecutive scene. A view across a bend in the river — with both banks alive with color — is a most spectacular sight. As the afternoon progresses, the lengthening shadows add to the visual interest of the riverbanks. Dappled sunlight changes the shapes of the leaves, creating a jigsaw puzzle of natural elements.
Almost any back road through the winding hillsides will give you a jolt of color. If you stop along a road and try to see individual vignettes of trees and shrubs, it seems easier to appreciate the total picture. If you travel through Lanesborough or Richmond and pass an orchard, the view is embroidered with the red and green dots of apples on the trees. Stop for a succulent respite from all the riding or take some cider home for later.
There is no wrong way to view Berkshire foliage; the only wrong thing is to fail to see it at all.