WILLIAMSTOWN — I walked cautiously around the outskirts of social media for a year or so before I “bought in” and established an account with one of the big platforms.
That was about a dozen years ago, and I’ve since traced the primary cause of my initial hesitancy to a desire to protect my personal privacy. Had I still been actively employed as a newspaper reporter, I surely would have been hard-pressed to defend my insistence on privacy for myself when my job sometimes involved invading — or at least encroaching on — that of others.
When I first signed on with a daily newspaper in 1977, my boss suggested that I list my home telephone number in the directory. As I believe he intended, I interpreted the suggestion as an order, but his reasoning blunted the edge somewhat: Having a listed number would make it easier for sources to reach me with news tips. Also, I could not be credibly accused of shielding my own privacy while seeking to breach other people’s.
In those pre-cellphone days, an additional charge was levied for unlisted numbers. Now, if I read my current phone bill correctly, I pay a monthly fee to keep the directory listing. To quote the Wicked Witch of the West: “What a world. What a world.”
When the social media issue first appeared on my agenda, the “news source” justification for joining had largely dried up; I’d retired from daily reporting in 2005. I was, however, still the proprietor of this column on a freelance basis, so I figured “in for a penny ...” and kept the directory listing and hopped on the platform.
While my hopes for a wider view and understanding of my world have not been entirely fulfilled, many of my experiences with social media have been pleasant. It’s nice to see photos of family and friends, newborn babies, weddings, travels, pets, graduations, etc. It’s also easier to offer condolences and wishes for speedy recoveries or just to check in with people. This kind-hearted clicking may not convey the warmth of a handwritten note, but it beats silence and it serves what I see as social media’s highest and best purpose: connecting people via their commonalities, not their differences.
Everyone’s a wire editor
When I first surveyed the internet, it occurred to me that nearly everyone would eventually possess, or have access to, the same resources that a newspaper “wire editor” has. While the function of that job is defined largely by its title, the responsibilities of a wire editor aren’t as easy to nail down. Consider the difficulties inherent in scanning virtually the entire daily output of several national and international news services — most dealing with the same news events — and deciding which would appear on the front page and first section of the next day’s paper.
Is one story more up-to-date than another? Perhaps, but how likely is the situation to change significantly in next eight to 12 hours? Does one story offer more facts than another, or should the “analysis piece” run instead?
These choices and many others, once made, amount to what some might call censorship. It’s more fairly — and accurately — viewed as editing, but call it what you will, it is power that now belongs to anyone with an internet connection and personal decisions to make about all manner of issues.
Those who weaponize the internet like to keep things simple, largely by spreading misinformation.
It just isn’t that easy and it never will be.