D.R. Bahlman: A pair of eagles stakes out territory in Williamstown

WILLIAMSTOWN — A neighbor’s recent sighting of a bald eagle in a tree near the Milne Public Library on Field Park rekindled hope that the nesting pair of “balds” that settled some years ago near our house has returned for another season.
The eagles’ nesting season begins around now. The location of their nest is unknown and is likely to remain so, as bald eagles patrol as far away from their nests as 20 miles.
Last year about this time, a pair of bald eagles became engaged in what appeared to be a domestic dispute on a high branch of a tree situated about 60 yards from our house. I had an excellent view of the spat, which continued for about 20 minutes.
It began soon after the larger of the pair (female bald eagles are a bit bigger than the males) landed on the branch carrying a meal in her beak; it looked like the carcass of a squirrel.
A minute or so later, her mate perched on a branch just below hers. She paid him scant attention, focusing on the morsel that she had draped over the branch within easy reach. She pecked at it every so often, gazing out at the view between bites.
A few inches below, her mate, eyeing the food, began a slow sideways shuffle to the right. Then suddenly, when she bent her head toward the morsel, he hopped up onto her branch and nuzzled her briefly.
She ignored him.
He persisted, and after a minute or so of dodging his thrusts, she edged sideways in an apparent attempt to push him off the branch. He pushed back, but only briefly. Even over a longish distance, it was obvious that whatever he was selling, she wasn’t buying.
Anthropomorphism — a favorite practice around here — took hold, and the eagles gradually assumed the appearance of a human couple having an argument.
Tired of the male’s game, the female eagle turned to face him head-on. She unfolded her wings slightly. He backed off. She kept coming. He dropped to his initial position on the branch below and, after a few rapid shakes of his white-crowned head, took off.
My anthropomorphic soundtrack had her warning him against being late back. She turned her attention to the morsel. I envisioned him at the Greylock Community Club in North Adams, ordering a nice cold Bud (he likes the design on the can) and a Slim Jim.
Is it any wonder we hope to see them back in the neighborhood?
More games
A favorite road trip pastime came to mind the other day when I spotted one of the most beat-up, banged-up and God-forsaken cars I’d seen in months. It looked like it had been driven through a ring of fire. About 10 times.
Perhaps trying to mask body damage, the car’s owner had made liberal use of a can of black stove paint. The effect was slightly unnerving, which might have been the intent. Remarkably, and at only a quick glance, the car appeared to be sporting a current inspection sticker. I couldn’t bear to look for too long. It was that ugly.
One thing was certain: The car would have achieved a high ranking in a game my partner, Deb, and I play when we’re on the road. Spelled out, the name of the game is unprintable, but grownups can assume that “SB of the Day” means what they think it means.
In our experience, the best SBD hunting grounds are on interstate highways near large cities.
There may be seen the type of car described by a subscriber of Reddit, the online social media content gatherer.
“When I inherited the car (a 2002 Toyota Highlander Limited V6) from my parents, I found that the steering/brake fluid and engine oil were literally chunky,” the young man wrote. “The rear brakes and rotors were completely rusted and warped, the belt tensioner was corroded into a block of rust, and the tires were at least five years old with the fronts visibly smaller than the rears due to never being rotated.”
Despite its handicaps, the car ran reliably and ended its career — all systems go — with 240,000 miles on the clock, 160,000 of which were added by its last owner.
Looks aren’t everything.