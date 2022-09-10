Curtis Honeycutt: Smells like teen fake news

Dave Grohl, center, Hall of Fame Inductee of Nirvana, speaks at the 2014 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. When Nirvana was churning out grunge music hits in 1992, a New York Times reporter tried learning some music slang to bring to readers. What happened next, columnist Curtis Honeycutt writes, was the start of a rather hilarious joke — and the creation of some grunge speak.