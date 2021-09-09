As we near the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001, I would like to tell the citizens of Berkshire County what an important role they played in the lives of the children of 9/11.
The directors of two Berkshire County camps, Camp Mah-Kee-Nac on Stockbridge Bowl, and Camp Danbee in Peru, along with the directors of other camps in their consortium, invited the children who lost a parent in the attack on the World Trade Center to come to Stockbridge for one week of camp in August 2002.
These were the children of firemen, policemen, window washers, airline passengers and crews. For this special week, the camp was renamed: America’s Camp. From 2002 to 2006, the children were in Stockbridge. From 2007 to 2011, Camp Danbee was the site. That first summer, 79 children came to the camp. Five years later, as the success of the camp was recognized by the families, the number grew to 285 and the numbers kept growing.
I became the liaison between the camp and the community. There was not one institution or individual in this community who, when asked to help, refused or asked for any remuneration.
The list of those who came to the camps or invited the children to come to their institutions is legion.
The late Jim Bouton, former Yankee pitcher, came several summers and pitched a game for the kids. Peter Alvarez, hair stylist from Lenox, came every year with his team on Sundays and Mondays to do hair and nails. Iredale Cosmetics sent supplies and someone to give makeup lessons.
SoCo Ice Cream supplied all the treats for the weekend picnic. Whistler’s Inn supplied two rooms for Hollywood visitors. Tom Ricardi, who rehabs birds of prey, came with an American eagle and an owl and delighted the children with his hands-on talk. Jacob’s Pillow sent a hip-hop teacher. The Rockwell Museum invited the children and gave them gifts.
All off-duty policemen came to guard the entrance and exit to the camps, and the State Police came and showed off their rescue dogs to amazement of the kids. Kripalu sent a yoga teacher to relieve the stress of the councilors and the therapists. For 10 summers, Berkshire individuals showed up and willingly gave of their time and their expertise.
The first years were heartbreaking. In the bunks one night a child said to a bunkmate, “We got back my father’s little finger. Did you get more than that?” Years later, when babies, who were in utero on 9/11, became seven and came to camp, one said to a bunkmate, “I heard that planes flew into the buildings. Did you ever hear that story?”
Families stopped talking about it, but the kids could ask and say anything they wanted at camp. The Council for Grieving Children in Maine came every year and were on call 24/7.
Each year, the children did a community art project. When the Rockwell Museum was asked to mount an exhibit of this incredible work, they readily agreed. Jan Ramirez, who had just been appointed chief curator of what became the 9/11 Memorial and Museum, was invited to see the exhibit. She arrived with her curator of education and after a brief discussion they agreed to take all the artwork to New York.
Even though camp ended in 2011, the kids still wanted reunions, which were held in New York City. Now, 20 years later, we have found that the children who came to camp have fared better in life than those who didn’t. Those who never came to camp have had more trouble with drugs and the law.
America’s Camp was kept under the radar, thus many people in the Berkshires didn’t even know it took place. A scholarship fund was established and America’s Camp raised a great deal of money. Any child wanting to attend an accredited four-year college was given total tuition. One fireman’s children, 6 in all, have all graduated from college.
It is now time that all our wonderful Berkshire citizens know how truly giving this area is. What was created here is now in NYC, and will forever be a part of American history.