D.R. Bahlman: A ride past Taconic Golf Club evokes a bad day on the links

WILLIAMSTOWN — My most recent driving tour of old haunts took me past the Taconic Golf Club on Meacham Street.
This local landmark was, for a few months in 1967 or thereabouts, my place of (seasonal) employment. I’d successfully completed the club’s rigorous caddy training program and began many vacation and weekend days sitting on the bench outside the pro shop awaiting hire.
I vaguely recall that Wednesday morning bookings were particularly sought-after, owing to caddy grapevine intelligence concerning the tendency of women’s golf league members to tip more generously than men.
As early rising and bench “seniority” were key deciding factors for awards of women’s league gigs, I did my share of caddying for guys with heavy golf bags and light wallets, but that was the work I’d chosen. I also should have gotten up earlier.
A highlight of the club’s season was a pro-member-guest tournament. The occasion made for standing room only in the caddy rank as tip prospects brightened considerably.
It was with high expectation of a profitable day that I set out, “double-bagged,” in the service of a professional golfer from a state south of the Mason-Dixon Line and a member’s visiting guest, a physician from New Jersey.
Following introductions and my silent run-though of a pre-tee-off checklist that included a discreet count of the clubs in each player’s bag, we headed for the first tee. It was there that a negative charge entered the atmosphere: The pro was carrying 15 clubs, one more than was allowed by PGA rules. It fell to me to ask him to unload a club before we set out; I’d learned that the rules imposed a two-stroke penalty for every hole played with more than 14 clubs, regardless of whether any “extra” club was used or not.
I decided to frame the request with an assumption that the extra club’s presence was accidental — the good old “it-could-happen-to-anybody” — but the pro was having none of that.
He bristled, I shrugged, he demanded to see the pro and I pointed the way. What passed between the visiting pro and the local incumbent I’ll never know, but the visitor came out looking grim and shaking his head. A half-minute later, Rudy Goff, Taconic’s pro, a gentleman and sportsman to the core, stepped outside. He beckoned me. “You did the right thing,” he said, gazing in wonder at the retreating figure. He chuckled, looked downward briefly and then faced me. “Good luck,” he said, and walked away.
I can’t remember which club that pro jettisoned, but I learned another thing that day: Rudy Goff demonstrated flawlessly what a “rueful glance” looks like.
Fore!
The 18 holes that followed will live in my memory as the 18 holes from hell.
We weren’t too far along before the visiting doctor began showing signs of wear. He was carrying an apparently generous supply of Gelusil, a then-popular over the counter preparation consisting, if memory serves, of aspirin buffered with an antacid.
Every two holes or so, he’d retreat behind the nearest large tree, retch forcefully and emerge munching enough Gelusil to cause him to foam at the mouth. He refused the pro’s half-hearted offer to suspend play, hinting that his celebration of arrival in the Village Beautiful the previous day had been overzealous.
Evidently, a testy, sullen golf pro and a hungover medico with party survivor’s guilt were not the only merry pranks in destiny’s plan for me that day.
As we trudged along the sixth fairway, the western sky took on an ominous color. Like a days-old healing bruise, it turned a purplish-green shade that I’d never seen before or since. Ozone scented the freshening breeze and thunder could be heard.
Soon, lighting flashes and bolts lit the scene and fat raindrops fell, first in brief showers then in torrents.
Having heard my share of horror stories featuring golf courses, luckless caddies and thunderstorms, I immediately shifted the metal-rich loads off my back and hand-carried the bags to quicken my dash for a nearby shelter — the one sliver of good fortune allotted me that day — to wait it out. My two companions followed, the pro somewhat reluctantly.
On our return to the clubhouse, the pro headed for the lockers without a word. The doctor handed me $10.
I bicycled home, getting another drenching on the way. Noting my appearance, my parents wisely refrained from inquiring how my day had gone.
Had they asked, I would have had a rueful reply. Unprintable but rueful.