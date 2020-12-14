With a nod toward T.S. Eliot, and on behalf of the Stockbridge Bowl Association, this commentary is written to relate the past, discuss the present and express the SBA’s hope for the future of Stockbridge Bowl.
Time Past
I am past president and present honorary member of the Stockbridge Bowl Association.
The SBA was founded in 1947 by Anson Phelps Stokes. Its mission statement was and has remained “to preserve and protect the Stockbridge Bowl.” Now 73 years later, the SBA board and its 350 members strive to fulfill this mission.
A Stockbridge selectman once said: “The commonwealth of Massachusetts owns Stockbridge Bowl, and the town owns its problems.” For decades, the SBA has worked with the town to solve the lake’s “problems.” It is our hope to continue working with the town.
I literally grew up at the lake and well remember when we could paddle kayaks under the causeway into Lily Brook holding pond. The pond was filled with fish, and the beavers also ventured there to the dismay of the fishermen. It is now partially filled with sediment and becoming a vegetation wetland. As such, it is beyond the town’s control to remediate. The remainder of the pond is in urgent need of dredging.
The SBA also maintains Kwuniikwat Island. Over the years, it has been referred to as “The Island.” The land and water is on the original homeland of the Mohican people.
Last year the SBA invited the Mohican/Munsee tribe to give the island a name. The tribe decided on Kwuniikwat, which means “appearing long” and was the name of one of the original Native American families. The SBA purchased and installed a ramp at the island for boaters to dock their crafts and explore the land.
Also, the SBA owns and maintains Bullard Woods, a 52-acre tract off Mahkeenac Road. Mrs. Bullard gave it to the SBA with the understanding that we would “preserve and protect” it.
We have honored her request and the woods are open to the public and dog-friendly, and we have provided a ramp at the water’s edge for boaters to dock and hike the trails. Also, the woods are a wonderful place to cross-country ski.
Time Present
The SBA contributes financially to protect the lake from zebra mussels, provides funding for engineering studies to identify the sources of silt running into the lake, and for multiple aquatic plant studies of the bowl.
This year, the driveway to Bullard Woods was in grave disrepair. The SBA applied to the town’s Community Preservation Committee for funds to help the repair the road. The request was granted. Here once again is one of the many instances where the town and SBA work well together.
For the first time in its history, the SBA and the town of Stockbridge appear to be at an impasse on how to return the lake to its original glory. The infestation of Eurasian milfoil weed has impeded the recreational use of the lake. The lake serves as more than a recreational playground. It enhances the institutions that abut the lake — the BSO, Camp Mah-Kee-Nac and Kripalu. Also, Canyon Ranch in Lenox brings many of its guests to the lake.
SBA studies have found that fluridone, a chemical that attacks the invasive plants’ roots and deprives them of the nutrients they need to survive, has been successful in its application. Fluridone is approved by the commonwealth’s Natural Heritage & Endangered Species Program and has been safely used to control milfoil in 21 Massachusetts lakes and thousands of lakes nationwide. Its safety record exceeds 30 years. Also there has been no ill side effect from its use.
The town hired Robert Kortmann, a widely respected limnologist, who suggested a test run of fluridone in one section of the lake. The Conservation Commission and the Board of Health have opposed the use of fluridone.
Recently, one member of the Conservation Commission said that, in the 1970s, the town voted in perpetuity not to use chemicals in the lake and that he would feel remiss to negate that vote. That was 50 years ago, and many scientific advances in the use of herbicides have been discovered since that time. Because of the success of fluridone in lakes throughout the commonwealth, the SBA has pressed the case to use it in Stockbridge Bowl. To save the lake, the SBA felt compelled to bring the issue to court. In December 2019, the Massachusetts Superior Court rejected the Conservation Commission’s denial of a permit to use fluridone. When the Town still balked on using the herbicide, the SBA was compelled to again appeal to the court. The SBA filed a complaint that the Conservation Commission had violated the court’s order. The court has now ruled twice, decisively, and emphatically that a test of fluridone treatment should be tried in one section of the lake.
Time Future
We all in Stockbridge want the same thing — a clean, healthy, beautiful lake. Stockbridge Bowl is a financial asset to the town’s tax base, and many tourists who enjoy the lake contribute to the economy of the Berkshires.
The SBA has found a proven and safe way to restore the Bowl. A plan to dredge a build-up of sediment behind Kwuniikwat Island and down the outlet has wide support from the town. It is now time to move on and renew the longstanding partnership between the Town of Stockbridge and the Stockbridge Bowl Association. We both must strive to preserve and protect Stockbridge Bowl.