WILLIAMSTOWN — When I glance upward and to the right from my computer monitor, I invariably perceive the stern scrutiny of the Rev. Dudley Ward Rhodes, D.D.
My paternal great-grandfather is photographed seated in an armchair, holding a cigar between the first and middle fingers of his right hand. His left hand supports an open book. He’s dressed in civilian clothes; another photo that hangs nearby depicts him in his (Episcopal) priestly garb. In that picture, he appears to “float” over the floor of the altar in the Church of Our Savior, the Cincinnati parish he presided over as rector for many years beginning in 1876.
When he was appointed to lead it, the parish had 29 members and no building. Five years later, a handsome stone church had been constructed, as had an adjoining school and church hall. By 1880, the parish roster had lengthened to more than 300, including Harley T. Procter, who is said to have convinced his business partner, James N. Gamble, to take the name of their fathers’ company’s “new” 99.44 percent pure soap from a Bible verse quoted by Rev. Rhodes from Psalm 45, which describes the gifts bestowed on King Solomon in recognition of his wisdom.
When I see my ancestor’s photo, I’m reminded that he was the first person in my family to set foot in Williamstown: He officiated the 1901 marriage of Procter’s daughter, Lillie, at the family’s summer house on Field Park.
He wrote several books, one of the most popular of which was “Dangers And Duties,” published in 1880 by J.B. Lippincott & Co. of Philadelphia. In it, he held forth on topics he had taken up in “talks to men and women.” These were evidently well-attended: In those days, sermons and other public addresses by members of the clergy were fodder for newspapers, which often struggled to fill enormous “news holes,” particularly on Mondays. Reporters often were to be found among Sunday congregations, pencils poised to record the celebrants’ pronouncements from the pulpit. At best, these were the stuff of leading headlines. At the least, they contributed to public debate, often on moral issues.
Here, for instance is “Grandfather Rhodes,” as he is known in the family, on gambling, which, not surprisingly, he abhorred.
“Every game of ball, every race, event of any kind, is made a subject of wager. A young man says, ‘What harm is there in it? It is just what they do on [mercantile exchanges], only their chips are pork, or flour, or grain. But the whole system of business is getting to be a system of betting that prices will rise or fall.’
“And so it is. If I were in active mercantile life, I should regard with great anxiety the present condition of business. For gambling, whether conducted as a business or as a pleasure, is undoubtedly vicious and destructive. The common experience of the race so pronounces it. … It acts on the soul just as salt water does on the thirst. It increases and makes ravenous the appetite it ought to quench. The more you drink, the thirstier you are. The more you win, the more you want. The more you lose, the more you must regain. There is nothing in human nature so revolting as the cursed effects of gambling.”
I sometimes think that it wouldn’t better my standing in Grandfather’s estimation if he knew that his books and photographs shared a room with two poker chip holders and a tabletop cover designed to facilitate play, but they really are “for amusement only.” Honest.
Of the many dangerous conditions that beset 21st-century America, the one that I’d bet on to lead Grandfather’s list of the most distressing is the unwillingness of so many people to give even a passing thought to points of view that differ from their own.
“To know what to read is as important as to know what to eat,” he wrote. “If the mind has a lease of life extending beyond that of the body, it may be said that to know what to read is more important than to know what to eat.
For the mind has its laws and its functions as the body does. Its health and strength depend on the nourishment you give it. It is vigorous or flaccid as it is fed or starved.”
Here endeth the lesson.